A lady who got to the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise shared the email she got

In the email, NNPC Limited appreciated the lady for participating in the CBT stage and for her interest in the job

The lady sought help as NNPC shared a decision they made after considering her performance

A Nigerian lady, Blessing Ekporo, displayed the email NNPC Limited sent her after participating in the recruitment exercise.

She shared the email in reaction to an engineer who encouraged applicants to check their mailbox for an update from the company.

Blessing reached the CBT stage of the recruitment exercise and was informed that her application was unsuccessful.

In a tweet by @BEkporo1254, the young lady shared the email she received.

A part of the mail from the NNPC Limited read:

"Thank you for participating in the Computer-based Test (CBT) of the (NNPC) Limited Recruitment Exercise. We truly appreciate you efforts and interest in joining our team.

"After careful consideration and review of your performance and result during the CBT test, we regret to inform you that we will not be progressing with your application at this time.”

Sharing a screenshot of the mail, the lady said:

“God knows best.... Father help me.”

Reacting to the tweet, @JamesGanobi said:

“Having reached far, may God help you.”

