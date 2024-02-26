MSNBC's Tiffany Cross's husband, age, nationality and latest updates

Tiffany Cross is an American media personality, political analyst, and author. She is best recognised for hosting The Cross Connection on MSNBC. Besides MSNBC, she has worked for other media companies, including CNN and BET Networks. She is known for her candid conversations on different topics, such as politics, policy-making, and business. Who is MSNBC's Tiffany Cross's husband?

Tiffany Cross attends the Diarra From Detriot premiere (L). She attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros: The Color Purple (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tiffany Cross began her media career at CNN as an associate producer and has worked for multiple media companies for approximately 20 years. She is also a social media personality with a considerable following on different platforms. Recently, fans have also wanted to know who MSNBC's Tiffany Cross's husband is and the people she dated in the past.

Profile summary

Full name Tiffany D. Cross Gender Female Date of birth 6 February 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence Washington, D.C., United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ramona Cross Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Clark Atlanta University Profession Media personality, political analyst, author, podcaster Instagram @tiffanydcross Facebook

Who is MSNBC's Tiffany Cross's husband?

Is Tiffany Cross married? The media personality does not have a husband and has never been married. Moreover, she keeps her dating life private and has never revealed if she is in a relationship. Tiffany is seemingly single.

Where was Tiffany Cross born?

The podcaster was born in Cleveland, Ohio, where she spent her formative years before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Her mother is Ramona Cross, and she reportedly has a brother.

What is MSNBC's Tiffany Cross’ nationality? She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. She currently resides in Washington, D.C., United States.

Tiffany went to Clark Atlanta University for her undergraduate studies. She obtained a bachelor's degree in mass communication with an emphasis on radio, television and film.

How old is Tiffany Cross?

The Native Land Pod co-host is 45 years old as of 2024. She was born on 6 February 1979. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Tiffany is a media personality, author, and podcaster. She has worked in the media industry for multiple companies for over two decades. She covers politics and raises awareness about various cultural issues in society.

Five facts about Tiffany Cross. Photo: @tiffanydcross on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to her LinkedIn profile, Tiffany began her career in 2000 as an associate producer at CNN for about two years. She then became the producer of the crime documentary TV series America's Most Wanted in 2002 for three years. For almost two years, between 2020 and 2022, she was a popular face on the American TV channel MSNBC, hosting The Cross Connection program.

In 2005, she joined BET Media Group as a supervising producer for nearly two years before becoming the communications director at Brilliant Corners Research & Strategies. She rejoined BET Media Group in 2008 as the bureau chief and news and public affairs manager until 2011.

She became the senior advisor of minority community organising & partnerships at the National Education Association in 2011. Later, she co-founded The Beat DC, a political platform and was its managing editor between 2016 and 2019. Tiffany served as a Resident Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics in 2020.

She co-hosts the Native Land Pod podcast alongside Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum. She is also the author of Say It Louder!

What happened with Tiffany Cross on MSNBC?

In November 2022, MSNBC cancelled the weekend political program The Cross Connection and terminated its ties with the program host, Tiffany Cross. The television channel did not reveal the reason for the program's cancellation, but it is alleged that she clashed with the management over segments of the show.

During a session on the Native Land Pod, when talking about her termination of employment at MSNBC, she said:

I was never given an official reason for why they cancelled my show, but it was pretty obvious that I had drawn the ire of white conservatives.

The television channel did not give a reason for her unexpected termination. As a result, Tiffany has reportedly hired attorney Bryan Freedman to file a lawsuit against the media company.

Tiffany D. Cross’ net worth

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million, according to Biography Gist and Wheel Wale. Another source, Popular Networth, alleges it is approximately $600 thousand. Tiffany Cross’ primary income source is her earnings from her over 20 years of career in the media industry.

Tiffany Cross speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Tiffany D. Cross’ height and weight

The American podcaster is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are estimated to be 36-26-36 inches (91-66-91 centimetres).

Quick facts about Tiffany D. Cross

What is MSNBC's Tiffany Cross’s age? The media personality is 41 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 6 February 1979. Where does Tiffany Cross come from? Her hometown is Cleveland, Ohio, and she resides in Washington, D.C., United States. Who is MSNBC's Tiffany Cross’s husband? She does not have a husband and seemingly does not date anyone. Is Tiffany Cross still married? The political analyst has never been married. How much is Tiffany Cross worth? Her net worth allegedly ranges between $600 thousand and $1 million. Where is Tiffany Cross now? After she was fired from MSNBC, she teamed up with media personalities Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum, and they co-host Native Land Pod. What is Tiffany Cross’ height? She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Although she is unmarried, people are still eager to know "Who is MSNBC's Tiffany Cross’s husband?" online. She keeps most of her private life low-key, especially her love life. She has worked in the media industry for over two decades and hit the headlines after her unexpected dismissal from MSNBC. The media personality co-hosts Native Land Pod.

Legit.ng recently published Jessie Murph’s biography. She is an American online content creator and budding singer-songwriter. She caught the attention of netizens after sharing her lip-syncs and short dance videos on TikTok.

Jessie Murph has been passionate about singing from a young age. However, she began her professional music career when she was signed with Columbia Records. How many songs has she released, and is she in a relationship?

Source: Legit.ng