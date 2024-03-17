Global site navigation

33 best Mariachi songs to request on your soulful night out
Top Lists

33 best Mariachi songs to request on your soulful night out

by  Isaac Wangethi

Mariachi music is a distinct type of traditional Mexican folk music that combines brass and string instruments. The music is accompanied by a distinctive singing style in its harmonies. It is believed that mariachi music originated in the western part of Mexico. Mariachi songs are loved in the Latin culture and other parts of the world.

Mariachi songs; Mexican street musicians in national costume playing on musical instruments
Illustration of Mexican street musicians in national costume playing on musical instruments. Photo: LiluArt (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

When compiling this list of the best mariachi songs, we used data from reputable music sites such as Billboard Hot 100, Encore Musicians, and Spotify. We also considered the popularity of Mariachi bands/artists and the opinions of various people who appreciate the genre. However, this list is not all-encompassing and doesn’t follow any specific order.

Best Mariachi songs to request

Mariachi music is a genre that has captivated audiences around the world. There are various mariachi bands that not only play Mexican songs but can play any tune. These bands are ideal for corporate events, weddings or birthday parties. Here are some popular songs to add to your playlist.

SongsArtists
El Son De La NegraMariachi Vargas De Tecalitlán
Volver, VolverVicente Fernández
Las MañanitasVicente Fernández
El Mariachi LocoPedro Fernández
Cielito LindoPedro Infante
El GustitoLinda Ronstadt
El ReyJosé Alfredo Jiménez
Ay Jalisco No Te RajesJorge Negrete
Acá Entre NosVincente Fernández
La Mano de DiosJose Alfredo Jimenez
Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino)Vicente Fernández
Perdón MadrecitaVicente Fernández
Madrecita QueridaVicente Fernández
México Lindo Y QueridoVincente Fernández
Por Tu Maldito AmorVincente Fernández
La GolondrinasPedro Infante
Besame MuchoVicente Fernández
Amor, Amor, AmorTrío Azteca
Amor EternoJuan Gabriel
Viva México!Juan Gabriel
Historia de un AmorLuis Miguel
El SinaloenseJuan Gabriel
Jarabe Tapatio (Jarabe tapatío)Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
MátalasAlejandro Fernández
Canción del mariachiAntonio Banderas and Los Lobos
Que Bonita es mi TierraLuis Miguel
Si Nos DejanJosé Alfredo Jiménez
Serenata HuastecaJosé Alfredo Jiménez
Mi CiudadLuis Miguel

1. El Son De La Negra

  • Released: 1998
  • Genre: Regional Mexican
  • Artist: Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
  • Album: Las Mañanitas

It is a happy song composed by Silvestre Vargas and Blas Galindo in the 1940s. It has since been performed by several artists, with the most widely recognised interpretations being by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan. El Son De La Negra holds excellent importance in Mexican culture as it represents the vibrant and festive spirit of the Mexican people.

2. Volver, Volver

  • Released: 1972
  • Genre: Regional Mexican
  • Album: ¡Arriba Huentitàn!
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández

Volver, Volver is a good mariachi song to request when bored. It is from the album iArriba Huetitan! and was released in 1972. The title of the song represents 'Return, Return'. Vicente often sang the song on stage alongside his son, Alejandro Fernández. The song is about his passionate love and desire to return to his partner's arms.

3. Las Mañanitas

  • Released: 1981
  • Genre: Regional Mexican
  • Album: Sentimental Y Ranchero
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández

Las Mañanitas is one of the famous Mariachi songs for birthdays. Initially, it was sung to young women of age to get married. Mariachi would be hired to serenade the women on their birthdays or Saint's Day. Las Mañanitas is sung at birthdays and important holidays such as Virgen de Guadalupe's feast day.

4. El Mariachi Loco

  • Released: 2012
  • Genre: Musica tropicale, pop, regional Mexican
  • Album: No Que No...
  • Artist: Pedro Fernández

El Mariachi Loco is a fun and lively song celebrating the mariachi tradition. It is often played at parties and events as it's excellent for dancing. Its upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a crowd-pleaser.

5. Cielito Lindo

  • Released: 1946
  • Genre: Latin
  • Album: Rancheras Inmortales
  • Artist: Pedro Infante

The song translates to 'Beautiful Little Sky' or 'Beautiful Heaven', composed in the late 19th century by Quirino Mendoza y Cortes, a Mexican. Cielito Lindo gained tremendous fame in 1998 when the Argentine rock band Divididos released their version. Apart from Divididos' version, there are notable renditions of the song by iconic performers such as Placido Domingo and Pedro Infante.

6. El Gustito

  • Released: 1991
  • Genre: Folk
  • Album: Mas Canciones
  • Artist: Linda Ronstadt

The song El Gustito means 'Delight', and it captivates listeners with its beautiful melody and captivating lyrics. It tells a story of a person's joyous singing interrupted by falling asleep. The narrator's mother wakes them up, and they pretend to be unaware, hoping for another moment with someone special.

7. El Rey

  • Released: 1971
  • Genre: Regional Mexican
  • Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez

El Ray was written and first released by the Mexican singer José Alfredo Jiménez in 1971. Various artists in different languages have covered El Rey, which translates to 'The King'. It tells the story of a man who considers himself a king and compares himself to a lion.

8. Ay Jalisco No Te Rajes

  • Released: 1941
  • Genre: Ranchera
  • Artist: Jorge Negrete

It is a Mexican rancher song composed by Manuel Esperón and Earnesto Cortazar. Ay, Jalisco No Te Rajes has been covered by artists such as Jorge Negrete, Vincente Fernández, Placido Domingo, Trio Los Panchos, Julio Iglesias, and Lola Beltran.

9. Acá Entre Nos

  • Released: 1992
  • Genre: Ranchera, Mariachi, Regional Mexican
  • Album: Que de raro tiene
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández

The song was initially composed by Urieta Martin Solano. It is about a reflection on a failed love story. It is both a confession and lament, capturing the heartache of losing the one you love.

10. La Mano de Dios

  • Released: 1972
  • Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
  • Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez

The song, La Mano de Dios, translates to 'The Hand of God'. It was composed by the Mexican singer and songwriter Jose Alfredo Jimenez in 1970. It tells the story of a man who finds solace and hope in the divine presence of God.

11. Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino)

  • Released: 1971
  • Album: Me Esta' Esperando Maria
  • Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández

The song is from Vicente Fernández's album Me Esta' Esperando Maria. It speaks of a beautiful love that feels like a precious gift sent by God. Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino) holds a universal message that love is a blessing, a gift that should be cherished and celebrated.

12. Perdón Madrecita

  • Released: 1969
  • Genre: Regional Mexican
  • Album: Vicente Fernandez
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández

It is a heartfelt song that explores the deep emotions associated with regret and the desire for forgiveness from mothers. Perdón Madrecita was written by Vicente, who was inspired to write the music from his experiences and observations of mothers' unconditional love and sacrifices for their children.

13. Madrecita Querida

  • Released: 1969
  • Genre: Regional Mexican
  • Album: Vicente Fernandez
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández

Madrecita Querida is about a mother's love. It is a timeless and emotional song by Los Tigres del Norte, released in 1969. It highlights the unconditional love and support that only a mother can provide, nurturing her child in both good times and bad.

14. México Lindo Y Querido

  • Released: 1978
  • Album: Vicente Fernandez
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández

The song was written and composed by Jesus 'Chucho' Monge in the 1940s. Chucho was inspired to write the track to create a Mexican anthem that would resonate with the people and portray the essence of their culture and heritage. México Lindo Y Querido is often performed at national celebrations, festivals, and sporting events, eliciting listeners' strong sense of unity and patriotism.

15. Por Tu Maldito Amor

  • Released: 1989
  • Genre: Regional Mexican
  • Album: Por Tu Maldito Amor
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández

Por Tu Maldito Amor was composed by Federico Mendez Tejeda and was first released by Vincente Fernández in 1989. It speaks of love gone wrong and having a broken heart.

16. La Golondrinas

  • Released: 1993
  • Album: Las Mañanitas
  • Genre: Folk
  • Artist: Pedro Infante

La Golondrinas represents 'The Swallow'. It was written by Narciso Serradell Sevilla in 1862. It is a classic Mexican ranchera song that was made famous by Pedro Infante. La Golondrinas is about a weary Swallow that has left its home and is now lost and alone. The singer gives Swallow shelter in his heart as he is also an exile.

17. Besame Mucho

  • Released: 2008
  • Album: Primera Fila
  • Genre: Bolero, jazz, capella
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández

Besame Mucho is one of the iconic mariachi songs written by a Mexican Consuelo Velazquez in 1941 when she was a teenager. It's a romantic song which translates to 'Kiss Me Passionately' or 'Kiss Me a Lot'. Besame Mucho has also been recorded by The Beatles, Dizzy Gillespie and others in styles ranging from a capella to jazz to trio bolero.

18. Amor, Amor, Amor

  • Released on: 1982
  • Album: Momenti
  • Genre: Pop
  • Artist: Julio Iglesias

The title of the song translates to 'Love-Love-Love'. It is a classic by Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, released in 1982. The repetition of the word 'Amor' in the song's title emphasises the central theme of love. Amor, Amor, Amor has become an anthem of love and is often associated with Latin American culture, showcasing the power of music to unite across borders.

19. Amor Eterno

  • Released: 1990
  • Album: Juan Gabriel en El Palacio de Bellas Artes
  • Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
  • Artist: Juan Gabriel

Amor Eterno is a moving ballad written in 1984 by Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel after his mother died. It became the most-played song at memorials and funerals to remember family and loved ones who have passed away in his home country. Amor Eterno translates to 'Love Eternal'.

20. Viva México!

  • Released: 1990
  • Album: Juan Gabriel en El Palacio de Bellas Artes
  • Genre: Regional Mexican
  • Artists: Juan Gabriel

It is a patriotic Mexican folk song. Viva Mexico translates to 'Long Live Mexico'. The lyrics express the singer's strong Mexican identity and unwavering loyalty to his nation. It serves as an anthem for patriotism and unity.

21. Historia de un Amor

  • Released: 1994
  • Genre: Bolero, Pop
  • Album: Segundo Romance
  • Artist: Luis Miguel

Panamanian songwriter Carlos Eleta Almarán wrote Historia de un Amor. It was first released by Libertad Lamarque in 1955. Historia de un Amor was popularised by Pedro Infante and Luis Miguel. It is about an intense and passionate love that ultimately ends in heartbreak.

22. El Sinaloense

  • Released: 1998
  • Genre: Banda
  • Album: Con la Banda...El Recodo
  • Artist: Juan Gabriel

It was initially composed by Severiano Briseno Chavez (1902-1988). El Sinaloense is a lively Mexican regional song that showcases the pride and spirit of a person from Sinaloa, a state in Mexico known for its cultural heritage and strong traditions.

23. Jarabe Tapatio (Jarabe tapatío)

  • Released: 1987
  • Genre: musical and folk dance
  • Album: Bailes Regionales de Mexico
  • Artist: Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

Jarabe Tapatio, or The Mexican Hat Dance, is a popular mariachi folk dance. It was written by Jesús González Rubio. The song increases its tempo as the steps and storyline of the dance intensify. It is often played by a mariachi band.

24. Mátalas

  • Released: 2003
  • Genre: Regional Mexican
  • Album: Niña Amada Mía
  • Artist: Alejandro Fernández

Mátalas is one of the most popular mariachi songs ever and is often played on Mexican celebration days. The title translates to 'Kill Them'. Mátalas is about a man advising a friend to let go of a toxic relationship.

25. Canción del Mariachi

  • Released: 1995
  • Genre: Mariachi, Chicano rock, Pop, Rock
  • Album: Desperado: The Soundtrack
  • Artists: Antonio Banderas, Los Lobos

Canción del mariachi also falls under happy mariachi songs list. Cesar Rosas wrote the song, and was first released by Los Lobos with Antonio Banderas. Canción del Mariachi tells a story about a man who likes the best things in life, like women, money, and love.

26. Que Bonita es mi Tierra

  • Released: 2017
  • Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
  • Album: ¡México Por Siempre!
  • Artist: ¡México Por Siempre!

Que Bonita es Mi Tierra represents 'How Beautiful Is My Land'. It is a patriotic anthem written initially by Mexican composer Rubén Fuentes. It celebrates the beauty and pride of Mexico.

27. Si Nos Dejan

  • Released: 1995
  • Genre: Mexican love Ranchera
  • Album: El Concierto
  • Artist: Luis Miguel

It is a romantic song that translates to 'If They Let Us'. Si Nos Dejan discusses the desire for lifelong love and the possibility of starting a new life together. The singer believes they can discover a new world and experience a new beginning together.

28. Serenata Huasteca

  • Released: 1956
  • Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
  • Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez

The song was released in 1956 by José Alfredo Jiménez. Serenata Huasteca is a love song in which the singer expresses his deep and unrequited love for her despite her not feeling the same way.

29. Mi Ciudad

  • Released: 2005
  • Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
  • Artist: Luis Miguel

It is a song that pays homage to the singer's hometown, Mexico City. Mi Ciudad is about the story of a girl and her dog, Pancho; a terrible earthquake hits the neighbourhood as they walk through Mexico City. It gives hope and unity in times of crisis.

30. No Velvere

  • Released: 2016
  • Genre: Pop
  • Artist: Vicente Fernández feat. Alejandro Fernández

Ernesto M. Cortazar and Manuel Esperon wrote the song. No Velvere is a plea for a loved one not to leave, highlighting the deep attachment and fear of separation.

31. La Martina

Released: 2001

Artist: Antonio Aquilar

La Martina was composed initially by Consuelo Castro. It represents, 'I Can't Wait any Longer'. The song is about a young girl called Martina who falls in love at fifteen but faces betrayal and mistrust in her relationship.

32. Paloma Querida

  • Released: 1964
  • Genre: Regional Mexican, folk
  • Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez

It was released in 1964. Paloma Querida is a heartfelt song that expresses deep love and admiration for someone special in the singer's life. It depicts the transformative power of love and the depths of emotions experienced when someone truly captivates one's heart.

33. La Bikina

  • Released: 2000
  • Album: Vivo
  • Genre: Ranchera
  • Artist: Luis Miguel

La Bikina was composed by Rubén Fuentes G and performed by Luis Miguel, Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlan, Bruxelles, Karol Sevilla, Yanni, and other artists. La Bikina is about a proud, beautiful woman called Bikina, who is abandoned by a man she loves.

What is Mariachi music?

Mariachi music is a distinct type of traditional Mexican folk music that combines brass and string instruments.

What are three popular mariachi songs?

The three most famous mariachi songs include El Son De La Negra, Volver, Volver, and México Lindo Y Querido.

What is the most popular mariachi band?

The most famous band is Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, founded in 1898 in Tecalitlán, Jalisco. The group was established by Gaspar Vargas.

Mariachi songs are viewed as a unifying source of pride. Typical instruments such as trumpets, violins, vinuelas, guitars and guitarrons are the main instruments used to perform and make mariachi songs.

Legit.ng recently published an article about powerful worship songs in Nigeria. Nigeria ranks among the top countries in Africa with many worship song artists. The worship songs put you in the right mood for prayers.

Worship songs have recently gained popularity, with Nigerian artists releasing some of the best worship tracks. Some of these artists include Prospa Ochimama, Nathaniel Bassey and Joe Praize. Learn more about the powerful worship songs in Nigeria in the article.

