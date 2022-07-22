Paco Zazueta’s biography: who is Melissa Barrera’s husband?

Paco Zazueta is a Mexican singer and entrepreneur who rose to stardom following his marriage to Melissa Barrera, a prominent Mexican actress and singer. Some of his famous singles include Yate Perdi La Fe, Mellissa and Solo Con Verte. He also made an appearance in the reality television show La Academia.

Apart from being a renowned musician, Paco Zazueta is a businessperson. He helps his father to run his online meat business called Carnes Zazueta. He is also a social media personality.

Full name Paco Zazueta Famous as Xavier Zazueta Gender Male Date of birth 22 January 1987 Age 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ciudad, Obregón, Sanora, Mexico Current residence Cajeme, Sonora, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Xavier Zazueta Mother Francisca Munoz Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Melissa Barrera Profession Singer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million

Paco Zazueta’s biography

The Mexican singer was born and raised in Ciudad, Obregon, Sanora, Mexico. His parents are Xavier Zazueta and Francisca Munoz. He was raised alongside two sisters named Marysol and Fernanda Zazueta. He is a Mexican national of white ethnicity. He follows Christianity as his religion.

After graduating high school, he attended Colegio Teresiano de la Vera-Cruz, Ciudad, Obregon. He later went to Universidad Trech Milenio.

How old is Paco Zazueta?

He is 35 years old as of 2022. When is Paco Zazueta's birthday? He was born on 22 January 1987. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Paco Zazueta famous?

He is a singer and entrepreneur best known for being Melissa Barrera’s husband. His father is also a famous businessman known for his butcher shop, Carnes Zazueta. It is somewhat a family business, and Paco offers his father an extra pair of hands to run the business when he is not making music.

He commenced his professional music career in 2011. A year later, he launched his solo music album, Paco Zazueta. The album consists of 12 tracks; some of he ppular songs on the album includeTe lo pido por favour, Para amarnos más and Sentirme vivo. However, his most popular singles include Ya Te Perdí La Fe, Mellissa and Solo Con Verte. His other songs are listed below.

Así es la vida

Hazme olvidarla

Para amarnos más

Que lloro

Tu Miranda

En que fallé

Fría como el viento

Yo no se mañana

Coleccionista de canciones

Que lloro

Te lo pido por favor

He is also a reality television personality known for his appearances in the La academia documentary (2011). In addition, he is a social media personality with over 36.4 thousand followers on Instagram and 17.1 thousand followers on Twitter. He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 21 January 2012. Currently, the channel has over 6 thousand subscribers.

What is Paco Zazueta's net worth?

His alleged net worth is $1 million. However, this information is not verified. He primarily earns his income from his music career. He also helps his father to run his butcher shop, Carnes Zazueta.

Who is Paco Zazueta's spouse?

The Mexican singer is married to his long-time partner, Mellissa Barrera, a prominent Mexican actress and singer. His wife is also recognized for her roles in various films and TV shows such as Vida, In the Heights and Scream.

Melissa Barrera and Paco Zazueta met on the set of La Academia in 2011. They began dating in September of the same year. The pair confirmed their engagement through an Instagram post on 11 June 2017. Paco Zazueta's wedding happened on 2 February 2019, and have been together with his wife for more than 3 years now.

What is Paco Zazueta's height?

The Mexican singer stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he weighs around 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Paco Zazueta

Who is Melissa Barrera's husband? He is called Paco Zazueta, a Mexican singer. What is Paco Zazueta's age? He is 35 years old as of 2022. When is Paci Zazueta’s birthday? The singer celebrates his birthday on 22 January each year. He was born in 1987. What is Paco Zazueta's height? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Who is Paco Zazueta’s spouse? She is called Melissa Barrera, a prominent Mexican actress and singer. What is Paco Zazueta’s net worth? The Mexican singer has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Who are Paco Zazueta’s parents? His father is called Xavier Zazueta, while his mother is Francisca Munoz. Does Paco Zazueta have siblings? Yes, he has two sisters named Marysol and Fernanda Zazueta.

Paco Zazueta is a Mexican singer and entrepreneur widely known for being Melissa Barrera’s husband. He is known for various hit singles such as Yate Perdi La Fe, Mellissa and Solo Con Verte. Additionally, he helps his father to run his online meat business, Carnes Zazueta.

