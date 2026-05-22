Nigerian singer 2baba and comedian AY Makun’s daughters, Isabella and Michelle, made waves online

A video of the young girls caught the attention of many after them dancing together

In the viral clip, Isabella and Michelle showed off their uniqueness in their lively performance

The daughters of Nigerian entertainment heavyweights, 2baba Idibia and Ayo Makun, have once again reminded fans that joy is contagious.

In a recent TikTok video, the duo lit up social media with their playful dance moves, leaving many fans grinning from ear to ear.

Fans react as 2baba and Ayo Makun’s daughters share fun moments. Credit: @annieidibia, @aymakun

Source: Instagram

Michelle, AY Makun’s daughter, strutted confidently in jeans paired with heels, while 2baba’s daughter rocked a chic jean skirt and black top.

Together, they delivered a lovely performance that left netizens admiring their bond online

Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement. One user, Mss_amaka, gushed:

“Ada Tuface and Ada AY”

See the clip below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Macaulay-Idibia expressed her joy after being surprised by her first daughter with legendary singer 2Baba, Isabel Idibia.

The mother of two revealed that she was left in awe when Isabel unexpectedly showed up at her event.

Annie explained that she had left her daughter at home, and Isabel gave no hint that she planned to attend.

Sharing her excitement, Annie described the moment as a sweet gesture that touched her deeply. She wrote:

“My daughter @isabelidibiaa came to surprise me. I was so excited; I left her at home, and she said nothing. When I count my blessings, I count my girls triple times and more.”

The actress, who is known for her close bond with her children, emphasised how much her daughters mean to her, noting that their love and support remain her greatest source of strength.

This heartfelt moment between Annie and Isabel has warmed fans, highlighting the strong mother-daughter connection that continues to inspire many.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isabella Idibia, the first daughter of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and her estranged husband 2baba honoured the actress on Mother's Day.

Isabella described Annie as the best mother a daughter could ever have. The young champ wished her mum a happy Mother's Day and expressed her eternal love for her

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum a girl could ever ask for. I love you unconditionally, mama @annieidibia1.”

This heartfelt Mother's Day post came during her parents' divorce process and her father's new affair with Edo legislator Natasha Osawaru.

Still on the mother-daughter bond, Isabella turned 14 in December, and Annie reflected on the day she gave birth to her, revealing that when she first peered into her daughter's eyes, she saw magic.

She added that as she held her daughter, her heart beamed, and she felt an unusual affection. Annie was proud of her mini-me, praising her for being fearless, motivated, intelligent, talented, loving, compassionate, and good-hearted. She expressed her love for her by referring to her as 'her' twin and best friend.

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo state Assembly

In a previous report by Legit.ng, 2baba attracted attention from many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

After announcing his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, he was accused of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the Nigerian music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly on February 10, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng