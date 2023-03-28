Who is Sean Hannity dating? The commentator’s relationship history

Sean Hannity is not a household name in the world of journalism—he boasts an illustrious career on both radio and TV. Additionally, he is an established author and political commentator. Many people know him for being the host of The Sean Hannity Show, a conservative talk radio show. How much can you tell about his love life besides his career? Here is a look at the political commentator’s relationship history.

Host Sean Hannity as Conor McGregor visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on March 15, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Sean Hannity’s television career at Fox News began in 1996, and he has stood out as one of the best political commentators on the new channel. Being a known media personality, his personal life, especially relationships, has been a talking point for most people. Who is Sean Hannity dating, and has he ever been married? Find out about his current and past relationships.

Sean Hannity’s love life

Is Sean Hannity in a relationship? The native New York news anchor is allegedly in a relationship with a fellow media personality. Here is what is known about his love life.

Jill Rhodes

Hannity and Jill Rhodes reportedly met in Alabama, USA, in 1991. Hannity had landed his first radio job in Huntsville, Alabama, USA, while Rhodes was a political columnist for the Huntsville Times. The duo dated for a short while before getting engaged in 1992 when Hannity moved to Atlanta, USA, after accepting a radio talk show job at WGST.

One year into their engagement, the couple exchanged wedding vows in 1993. They had two children, Merri Kelly, born in 2001, and Sean Patrick, born on 3 November 1998. They divorced in 2019, amicably ending their approximately 26 years of marriage.

Ainsley Earhardt

Ainsley Earhardt is an American conservative TV host and author known for co-hosting Fox & Friends. Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt’s relationship reportedly began in 2020. Even though the couple has never confirmed their ties, they are believed to be an item since showing up together at a party in 2020 and have been spotted on several other occasions.

Hannity prefers to keep his affairs under wraps and, thus, has avoided discussing his relationship with media personality Ainsley. On the other hand, Ainsley Earhardt has maintained that she is single while acknowledging that Sean is likeable at work and that whomever he chooses to date would be fortunate.

Fast facts about Sean Hannity

What is Sean Hannity's age? He is 61 years old as of March 2023; he was born on 30 December 1961. Where does Sean Hannity live? He resides in New York City, New York, USA. Who is Sean Hannity's ex-wife? He married Jill Rhodes in 1993, and they divorced in 2019. Does Sean Hannity have children? He had two children with his ex-wife Jill Rhodes. His children are Merri Kelly and Sean Patrick. How much is Sean Hannity worth? His net worth is $300 million. Is Ainsley Earhardt engaged to Sean Hannity? They are not engaged and have not officially communicated whether they are dating. Who is Sean Hannity’s girlfriend? He is alleged to be in a relationship with Ainsley Earhardt. However, they have not declared if they are in a romantic relationship.

Who is Sean Hannity dating? Even though he has been close with Ainsley Earhardt, the duo has not stated whether they are dating. However, Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes, with whom they share two children.

READ ALSO: Beauty Goddess (TikTok)’s biography: age, real name, is she married?

Legit.ng recently published Beauty Goddess’ biography. She is a Nigerian-Ghanaian social media influencer, model, and fashion enthusiast. She rose to social media prominence after she posted her dance clips, lip-sync, comedy skits, and other engaging content on social media.

Her real name is John Merry, and she is from the Igbo tribe. She started her social media entertainment journey on TikTok, where he posted entertaining videos and caught the attention of many netizens. She later ventured into other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube and has garnered a massive following. The content creator also endorses brands such as Glowsbyniffy and Nekky Hairs.

Source: Legit.ng