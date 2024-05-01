Lagos state government's recent discovery has sparked major reactions on social media, especially on X

In a video that has gone viral, the government discovered 86 partitioned rooms beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, Lagos Island

The Lagos state‘s commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development on Wednesday, May 1

The Lagos state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, May 1, said it discovered 86 partitioned rooms, sized 10×10 and 12×10, under the Dolphin Estate Bridge, Ikoyi, on Lagos Island.

Video of shanty building under Lagos bridge gets many talking online. The state govt led by Sanwo-Olu begins demolition.



Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State‘s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, made this revelation on Wednesday via a post accompanied by a video he shared on his X page.

According to the top government official, each room, measuring 10×10 and 12×10, was rented to tenants at an annual rate of N250,000.

Wahab further explained that the enforcement team from the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources had successfully dismantled all structures, including a container utilised for various illicit activities, from beneath the Dolphin Estate bridge.

He tweeted:

“A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10x10 and 12x10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphine Estate bridge. They have all been removed by the enforcement team of Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions on X:

@AyilaraRilwan tweeted:

"I was there today. The MOE is doing good job."

@_Abdulquyum tweeted:

"All these wereys wey go wan whine me and my phone if i dey Jog go Astro turf.

"Help me pack all of them."

@Gbengawhite_ tweeted:

"Island big boys and girls."

@iam_Alhqudus tweeted:

"Dem go come to Lagos without a penny with Ghana must go through night bus . If God is on their side and they later make it in Lagos. They will come out and be boasting they build Lagos. Ungrateful people."

