Senator Adams Oshiomhole has reacted differently to the call for the new minimum wage of N615,000 as demanded by the leadership of the organised labour

On the occasion of the International Workers' Day on Wednesday, May 1, Oshiomhole said there is a need for the government and private employers to increase workers' wages following the current economic realities in the country

The former governor of Edo state and NLC boss said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government and the Nigerian workers are in "agreement on the increment of the minimum wage"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, said there has been a mutual agreement between the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the federal government led by the President that there is an urgent need to increase the minimum wage.

Adams Oshiomhole said the minimum wage increment is long overdue. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

Minimum wage increment: "Tinubu is aware of economic hardship", Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole, made this disclosure when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, May 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"N30,000 is outdated", Oshiomhole says as he backed wage increment

The former NLC president said that all concerned parties acknowledged that the current minimum wage of N30,000 is outdated and should be increased to meet with the rising cost of living.

“I think there is some unanimity between employers, including private employers and obviously the Federal Government and I believe state governments that the current minimum wage of 30,000 is a joke,” Oshiomhole said.

Oshiomhole added:

“There is a recognition of the fact that the purchasing power of the workers across the board including directors, permanent secretaries not to talk of those on levels one to four, has dropped radically and you need to beef it up.

“In a market economy, there are even countries where wages are indexed to the weight of inflation. So, I think there is a shared commitment that wages should go up and go up radically as much as prices have skyrocketed.”

Tinubu pledges improved welfare for workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu extended warm felicitations to Nigerian workers on the occasion of Workers' Day, celebrated annually on May 1st.

In a statement released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu lauded the nation's workforce for their unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and unrelenting commitment to the country's progress and development.

Source: Legit.ng