Shehu Sani, former senator of Kaduna Central, has sent a message to Nigerians while reacting to a viral video of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, struggling during the presentation of the 2025 budget

On Tuesday, December 10, Okpebholo was seen stuttering while trying to pronounce the N605 billion mark during the presentation of the Appropriation Bill in the Edo Assembly

Reacting to the development, Sani defended the governor, made a joke, about the matter and also explained the possible reason Okpebholo faced a major challenge with the budget figure

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, has reacted as Edo state governor Monday Okpebholo faced a moment of embarrassment on Tuesday, December 10, while presenting the estimated budget for the 2025 fiscal year at the State House of Assembly.

Shehu Sani reacts Edo governor struggles with budget pronunciation. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that a one-minute, 17-second video has gone viral across various social media platforms showing how Okpebholo stuttered while he was unveiling the appropriation bill as he tried to pronounce the N605 billion mark.

The governor was heard flustering:

“The Edo State Appropriation Bill of six billion… 605 billion… 76 million… Let me take it again. 506 billion… 605 billion… sorry… 776 billion… sorry, it’s confusing me."

But Jarrett Tenebe, Edo APC chairman, dismissed criticism of the governor’s gaffe, attributing the struggle to Okpebholo’s honesty and unfamiliarity with figures.

In a swift reaction to the development, the PDP chieftain Shehu Sani defended Okpebholo and suggested that his difficulty in pronouncing the budget figure was a sign of innocence, humorously pointing out that even counting money can be challenging.

Sani tweeted:

"Leave Edo Governor alone.Even Counting money is not easy these days.It shows how innocent he is abeg."

Read more about Shehu Sani here:

Shehu Sani speaks on university polytechnic disparity

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senator Shehu Sani has predicted the end of the polytechnics and colleges of education era in Nigeria due to disparities in the workplace.

The former senators the development has forced polytechnics and colleges of education to start converting to universities.

Some Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the former senator's comment, with some noting that the disparity started with JAMB.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng