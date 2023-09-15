Allison Lanier’s bio: age, height, family, is she married?

Allison Lanier is an American actress, creative producer, and former model famous for starring as Summer Newman Abbott in the TV series The Young and the Restless. She has been featured in other films and TV series, including Mia and Red Oaks.

Allison Lanier started her on-screen acting career in 2017. Before venturing into acting, she had already made a name for herself in the modelling industry. She worked as a professional model at Wilhelmina for five years. Lanier enjoys volunteering at local animal shelters and visiting flea markets in her free time.

Profile summary

Full name Allison Lanier Gender Female Date of birth 4 August 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth North Carolina, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Vishwahanathan Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend JD Samson University The City University of New York Profession Actress, creative producer, entrepreneur

Allison Lanier's bio

The creative producer was born in North Carolina, USA, but was raised in Atlanta, United States. Allison Lanier's age is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 August 1990. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Who are Allison Lanier's parents? The American producer's father is Vishwahanathan, a businessman, while her mother's name remains a mystery. She was brought up alongside her brother.

Educational background

After completing her secondary education, she joined The City University of New York in 2012, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Industrial and Product Design in 2016.

Allison acquired acting skills from William Esper Studio, based in New York, USA. She also attended the Upright Citizens Brigade Training Center (UCB).

Are Chloe and Allison Lanier related?

No. Chloe and Allison Lanier are not related in any way. They only share a sir name, Lanier. Chloe Lanier is a famous American actress widely recognised for appearing in the TV series General Hospital.

Career

Allison Lanier is an actress, producer and former model. She began her career as a model, working as a professional model at Wilhelmina from 2010 to 2015. The actress has also been a bartender and server at Shiraz Events for over two years (February 2015–May 2017).

In April 2014, she was employed by Global Creative to work as a professional actor, where she worked for four years and nine months. While working at Global Creative, she secured a job with Coming Soon New York in January 2018, offering sales and client services.

After quitting Coming Soon New York in January 2019, the actress began working as an assistant prop stylist at Macy's. She worked there for a year. She also worked as a prop stylist and set design assistant for two years, from December 2018 to November 2020.

In November 2020, she began working as a sales and marketing representative at NEWEL, where she served for a year. Allison was a producer or interim agent for LALALAND GROUP between October 2021 and May 2020.

She has been working as a producer for a Los Angeles-based company, PAL PRODUCTIONS, since May 2022. In addition, she is a business development manager at UP&UP.

Allison Lanier's movies and TV shows

The actress made her acting debut in the film It Happened In L. A (2017), playing the role of Megan. She boasts five acting credits as of writing. Here are her movies and TV series.

Year Movies/TV series Role 2019-2023 The Young and the Restless Summer Newman–Abbott 2019 Mia Anna 2018 Fish Bones Bella 2017 Red Oaks Annabelle 2017 It Happened In L.A Megan

Who is Allison Lanier's husband?

The Mia star is yet to be married in real life, unlike in the series The Young and the Restless, where she is married to Kyle, a role played by Michael Mealor. However, she is dating Jocelyn Samson, known by his stage name JD Samson. The two share the same birthday.

They allegedly began dating in April 2017. Samson is an American singer, songwriter and music producer. He is best known as a member of the bands Le Tigre and MEN.

Allison Lanier's height and weight

The American actress is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Allison Lanier

When is Allison Lanier's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 4 August. How old is Allison Lanier? She is 33 years old as of 2023, having been born in 1990. Where is Allison Lanier's family from? Her family lives in North Carolina, United States. Why is Allison Lanier famous? She is popularly known for her role in The Young and the Restless TV series. Who are Allison Lanier's parents? Her father is Vishwahanathan, while her mother's name remains a mystery. Does Allison Lanier have a sister? No, she only has one brother. Is Allison Lanier married? The actress has never tied the knot with anyone but is currently dating DJ Samson. Is Allison Lanier pregnant? No. The actress is not pregnant. What is Allison Lanier's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Alison Lanier is an actress, creative producer and former model from the United States. Her popularity has been gradually growing since she made her first on-screen appearance in the film It Happened In L.A as Megan. She is also a producer at PAL PRODUCTIONS.

