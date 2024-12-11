A civil servant at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano has demonstration the true spirit of honesty

Malam Aminu Umar Kofar Mazugal returned a bundles of U.S. dollars worth over N40 million to the owner who visited the hospital

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Aminu Imam Yola, said Aminu’s name has been submitted for special recognition

Kano state - A middle-ranking civil servant, Malam Aminu Umar Kofar Mazugal, returned bundles of U.S. dollars worth over N40 million that a visitor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano, had mistakenly left behind.

Alhaji Mohammed mistakenly left the money in a bag at the hospital’s parking lot near a mosque.

The hospital worker is from the Dala local government area of Kano state.

According to Daily Trust, Mohammed briefly sat at the hospital’s parking lot before rushing off to catch a flight.

Umar, who was working with colleagues to clear the pavements discovered the bag of money minutes after the owner departed for the airport.

The hospital staff member promptly returned the money to the owner an hour after the owner returned to inquire about the bag.

The owner offered Umar a reward which the hospital staff declined to accept. Umar provided his phone number and the owner promised to contact him upon his return from abroad.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Aminu Imam Yola, disclosed that Aminu’s name has been submitted to the Kano State Hospitals Management Board for special recognition.

Legit.ng recalls that a 22-year-old tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu, returned the sum of N15m misplaced by his passenger.

It was gathered that the passenger was a Chadian businessman who came to Kano to trade forgot the money in Salisu's tricycle.

Kano driver returns lost money to owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Safiyanu Bashir, a 36-year-old commercial driver in Kano State, returned a bag containing a large sum of money.

Bashir, who lives in Rangaza, Ungogo LGA, discovered the bag during rush hour and heavy rain.

Kano State police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the money and plan to return it to its rightful owner once identified.

