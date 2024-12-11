Monday Okpebholo has resigned from the Nigerian Senate to concentrate on his role as Edo state governor

Okpebholo thanked his colleagues and shared photos of the development on his social media page

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has declared Okpebholo’s seat vacant and issued a fresh directive to INEC

FCT, Abuja - Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has bid farewell to the Senate in an emotional speech presented on the floor of the house on Wednesday, December 11.

Okpebholo reflects on his journey in Senate

This was after Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, declared his seat vacant and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections as soon as possible to fill the vacant seat.

Okpebholo, in a post shared on his X page, reflected on his journey in the Nigerian Senate, "stating that it has been an incredible journey of learning, growth, and contribution."

The lawmaker who represented Edo Central Senatorial district before he was elected the Edo state governor also appreciated his colleagues, family and friends as he vacates his seat to concentrate on his new role as Edo state governor.

He tweeted:

"Today marks the conclusion of my journey as a senator!!!

"As I vacate my seat in the Senate, I reflect on the honor of serving our great nation and the privilege of working alongside remarkable colleagues in this revered chamber. It has been an incredible journey of learning, growth, and contribution.

"I am filled with gratitude for the support and friendship of my colleagues, the guidance of our leaders, and the trust of the people who made this possible.

"As I step into a new chapter, I carry with me the lessons, memories, and relationships forged during this time.

"May God bless the Senate, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Okpebholo sacks Obaseki’s political appointees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okpebholo sacked Obaseki's political appointees with immediate effect.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor dissolved executives of all boards in the state and relieved permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state’s public service.

Okpebholo directed all affected appointees to hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their offices.

