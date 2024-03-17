33 best Mariachi songs to request on your soulful night out

Mariachi music is a distinct type of traditional Mexican folk music that combines brass and string instruments. The music is accompanied by a distinctive singing style in its harmonies. It is believed that mariachi music originated in the western part of Mexico. Mariachi songs are loved in the Latin culture and other parts of the world.

Illustration of Mexican street musicians in national costume playing on musical instruments. Photo: LiluArt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When compiling this list of the best mariachi songs, we used data from reputable music sites such as Billboard Hot 100, Encore Musicians, and Spotify. We also considered the popularity of Mariachi bands/artists and the opinions of various people who appreciate the genre. However, this list is not all-encompassing and doesn’t follow any specific order.

Best Mariachi songs to request

Mariachi music is a genre that has captivated audiences around the world. There are various mariachi bands that not only play Mexican songs but can play any tune. These bands are ideal for corporate events, weddings or birthday parties. Here are some popular songs to add to your playlist.

Songs Artists El Son De La Negra Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlán Volver, Volver Vicente Fernández Las Mañanitas Vicente Fernández El Mariachi Loco Pedro Fernández Cielito Lindo Pedro Infante El Gustito Linda Ronstadt El Rey José Alfredo Jiménez Ay Jalisco No Te Rajes Jorge Negrete Acá Entre Nos Vincente Fernández La Mano de Dios Jose Alfredo Jimenez Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino) Vicente Fernández Perdón Madrecita Vicente Fernández Madrecita Querida Vicente Fernández México Lindo Y Querido Vincente Fernández Por Tu Maldito Amor Vincente Fernández La Golondrinas Pedro Infante Besame Mucho Vicente Fernández Amor, Amor, Amor Trío Azteca Amor Eterno Juan Gabriel Viva México! Juan Gabriel Historia de un Amor Luis Miguel El Sinaloense Juan Gabriel Jarabe Tapatio (Jarabe tapatío) Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán Mátalas Alejandro Fernández Canción del mariachi Antonio Banderas and Los Lobos Que Bonita es mi Tierra Luis Miguel Si Nos Dejan José Alfredo Jiménez Serenata Huasteca José Alfredo Jiménez Mi Ciudad Luis Miguel

1. El Son De La Negra

Released: 1998

1998 Genre: Regional Mexican

Regional Mexican Artist: Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán Album: Las Mañanitas

It is a happy song composed by Silvestre Vargas and Blas Galindo in the 1940s. It has since been performed by several artists, with the most widely recognised interpretations being by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan. El Son De La Negra holds excellent importance in Mexican culture as it represents the vibrant and festive spirit of the Mexican people.

2. Volver, Volver

Released: 1972

1972 Genre: Regional Mexican

Regional Mexican Album: ¡Arriba Huentitàn!

Artist: Vicente Fernández

Volver, Volver is a good mariachi song to request when bored. It is from the album iArriba Huetitan! and was released in 1972. The title of the song represents 'Return, Return'. Vicente often sang the song on stage alongside his son, Alejandro Fernández. The song is about his passionate love and desire to return to his partner's arms.

3. Las Mañanitas

Released: 1981

1981 Genre: Regional Mexican

Regional Mexican Album: Sentimental Y Ranchero

Artist: Vicente Fernández

Las Mañanitas is one of the famous Mariachi songs for birthdays. Initially, it was sung to young women of age to get married. Mariachi would be hired to serenade the women on their birthdays or Saint's Day. Las Mañanitas is sung at birthdays and important holidays such as Virgen de Guadalupe's feast day.

4. El Mariachi Loco

Released: 2012

2012 Genre: Musica tropicale, pop, regional Mexican

Musica tropicale, pop, regional Mexican Album: No Que No...

Artist: Pedro Fernández

El Mariachi Loco is a fun and lively song celebrating the mariachi tradition. It is often played at parties and events as it's excellent for dancing. Its upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a crowd-pleaser.

5. Cielito Lindo

Released: 1946

1946 Genre: Latin

Latin Album: Rancheras Inmortales

Artist: Pedro Infante

The song translates to 'Beautiful Little Sky' or 'Beautiful Heaven', composed in the late 19th century by Quirino Mendoza y Cortes, a Mexican. Cielito Lindo gained tremendous fame in 1998 when the Argentine rock band Divididos released their version. Apart from Divididos' version, there are notable renditions of the song by iconic performers such as Placido Domingo and Pedro Infante.

6. El Gustito

Released: 1991

1991 Genre: Folk

Folk Album: Mas Canciones

Artist: Linda Ronstadt

The song El Gustito means 'Delight', and it captivates listeners with its beautiful melody and captivating lyrics. It tells a story of a person's joyous singing interrupted by falling asleep. The narrator's mother wakes them up, and they pretend to be unaware, hoping for another moment with someone special.

7. El Rey

Released: 1971

1971 Genre: Regional Mexican

Regional Mexican Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez

El Ray was written and first released by the Mexican singer José Alfredo Jiménez in 1971. Various artists in different languages have covered El Rey, which translates to 'The King'. It tells the story of a man who considers himself a king and compares himself to a lion.

8. Ay Jalisco No Te Rajes

Released: 1941

1941 Genre: Ranchera

Ranchera Artist: Jorge Negrete

It is a Mexican rancher song composed by Manuel Esperón and Earnesto Cortazar. Ay, Jalisco No Te Rajes has been covered by artists such as Jorge Negrete, Vincente Fernández, Placido Domingo, Trio Los Panchos, Julio Iglesias, and Lola Beltran.

9. Acá Entre Nos

Released: 1992

1992 Genre: Ranchera, Mariachi, Regional Mexican

Ranchera, Mariachi, Regional Mexican Album: Que de raro tiene

Artist: Vicente Fernández

The song was initially composed by Urieta Martin Solano. It is about a reflection on a failed love story. It is both a confession and lament, capturing the heartache of losing the one you love.

10. La Mano de Dios

Released: 1972

1972 Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican

Pop, Regional Mexican Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez

The song, La Mano de Dios, translates to 'The Hand of God'. It was composed by the Mexican singer and songwriter Jose Alfredo Jimenez in 1970. It tells the story of a man who finds solace and hope in the divine presence of God.

11. Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino)

Released: 1971

1971 Album: Me Esta' Esperando Maria

Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican

Pop, Regional Mexican Artist: Vicente Fernández

The song is from Vicente Fernández's album Me Esta' Esperando Maria. It speaks of a beautiful love that feels like a precious gift sent by God. Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino) holds a universal message that love is a blessing, a gift that should be cherished and celebrated.

12. Perdón Madrecita

Released: 1969

1969 Genre: Regional Mexican

Regional Mexican Album: Vicente Fernandez

Artist: Vicente Fernández

It is a heartfelt song that explores the deep emotions associated with regret and the desire for forgiveness from mothers. Perdón Madrecita was written by Vicente, who was inspired to write the music from his experiences and observations of mothers' unconditional love and sacrifices for their children.

13. Madrecita Querida

Released: 1969

1969 Genre: Regional Mexican

Regional Mexican Album: Vicente Fernandez

Artist: Vicente Fernández

Madrecita Querida is about a mother's love. It is a timeless and emotional song by Los Tigres del Norte, released in 1969. It highlights the unconditional love and support that only a mother can provide, nurturing her child in both good times and bad.

14. México Lindo Y Querido

Released: 1978

1978 Album: Vicente Fernandez

Artist: Vicente Fernández

The song was written and composed by Jesus 'Chucho' Monge in the 1940s. Chucho was inspired to write the track to create a Mexican anthem that would resonate with the people and portray the essence of their culture and heritage. México Lindo Y Querido is often performed at national celebrations, festivals, and sporting events, eliciting listeners' strong sense of unity and patriotism.

15. Por Tu Maldito Amor

Released: 1989

1989 Genre: Regional Mexican

Regional Mexican Album: Por Tu Maldito Amor

Artist: Vicente Fernández

Por Tu Maldito Amor was composed by Federico Mendez Tejeda and was first released by Vincente Fernández in 1989. It speaks of love gone wrong and having a broken heart.

16. La Golondrinas

Released: 1993

1993 Album: Las Mañanitas

Genre: Folk

Folk Artist: Pedro Infante

La Golondrinas represents 'The Swallow'. It was written by Narciso Serradell Sevilla in 1862. It is a classic Mexican ranchera song that was made famous by Pedro Infante. La Golondrinas is about a weary Swallow that has left its home and is now lost and alone. The singer gives Swallow shelter in his heart as he is also an exile.

17. Besame Mucho

Released: 2008

2008 Album: Primera Fila

Genre: Bolero, jazz, capella

Bolero, jazz, capella Artist: Vicente Fernández

Besame Mucho is one of the iconic mariachi songs written by a Mexican Consuelo Velazquez in 1941 when she was a teenager. It's a romantic song which translates to 'Kiss Me Passionately' or 'Kiss Me a Lot'. Besame Mucho has also been recorded by The Beatles, Dizzy Gillespie and others in styles ranging from a capella to jazz to trio bolero.

18. Amor, Amor, Amor

Released on: 1982

1982 Album: Momenti

Genre: Pop

Pop Artist: Julio Iglesias

The title of the song translates to 'Love-Love-Love'. It is a classic by Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, released in 1982. The repetition of the word 'Amor' in the song's title emphasises the central theme of love. Amor, Amor, Amor has become an anthem of love and is often associated with Latin American culture, showcasing the power of music to unite across borders.

19. Amor Eterno

Released: 1990

1990 Album: Juan Gabriel en El Palacio de Bellas Artes

Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican

Pop, Regional Mexican Artist: Juan Gabriel

Amor Eterno is a moving ballad written in 1984 by Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel after his mother died. It became the most-played song at memorials and funerals to remember family and loved ones who have passed away in his home country. Amor Eterno translates to 'Love Eternal'.

20. Viva México!

Released: 1990

1990 Album: Juan Gabriel en El Palacio de Bellas Artes

Genre: Regional Mexican

Regional Mexican Artists: Juan Gabriel

It is a patriotic Mexican folk song. Viva Mexico translates to 'Long Live Mexico'. The lyrics express the singer's strong Mexican identity and unwavering loyalty to his nation. It serves as an anthem for patriotism and unity.

21. Historia de un Amor

Released: 1994

1994 Genre: Bolero, Pop

Bolero, Pop Album: Segundo Romance

Artist: Luis Miguel

Panamanian songwriter Carlos Eleta Almarán wrote Historia de un Amor. It was first released by Libertad Lamarque in 1955. Historia de un Amor was popularised by Pedro Infante and Luis Miguel. It is about an intense and passionate love that ultimately ends in heartbreak.

22. El Sinaloense

Released: 1998

1998 Genre: Banda

Banda Album: Con la Banda...El Recodo

Artist: Juan Gabriel

It was initially composed by Severiano Briseno Chavez (1902-1988). El Sinaloense is a lively Mexican regional song that showcases the pride and spirit of a person from Sinaloa, a state in Mexico known for its cultural heritage and strong traditions.

23. Jarabe Tapatio (Jarabe tapatío)

Released: 1987

1987 Genre: musical and folk dance

musical and folk dance Album: Bailes Regionales de Mexico

Artist: Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

Jarabe Tapatio, or The Mexican Hat Dance, is a popular mariachi folk dance. It was written by Jesús González Rubio. The song increases its tempo as the steps and storyline of the dance intensify. It is often played by a mariachi band.

24. Mátalas

Released: 2003

2003 Genre: Regional Mexican

Regional Mexican Album: Niña Amada Mía

Artist: Alejandro Fernández

Mátalas is one of the most popular mariachi songs ever and is often played on Mexican celebration days. The title translates to 'Kill Them'. Mátalas is about a man advising a friend to let go of a toxic relationship.

25. Canción del Mariachi

Released: 1995

1995 Genre: Mariachi, Chicano rock, Pop, Rock

Mariachi, Chicano rock, Pop, Rock Album: Desperado: The Soundtrack

Artists: Antonio Banderas, Los Lobos

Canción del mariachi also falls under happy mariachi songs list. Cesar Rosas wrote the song, and was first released by Los Lobos with Antonio Banderas. Canción del Mariachi tells a story about a man who likes the best things in life, like women, money, and love.

26. Que Bonita es mi Tierra

Released: 2017

2017 Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican

Pop, Regional Mexican Album: ¡México Por Siempre!

Artist: ¡México Por Siempre!

Que Bonita es Mi Tierra represents 'How Beautiful Is My Land'. It is a patriotic anthem written initially by Mexican composer Rubén Fuentes. It celebrates the beauty and pride of Mexico.

27. Si Nos Dejan

Released: 1995

1995 Genre: Mexican love Ranchera

Mexican love Ranchera Album: El Concierto

Artist: Luis Miguel

It is a romantic song that translates to 'If They Let Us'. Si Nos Dejan discusses the desire for lifelong love and the possibility of starting a new life together. The singer believes they can discover a new world and experience a new beginning together.

28. Serenata Huasteca

Released: 1956

1956 Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican

Pop, Regional Mexican Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez

The song was released in 1956 by José Alfredo Jiménez. Serenata Huasteca is a love song in which the singer expresses his deep and unrequited love for her despite her not feeling the same way.

29. Mi Ciudad

Released: 2005

2005 Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican

Pop, Regional Mexican Artist: Luis Miguel

It is a song that pays homage to the singer's hometown, Mexico City. Mi Ciudad is about the story of a girl and her dog, Pancho; a terrible earthquake hits the neighbourhood as they walk through Mexico City. It gives hope and unity in times of crisis.

30. No Velvere

Released: 2016

2016 Genre: Pop

Pop Artist: Vicente Fernández feat. Alejandro Fernández

Ernesto M. Cortazar and Manuel Esperon wrote the song. No Velvere is a plea for a loved one not to leave, highlighting the deep attachment and fear of separation.

31. La Martina

Released: 2001

Artist: Antonio Aquilar

La Martina was composed initially by Consuelo Castro. It represents, 'I Can't Wait any Longer'. The song is about a young girl called Martina who falls in love at fifteen but faces betrayal and mistrust in her relationship.

32. Paloma Querida

Released: 1964

1964 Genre: Regional Mexican, folk

Regional Mexican, folk Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez

It was released in 1964. Paloma Querida is a heartfelt song that expresses deep love and admiration for someone special in the singer's life. It depicts the transformative power of love and the depths of emotions experienced when someone truly captivates one's heart.

33. La Bikina

Released: 2000

2000 Album: Vivo

Genre: Ranchera

Ranchera Artist: Luis Miguel

La Bikina was composed by Rubén Fuentes G and performed by Luis Miguel, Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlan, Bruxelles, Karol Sevilla, Yanni, and other artists. La Bikina is about a proud, beautiful woman called Bikina, who is abandoned by a man she loves.

What is Mariachi music?

Mariachi music is a distinct type of traditional Mexican folk music that combines brass and string instruments.

What are three popular mariachi songs?

The three most famous mariachi songs include El Son De La Negra, Volver, Volver, and México Lindo Y Querido.

What is the most popular mariachi band?

The most famous band is Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, founded in 1898 in Tecalitlán, Jalisco. The group was established by Gaspar Vargas.

Mariachi songs are viewed as a unifying source of pride. Typical instruments such as trumpets, violins, vinuelas, guitars and guitarrons are the main instruments used to perform and make mariachi songs.

Legit.ng recently published an article about powerful worship songs in Nigeria. Nigeria ranks among the top countries in Africa with many worship song artists. The worship songs put you in the right mood for prayers.

Worship songs have recently gained popularity, with Nigerian artists releasing some of the best worship tracks. Some of these artists include Prospa Ochimama, Nathaniel Bassey and Joe Praize. Learn more about the powerful worship songs in Nigeria in the article.

Source: Legit.ng