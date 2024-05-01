President Bola Tinubu has applauded the Nigerian workers for their contributions towards the Nigerian economy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has assured the Organised Labour that their understanding, patience, commitment and support in the course of implementing his administration's policies and programmes are not taken for granted.

Tinubu applauded the Nigerian workers for their contributions to ongoing efforts by the government to save the nation's economy, describing them as "an indispensable component of the nation’s engine," in the bid to build a just and progressive society.

May Day: Tinubu congratulates Nigerian workers

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu who stated these on Wednesday, May 1, during a ceremony to mark the 2024 May Day celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja, said it is a fundamental truth that the workers are Nigeria's backbone, even as he acknowledged and appreciated their hard work, sacrifices, and contributions to the nation's stability and prosperity.

Speaking through vice president Kashim Shettima who represented him at the event, President Tinubu commended the choice of the theme for this year’s May Day celebration, "People First," saying it did not only resonate with his administration’s agenda, but also demonstrates that "the working class holds a central position in the affairs of this nation."

He pledged to consider a national living wage over minimum pay.

Shettima said:

"Great Nigerian workers, your role as an indispensable component of the nation’s engine cannot be overstated by any government if the quest for a just and progressive society is to be realised.

"Therefore, I extend my most heartfelt congratulations to you on this very important celebration.

"I do not take for granted the understanding, patience, commitment, and support you have shown throughout the implementation of this government’s policies and programmes aimed at positively transforming our great nation.

"Your contributions have played a significant role in our efforts to rescue the economy since we came on board".

Tinubu pledges improved welfare for workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu extended warm felicitations to Nigerian workers on the occasion of Workers' Day, celebrated annually on May 1st.

In a statement released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu lauded the nation's workforce for their unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and unrelenting commitment to the country's progress and development.

