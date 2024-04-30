Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, April 29, 2024, arraigned Ademola Banu, a one-time commissioner for finance in Kwara state, northcentral Nigeria.

Banu was arraigned at the federal high court, Ilorin, over alleged money laundering and misappropriation of state funds of about N1.22 billion.

EFCC arraigns Kwara's ex-finance commissioner over 'N1.22bn money laundering'.

Among other allegations, the EFCC said Banu conspired to divert N1.22 billion during Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed's administration.

At a resumed sitting on Monday, April 29, the two defendants - Ahmed and Banu - were present in court.

More to follow...

