Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has been in the Nigerian film industry for decades and her fans love her

In a podcast with presenter Teju Babyface, the actress remembered a past moment in her life when false allegations were made against her

She also recalled how her death was announced when she was out of the country but she shocked people with her return

Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has a passion for her job and it was evident after she returned from her travel to the United Kingdom.

While she was away, several rumours were spread about her. Among them was that she was arrested in Saudi Arabia because hard drugs were found on her.

Sola Sobowale shows elegance in her beautiful attire. Image credit: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

In an interview with presenter Teju Babyface, she added that people alleged that her legs and hands were amputated and she later died. These rumours were making the rounds online while she was in the UK as a care worker cleaning off people's feces.

The role interpreter recalled a period when she was going through some painful moments in the UK because of her tough job and she wept bitterly. When she decided to come back home, some people were shocked to see that she was alive.

She admitted that God has compensated her beautifully.

Watch the video of Sola Sobowale's interview below:

Reactions to Sola Sobowale's interview

Several netizens have reacted to the Nollywood actress' interview. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@tawakkalt_alabi:

"That was 2008 hajj. I was at Saudi Arabia performing hajj, on the day of ARAFAH, people were calling their family for prayers and blessings. Na my own immediate elder brother called and asked me Tawa n gbo won ni Sola Sobowale gbe drug wa Saudi won de ti pa,. I said haaa, Dauda leni Arafa that you are supposed to receive blessings."

@adebisi_elizabet:

"She made my childhood memories. God compensated her."

@mikeadealabi:

"Egbon Teju! Thank you for this interview with Ma'am Sobowale. The values she shared resonated with me and refuels me more. What a phenomenon legend she is. God bless you greatly, Sir."

@omo_ladelade:

"A natural born actress, it's abinibi and not ability, there's no role that she was given that she would not interpret it even better than the way the script writer had intended it."

@sweet_olabisi

"God really compensated you beautiful Momma."

