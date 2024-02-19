Who is Erica Pinkett? Age, husband, daughter and latest updates

Erica Pinkett is an actress, reality television personality, and model from the United States of America. She gained widespread recognition after starring in the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She has also appeared in various other shows, including Recognize 2 (2015), Strange Love (2022) and When It Rains (2023).

Erica Pinkett began her career as a model before becoming an actress. She was featured in the second season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The mother one has since appeared in numerous shows and films such as Secret Society 3: 'Til Death (2023), When It Rains (2023), and Unfair Exchange (2022).

Profile summary

Full name Erica Pinkett Gender Female Date of birth 15 March 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'3'' Height in centimetres 60 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Children 1 Education Howard University in Washington, DC. Profession Reality TV star, actress, model Instagram @ericapinkett

Erica Pinkett's biography

The reality television personality was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. She was born to American and Trinidadian parents. Erica grew up alongside four siblings.

What is Erica Pinkett’s age?

The American actress is 41 years old as of 2024. When is Erica Pinkett's birthday? She was born on 15 March 1982. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

After completing high school, she attended Howard University in Washington, DC, where she pursued Fine Arts with courses in Ballet, Acting, Painting and Freehand Drawing.

Erica Pinkett’s movies and TV shows

Erica Pinkett began her career as a model at the age of 18 and modelled for various brands and companies. She later transitioned to acting after relocating from Atlanta to Los Angeles. She first rose to stardom after making her professional television debut in the second season of VHI's Love & Hop Atlanta, which aired in April 2013.

Erica starred as a recurring cast member in the show's third season, which premiered on 5 May 2014. However, she achieved widespread recognition in 2017 after being cast to play the role of Brianna in Tupac's biopic All Eyez on Me. The film depicts the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur.

She also appeared as Tina Prica Rossi in the 2022 Secret Society 2: Never Enough and later portrayed the lead character in the 2023 movie Secret Society 3: 'Til Death alongside Reyna Love, Adejah Parrish and Romeo Miller. Erica has since landed numerous other roles in many films and TV shows and currently boasts 22 acting credits. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows she has appeared in.

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2023 Secret Society 3: 'Til Death Tina 2023 I Hate You to Death Olivia 2023 When It Rains Lisa 2023 Women of the Jury Yolanda 2023 BMF Dilla 2022 Strange Love Candice the Ghost 2022 Unfair Exchange Terri 2022 I Got a Story to Tell Claire 2022 Single Not Searching Simone 2022 Secret Society 2: Never Enough Tina Price Rossi 2021 Chedda Boys Cara 2021 Tripple D Revenge Peaches 2021 Secret Society Tina 2020 Steppin' Back to Love Kiki 2019 Insatiable Student Desk Clerk 2017 All Eyez on Me Briana 2015 Recognize 2 Jackie

Pinkett was previously a volunteer worker, where she spread awareness and helped victims of domestic violence. Furthermore, she has appeared in numerous music videos for artists including DJ Kay Slay and MJG, 8-ball, and Trey Songz.

Who is Erica Pinkett’s husband?

The reality star is currently not married and has never been married before. She is currently not in a romantic relationship with anyone. She was previously in a relationship with Lil Scrappy during her time in VH1's Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. The actress is a mother of one child, a daughter named Jada Bella.

What is Erica Pinkett's height?

The American television personality is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Erica Pinkett

Who is Erica Pinkett? She is an American actress, reality television personality, and model. She is famous for appearing in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Where is Erica Pinkett from? She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. What is Erica Pinkett’s nationality? She is an American national. How old is Erica Pinkett? She is 41 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 15 March 1982. Does Erica Pinkett have a daughter? The reality star has a daughter named Jada Bella. Are Erica Pinkett and Jada Pinkett related? Erica and Jada are cousins. What is Erica Pinkett's height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Where does Erica Pinkett live now? She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

