Singer Ruger has called for the collaboration of his senior colleagues Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy

His statement comes in the period Davido and Wizkid are involved in an online drama, which had them exchanging words

Burna Boy's rift with Davido is also in the public space and many people have reacted that Ruger's desire will not come to fruition

Nigerian singer Michael Olayinka, aka Ruger, has requested that Afrobeats singers Wizkid, Davido, and Davido should collaborate on a song together.

He was a guest on the Cocktails and Takeaways podcast where he added that the trio should release a song together and also go on a world tour.

His statement came during the period when Davido and Wizkid were tackling each other online while giving harsh comments to themselves.

Ruger noted that him and Buju BNXN can write the songs while the trio perform it.

Several netizens have reacted to Ruger's statement and many of them did not agree with him.

Watch the video of Ruger's statement below:

Fans react to Ruger' desire

Some fans of the singers have reacted to Ruger's desired collaboration. See some of the comments below:

Ruger shares how Davido supported Him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruger disclosed that music star Davido was one of those who supported his career before he made it to the spotlight.

The singer, who is was signed to D'Prince's Jonzing World label, shared how he met Davido in 2020.

The Asiwaju crooner said he was appreciative of the support he had received from the likes of Davido and Burna Boy.

