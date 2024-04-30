JUST IN: Former Kwara Gov Present in Court as EFCC Arraigns Ex commissioner for Alleged N1bn Fraud
Ilorin, Kwara state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, April 29, 2024, arraigned Ademola Banu, a one-time commissioner for finance in Kwara state, northcentral Nigeria.
Banu was arraigned at the federal high court, Ilorin, over alleged money laundering and misappropriation of state funds of about N1.22 billion.
Among other allegations, the EFCC said Banu conspired to divert N1.22 billion during Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed's administration.
At a resumed sitting on Monday, April 29, the two defendants - Ahmed and Banu - were present in court.
