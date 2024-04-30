A Physics teacher has proudly shared the UTME result of one of the students he tutored in the 2024 examinations

The man revealed happily on the X app that the student scored a total of 316 with 95 in his subject alone

In the photo he displayed, the student scored 73 in English language, 95 in Physics, 71 in Biology, and 77 in Chemistry

A proud teacher has praised himself on X, stating that his journey as a Mathematics and Physics teacher has been spectacular.

He shared a photo showing the scores of one of his students who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Physics teacher posts student's UTME result Photo credit: @timothyicon/X.

Teacher praises himself over student's brilliant performance

The man identified on X as @timothyicon_ expressed his excitement that the student whom he personally tutored for the 2024 examinations made him proud.

According to him, the student got an aggregate score of 316 in the just concluded exams with 95 in his subject.

In the photo he displayed showing her UTME results, it was confirmed that the girl scored 73 in English language, 95 in Physics, 71 in Biology, and 77 in Chemistry.

The proud teacher said:

“Below is the Jamb Result of one of my students that I tutored for the examination. She scored 95% in my subject. My journey as a physics and mathematics teacher has been nothing short of spectacular. Sincerely, teachers are undervalued in this country.”

Reactions as teacher shares student's UTME result

The comments section was filled with compliments from netizens who commended the teacher for his good work.

@DiseUtibe said:

“Awesome, I remember you tutored me in my 100-level and I can say, you are fine tutor, 1 am happy you haven't stopped impacting. Congratulations to the student and to you as the tutor.”

@SantiHari43 reacted:

“Boss please I want to be your student too, my jamb scores is nothing to write home about. I feel ashamed of myself but I'm ready to learn.”

@Pacific1011 said:

“Well-done..Congratulations to you and your student.”

@wealsongg said:

“Very undervalued!!”

@Samuell8764 reacted:

