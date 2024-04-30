Global site navigation

Local editions

JUST IN: Former Kwara Gov Present in Court as EFCC Arraigns Ex commissioner for Alleged N1bn Fraud
Nigeria

JUST IN: Former Kwara Gov Present in Court as EFCC Arraigns Ex commissioner for Alleged N1bn Fraud

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, April 29, 2024, arraigned Ademola Banu, a one-time commissioner for finance in Kwara state, northcentral Nigeria.

Banu was arraigned at the federal high court, Ilorin, over alleged money laundering and misappropriation of state funds of about N1.22 billion.

EFCC arraigns Kwara ex-finance commissioner for N1.22bn fraud
EFCC arraigns Kwara’s ex-finance commissioner over 'N1.22bn money laundering'. Photo credits: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed
Source: Facebook

Among other allegations, the EFCC said Banu conspired to divert N1.22 billion during Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed's administration.

At a resumed sitting on Monday, April 29, the two defendants - Ahmed and Banu - were present in court.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read also

EFCC takes down 34 suspects allegedly sabotaging naira-dollar exchange rate

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel