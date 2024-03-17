33 best Mariachi songs to request on your soulful night out
Mariachi music is a distinct type of traditional Mexican folk music that combines brass and string instruments. The music is accompanied by a distinctive singing style in its harmonies. It is believed that mariachi music originated in the western part of Mexico. Mariachi songs are loved in the Latin culture and other parts of the world.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Best Mariachi songs to request
- 1. El Son De La Negra
- 2. Volver, Volver
- 3. Las Mañanitas
- 4. El Mariachi Loco
- 5. Cielito Lindo
- 6. El Gustito
- 7. El Rey
- 8. Ay Jalisco No Te Rajes
- 9. Acá Entre Nos
- 10. La Mano de Dios
- 11. Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino)
- 12. Perdón Madrecita
- 13. Madrecita Querida
- 14. México Lindo Y Querido
- 15. Por Tu Maldito Amor
- 16. La Golondrinas
- 17. Besame Mucho
- 18. Amor, Amor, Amor
- 19. Amor Eterno
- 20. Viva México!
- 21. Historia de un Amor
- 22. El Sinaloense
- 23. Jarabe Tapatio (Jarabe tapatío)
- 24. Mátalas
- 25. Canción del Mariachi
- 26. Que Bonita es mi Tierra
- 27. Si Nos Dejan
- 28. Serenata Huasteca
- 29. Mi Ciudad
- 30. No Velvere
- 31. La Martina
- 32. Paloma Querida
- 33. La Bikina
- What is Mariachi music?
- What are three popular mariachi songs?
- What is the most popular mariachi band?
When compiling this list of the best mariachi songs, we used data from reputable music sites such as Billboard Hot 100, Encore Musicians, and Spotify. We also considered the popularity of Mariachi bands/artists and the opinions of various people who appreciate the genre. However, this list is not all-encompassing and doesn’t follow any specific order.
Best Mariachi songs to request
Mariachi music is a genre that has captivated audiences around the world. There are various mariachi bands that not only play Mexican songs but can play any tune. These bands are ideal for corporate events, weddings or birthday parties. Here are some popular songs to add to your playlist.
|Songs
|Artists
|El Son De La Negra
|Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlán
|Volver, Volver
|Vicente Fernández
|Las Mañanitas
|Vicente Fernández
|El Mariachi Loco
|Pedro Fernández
|Cielito Lindo
|Pedro Infante
|El Gustito
|Linda Ronstadt
|El Rey
|José Alfredo Jiménez
|Ay Jalisco No Te Rajes
|Jorge Negrete
|Acá Entre Nos
|Vincente Fernández
|La Mano de Dios
|Jose Alfredo Jimenez
|Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino)
|Vicente Fernández
|Perdón Madrecita
|Vicente Fernández
|Madrecita Querida
|Vicente Fernández
|México Lindo Y Querido
|Vincente Fernández
|Por Tu Maldito Amor
|Vincente Fernández
|La Golondrinas
|Pedro Infante
|Besame Mucho
|Vicente Fernández
|Amor, Amor, Amor
|Trío Azteca
|Amor Eterno
|Juan Gabriel
|Viva México!
|Juan Gabriel
|Historia de un Amor
|Luis Miguel
|El Sinaloense
|Juan Gabriel
|Jarabe Tapatio (Jarabe tapatío)
|Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
|Mátalas
|Alejandro Fernández
|Canción del mariachi
|Antonio Banderas and Los Lobos
|Que Bonita es mi Tierra
|Luis Miguel
|Si Nos Dejan
|José Alfredo Jiménez
|Serenata Huasteca
|José Alfredo Jiménez
|Mi Ciudad
|Luis Miguel
1. El Son De La Negra
- Released: 1998
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Artist: Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
- Album: Las Mañanitas
It is a happy song composed by Silvestre Vargas and Blas Galindo in the 1940s. It has since been performed by several artists, with the most widely recognised interpretations being by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan. El Son De La Negra holds excellent importance in Mexican culture as it represents the vibrant and festive spirit of the Mexican people.
2. Volver, Volver
- Released: 1972
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Album: ¡Arriba Huentitàn!
- Artist: Vicente Fernández
Volver, Volver is a good mariachi song to request when bored. It is from the album iArriba Huetitan! and was released in 1972. The title of the song represents 'Return, Return'. Vicente often sang the song on stage alongside his son, Alejandro Fernández. The song is about his passionate love and desire to return to his partner's arms.
3. Las Mañanitas
- Released: 1981
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Album: Sentimental Y Ranchero
- Artist: Vicente Fernández
Las Mañanitas is one of the famous Mariachi songs for birthdays. Initially, it was sung to young women of age to get married. Mariachi would be hired to serenade the women on their birthdays or Saint's Day. Las Mañanitas is sung at birthdays and important holidays such as Virgen de Guadalupe's feast day.
4. El Mariachi Loco
- Released: 2012
- Genre: Musica tropicale, pop, regional Mexican
- Album: No Que No...
- Artist: Pedro Fernández
El Mariachi Loco is a fun and lively song celebrating the mariachi tradition. It is often played at parties and events as it's excellent for dancing. Its upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a crowd-pleaser.
5. Cielito Lindo
- Released: 1946
- Genre: Latin
- Album: Rancheras Inmortales
- Artist: Pedro Infante
The song translates to 'Beautiful Little Sky' or 'Beautiful Heaven', composed in the late 19th century by Quirino Mendoza y Cortes, a Mexican. Cielito Lindo gained tremendous fame in 1998 when the Argentine rock band Divididos released their version. Apart from Divididos' version, there are notable renditions of the song by iconic performers such as Placido Domingo and Pedro Infante.
6. El Gustito
- Released: 1991
- Genre: Folk
- Album: Mas Canciones
- Artist: Linda Ronstadt
The song El Gustito means 'Delight', and it captivates listeners with its beautiful melody and captivating lyrics. It tells a story of a person's joyous singing interrupted by falling asleep. The narrator's mother wakes them up, and they pretend to be unaware, hoping for another moment with someone special.
7. El Rey
- Released: 1971
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez
El Ray was written and first released by the Mexican singer José Alfredo Jiménez in 1971. Various artists in different languages have covered El Rey, which translates to 'The King'. It tells the story of a man who considers himself a king and compares himself to a lion.
8. Ay Jalisco No Te Rajes
- Released: 1941
- Genre: Ranchera
- Artist: Jorge Negrete
It is a Mexican rancher song composed by Manuel Esperón and Earnesto Cortazar. Ay, Jalisco No Te Rajes has been covered by artists such as Jorge Negrete, Vincente Fernández, Placido Domingo, Trio Los Panchos, Julio Iglesias, and Lola Beltran.
9. Acá Entre Nos
- Released: 1992
- Genre: Ranchera, Mariachi, Regional Mexican
- Album: Que de raro tiene
- Artist: Vicente Fernández
The song was initially composed by Urieta Martin Solano. It is about a reflection on a failed love story. It is both a confession and lament, capturing the heartache of losing the one you love.
10. La Mano de Dios
- Released: 1972
- Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
- Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez
The song, La Mano de Dios, translates to 'The Hand of God'. It was composed by the Mexican singer and songwriter Jose Alfredo Jimenez in 1970. It tells the story of a man who finds solace and hope in the divine presence of God.
11. Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino)
- Released: 1971
- Album: Me Esta' Esperando Maria
- Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
- Artist: Vicente Fernández
The song is from Vicente Fernández's album Me Esta' Esperando Maria. It speaks of a beautiful love that feels like a precious gift sent by God. Hermoso Cariño (Hermoso Carino) holds a universal message that love is a blessing, a gift that should be cherished and celebrated.
12. Perdón Madrecita
- Released: 1969
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Album: Vicente Fernandez
- Artist: Vicente Fernández
It is a heartfelt song that explores the deep emotions associated with regret and the desire for forgiveness from mothers. Perdón Madrecita was written by Vicente, who was inspired to write the music from his experiences and observations of mothers' unconditional love and sacrifices for their children.
13. Madrecita Querida
- Released: 1969
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Album: Vicente Fernandez
- Artist: Vicente Fernández
Madrecita Querida is about a mother's love. It is a timeless and emotional song by Los Tigres del Norte, released in 1969. It highlights the unconditional love and support that only a mother can provide, nurturing her child in both good times and bad.
14. México Lindo Y Querido
- Released: 1978
- Album: Vicente Fernandez
- Artist: Vicente Fernández
The song was written and composed by Jesus 'Chucho' Monge in the 1940s. Chucho was inspired to write the track to create a Mexican anthem that would resonate with the people and portray the essence of their culture and heritage. México Lindo Y Querido is often performed at national celebrations, festivals, and sporting events, eliciting listeners' strong sense of unity and patriotism.
15. Por Tu Maldito Amor
- Released: 1989
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Album: Por Tu Maldito Amor
- Artist: Vicente Fernández
Por Tu Maldito Amor was composed by Federico Mendez Tejeda and was first released by Vincente Fernández in 1989. It speaks of love gone wrong and having a broken heart.
16. La Golondrinas
- Released: 1993
- Album: Las Mañanitas
- Genre: Folk
- Artist: Pedro Infante
La Golondrinas represents 'The Swallow'. It was written by Narciso Serradell Sevilla in 1862. It is a classic Mexican ranchera song that was made famous by Pedro Infante. La Golondrinas is about a weary Swallow that has left its home and is now lost and alone. The singer gives Swallow shelter in his heart as he is also an exile.
17. Besame Mucho
- Released: 2008
- Album: Primera Fila
- Genre: Bolero, jazz, capella
- Artist: Vicente Fernández
Besame Mucho is one of the iconic mariachi songs written by a Mexican Consuelo Velazquez in 1941 when she was a teenager. It's a romantic song which translates to 'Kiss Me Passionately' or 'Kiss Me a Lot'. Besame Mucho has also been recorded by The Beatles, Dizzy Gillespie and others in styles ranging from a capella to jazz to trio bolero.
18. Amor, Amor, Amor
- Released on: 1982
- Album: Momenti
- Genre: Pop
- Artist: Julio Iglesias
The title of the song translates to 'Love-Love-Love'. It is a classic by Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, released in 1982. The repetition of the word 'Amor' in the song's title emphasises the central theme of love. Amor, Amor, Amor has become an anthem of love and is often associated with Latin American culture, showcasing the power of music to unite across borders.
19. Amor Eterno
- Released: 1990
- Album: Juan Gabriel en El Palacio de Bellas Artes
- Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
- Artist: Juan Gabriel
Amor Eterno is a moving ballad written in 1984 by Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel after his mother died. It became the most-played song at memorials and funerals to remember family and loved ones who have passed away in his home country. Amor Eterno translates to 'Love Eternal'.
20. Viva México!
- Released: 1990
- Album: Juan Gabriel en El Palacio de Bellas Artes
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Artists: Juan Gabriel
It is a patriotic Mexican folk song. Viva Mexico translates to 'Long Live Mexico'. The lyrics express the singer's strong Mexican identity and unwavering loyalty to his nation. It serves as an anthem for patriotism and unity.
21. Historia de un Amor
- Released: 1994
- Genre: Bolero, Pop
- Album: Segundo Romance
- Artist: Luis Miguel
Panamanian songwriter Carlos Eleta Almarán wrote Historia de un Amor. It was first released by Libertad Lamarque in 1955. Historia de un Amor was popularised by Pedro Infante and Luis Miguel. It is about an intense and passionate love that ultimately ends in heartbreak.
22. El Sinaloense
- Released: 1998
- Genre: Banda
- Album: Con la Banda...El Recodo
- Artist: Juan Gabriel
It was initially composed by Severiano Briseno Chavez (1902-1988). El Sinaloense is a lively Mexican regional song that showcases the pride and spirit of a person from Sinaloa, a state in Mexico known for its cultural heritage and strong traditions.
23. Jarabe Tapatio (Jarabe tapatío)
- Released: 1987
- Genre: musical and folk dance
- Album: Bailes Regionales de Mexico
- Artist: Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
Jarabe Tapatio, or The Mexican Hat Dance, is a popular mariachi folk dance. It was written by Jesús González Rubio. The song increases its tempo as the steps and storyline of the dance intensify. It is often played by a mariachi band.
24. Mátalas
- Released: 2003
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Album: Niña Amada Mía
- Artist: Alejandro Fernández
Mátalas is one of the most popular mariachi songs ever and is often played on Mexican celebration days. The title translates to 'Kill Them'. Mátalas is about a man advising a friend to let go of a toxic relationship.
25. Canción del Mariachi
- Released: 1995
- Genre: Mariachi, Chicano rock, Pop, Rock
- Album: Desperado: The Soundtrack
- Artists: Antonio Banderas, Los Lobos
Canción del mariachi also falls under happy mariachi songs list. Cesar Rosas wrote the song, and was first released by Los Lobos with Antonio Banderas. Canción del Mariachi tells a story about a man who likes the best things in life, like women, money, and love.
26. Que Bonita es mi Tierra
- Released: 2017
- Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
- Album: ¡México Por Siempre!
- Artist: ¡México Por Siempre!
Que Bonita es Mi Tierra represents 'How Beautiful Is My Land'. It is a patriotic anthem written initially by Mexican composer Rubén Fuentes. It celebrates the beauty and pride of Mexico.
27. Si Nos Dejan
- Released: 1995
- Genre: Mexican love Ranchera
- Album: El Concierto
- Artist: Luis Miguel
It is a romantic song that translates to 'If They Let Us'. Si Nos Dejan discusses the desire for lifelong love and the possibility of starting a new life together. The singer believes they can discover a new world and experience a new beginning together.
28. Serenata Huasteca
- Released: 1956
- Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
- Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez
The song was released in 1956 by José Alfredo Jiménez. Serenata Huasteca is a love song in which the singer expresses his deep and unrequited love for her despite her not feeling the same way.
29. Mi Ciudad
- Released: 2005
- Genre: Pop, Regional Mexican
- Artist: Luis Miguel
It is a song that pays homage to the singer's hometown, Mexico City. Mi Ciudad is about the story of a girl and her dog, Pancho; a terrible earthquake hits the neighbourhood as they walk through Mexico City. It gives hope and unity in times of crisis.
30. No Velvere
- Released: 2016
- Genre: Pop
- Artist: Vicente Fernández feat. Alejandro Fernández
Ernesto M. Cortazar and Manuel Esperon wrote the song. No Velvere is a plea for a loved one not to leave, highlighting the deep attachment and fear of separation.
31. La Martina
Released: 2001
Artist: Antonio Aquilar
La Martina was composed initially by Consuelo Castro. It represents, 'I Can't Wait any Longer'. The song is about a young girl called Martina who falls in love at fifteen but faces betrayal and mistrust in her relationship.
32. Paloma Querida
- Released: 1964
- Genre: Regional Mexican, folk
- Artist: José Alfredo Jiménez
It was released in 1964. Paloma Querida is a heartfelt song that expresses deep love and admiration for someone special in the singer's life. It depicts the transformative power of love and the depths of emotions experienced when someone truly captivates one's heart.
33. La Bikina
- Released: 2000
- Album: Vivo
- Genre: Ranchera
- Artist: Luis Miguel
La Bikina was composed by Rubén Fuentes G and performed by Luis Miguel, Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlan, Bruxelles, Karol Sevilla, Yanni, and other artists. La Bikina is about a proud, beautiful woman called Bikina, who is abandoned by a man she loves.
What is Mariachi music?
Mariachi music is a distinct type of traditional Mexican folk music that combines brass and string instruments.
What are three popular mariachi songs?
The three most famous mariachi songs include El Son De La Negra, Volver, Volver, and México Lindo Y Querido.
What is the most popular mariachi band?
The most famous band is Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, founded in 1898 in Tecalitlán, Jalisco. The group was established by Gaspar Vargas.
Mariachi songs are viewed as a unifying source of pride. Typical instruments such as trumpets, violins, vinuelas, guitars and guitarrons are the main instruments used to perform and make mariachi songs.
