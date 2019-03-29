Lacey Chabert's husband David Nehdar: age, net worth, wedding pictures

David Nehdar is one of the men that lead a very low-key lifestyle despite his association with one of Hollywood's finest. He is married to Lacey Chabert of Party of Five and Mean Girls. David has been able to keep his life out of the public as much as possible.

Lacey Chabert visits Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Lacey Chabert and David Nehdar were best friends long before they tied the knot in 2013. For some reason, and despite Chabert's popularity, the couple had successfully put their relationship out of the public one year after their marriage. It was only revealed a year later that the two were married.

Profile summary

Full name David Nehdar Gender Male Date of birth 16 August 1974 Age 48 years (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (177 cm) Weight 165 lb (75 kg) Hair colour Dark-brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Partner Lacey Chabert Children 2 David Nehdar's profession Entrepreneur Net worth $9 million

David Nehdar's biography

David Nehdar was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. He celebrates his birthday every year on 16 August.

How old is David Nehdar?

Lacey Chabert visits The IMDb Show on October 7, 2019, in Studio City, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Instagram

David Nehdar's age is 48 years as of May 2023. His zodiac sign is Leo.

What does David Nehdar do for a living?

David Nehdar is a private businessman, and not much information about his profession or occupation is publicly available. As a very private person, it is not easy to know the intricate details of his business as he does not disclose much publicly.

Details about David Nehdar's Hallmark movies are not available as he is not an actor. On the other hand, his wife Lacey Chabert has appeared in several films and TV series such as The Crossword Mysteries, The Wedding Veil Inspiration and Christmas at Castle Hart.

Who is Lacey Chabert married to?

Lacey Chabert's husband is David Nehdar, an American businessman. How did Lacey Chabert meet her husband? Lacey and David started as friends before dating for several years. The couple got married on 22 December 2013 in Los Angeles.

Concerning other Lacey Chabert's relationships, the actress has only been involved with David, to who she is married.

Did Lacey Chabert have a baby?

David and Lacey have a daughter named Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar; she was born on 1 September 2016. Lacey announced through an Instagram post that she had given birth to a baby girl.

David Nehdar and Lacey Chabert's wedding pictures

Lacey Chabert's wedding pictures. Photo: @thereallacey (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David is the type that is reserved and a bit private. Only Lacey's wedding pictures have been seen several times online.

How tall is David Nehdar?

David Nehdar is 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) and weighs 165 pounds (75 kilograms). David has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

What is David Nehdar's net worth?

According to Popularnetworth, David's net worth is approximately $9 million. He has acquired his money from his business career.

David Nehdar is the husband of Lacey Chabert, a famous American actress. It is incredible how he manages to stay out of public despite his wife's career.

