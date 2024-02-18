33 most famous Richards from history and pop culture

Richard is of German origin, meaning powerful, hardy, brave, and strong ruler. Many famous people with the name include politicians, actors, singers, and sports personalities from different places worldwide. Who are the famous Richards you ought to know?

Famous personalities Richard Sherman, Richard Hermon, and Richard Whisker. Photo: @rsherman25, @richardsherman, @ruchardwisker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Richard is one of the oldest boys' names. Even though it is a classic name, it is still widely used to name boys today. Some people with the name have gained worldwide recognition for their incredible talents or outstanding achievements. How many famous Richards do you know? This compilation is not a conclusive list, and the people included in it are not ranked in any particular order.

Most famous Richards

Richard is a common name, and you probably have male friends with the name. Some people with the name have gained celebrity status and are known for their excellence in different fields. Here is a list of famous people named Richard.

1. Richard Sabiaga

Date of birth : 10 May 2004

: 10 May 2004 Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Career: Social media personality

He is a social media influencer recognised for sharing comedy and other relatable videos on his TikTok account. His TikTok account has approximately 3.1 million followers with more than 184 million views as of writing.

2. Richard Madden

Richard Madden attends Los Angeles Red Carpet And Fan Screening For Prime Video's Citadel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 June 1986

: 18 June 1986 Place of birth : Elderslie, Scotland, United Kingdom

: Elderslie, Scotland, United Kingdom Career: Actor

He is one of the most famous celebrities named Richard. He is a Scottish actor who commenced acting in 2000 when he was 11. The actor has won multiple awards and has over 30 acting credits. His notable film appearances include Rocketman, Cinderella, The Take, and Citadel.

3. Richard Milhous Nixon

President Richard Nixon makes a victory speech at a rally shortly after being elected to serve a second term by a landslide in the November 7th Presidential election. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 9 January 1913

: 9 January 1913 Date of death : 22 April 1994

: 22 April 1994 Place of birth : Yorba Linda, California, United States

: Yorba Linda, California, United States Career: Former US president

He was the 37th president of the USA, serving between 1969 and 1974. Before becoming the president, he was a California senator and the 36th vice president between 1953 and 1961. He passed away at a hospital in New York on 22 April 1994, four days after suffering a stroke.

4. Richard Mark Hammond

Richard Hammond during Clarkson, Hammond and May Live! at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. Photo: Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 19 December 1969

: 19 December 1969 Place of birth : Solihull, England, United Kingdom

: Solihull, England, United Kingdom Career: Journalist, television presenter, mechanic, writer

He is a British media personality best recognised for co-hosting Top Gear on BBC Two between 2002 and 2015. He is also a television presenter, writer and mechanic. According to IMDb, he appeared on Brainiac: Science Abuse and Blast Lab.

5. Richard Camacho

Richard Camacho of CNCO band during a press conference of 4EVER series at Auditorio BlackBerry in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 January 1997

: 22 January 1997 Place of birth : Dominican Republic

: Dominican Republic Career: Singer

The singer has released about five studio albums with several popular hits, such as Reggaetón Lento, Tan Enamorados, and Se Vuelve Loca. He was in the boy band CNCO before starting his solo career.

6. Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson

Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson, who founded the Virgin Group, listens during an interview with CEO Dow Draper of Virgin Mobile USA in San Francisco, Calif. Photo: Liz Hafalia

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 July 1950

: 18 July 1950 Place of birth : London, England, United Kingdom

: London, England, United Kingdom Career: Business person

He is a British business magnate who co-founded the Virgin Group, which controls more than 400 companies in different fields worldwide. He has ventured into space exploration and was one of the occupants of the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 spaceflight on 11 July 2021. According to Forbes, his net worth is $2.9 billion.

7. Richard David Kevin Wisker

Date of birth : 1 February 1995

: 1 February 1995 Place of birth : Dagenham, England, United Kingdom

: Dagenham, England, United Kingdom Career: Actor, television presenter

He is among the most prominent actors named Richard. He first hit the screen in 2008 when he starred as Mason Kemble in The Bill. The British actor has 13 acting credits and is known for Flatmates, Supernova, and Tracy Beaker Returns roles.

8. Richard St John Francis Harris

Actor Richard Harris attends the Third Annual BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards at Bel Age Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 1 October 1930

: 1 October 1930 Date of death : 25 October 2002

: 25 October 2002 Place of birth : Limerick, Ireland

: Limerick, Ireland Career: Actor, singer

He rose to prominence as an icon of the British New Wave. His acting debut was in 1958 when he played Michael O’Riordan in ITV Play of the Week and had over 70 acting credits. He was also into the music industry and was known for songs such as Didn’t We, Name of Sorrow, How to Handle a Woman and Sidewalk-song.

9. Richard Tiffany Gere

Richard Gere attends as City Harvest Presents The 40th Anniversary Gala: House Of Harvest at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 31 August 1949

: 31 August 1949 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Career: Actor

The Philadelphia native is a veteran actor who began his profession in 1973. He is known for starring in Chicago, Pretty Woman, The Jackal, and An Officer and a Gentleman. He boasts more than 60 acting credits and multiple acting awards.

10. Richard Fowler

Richard A. Fowler attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner at the New York Hilton in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 9 January 1987

: 9 January 1987 Place of birth : Florida, United States

: Florida, United States Career: Radio show host, media personality, political activist

He is a political and cultural analyst at the FOX News Channel and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University. He commenced his political activism in Florida and has advocated for LGBTQ rights besides training, equipping, and empowering the next generation of millennials.

11. Richard Kevin Sherman

NFL player Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks accepts the Best Breakthrough Athlete award onstage during the 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 30 March 1988

: 30 March 1988 Place of birth : Compton, California, United States

: Compton, California, United States Career: Former American footballer

He is a former professional . He played as a cornerback in the NFL between 2011 and 2021 for the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has a self-titled YouTube channel where he shares live stream gaming and lifestyle after his sports career.

12. Richard Arnold Roundtree

Actor Richard Roundtree attends the screening of 'Earthquake' on day three of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 9 July 1942

: 9 July 1942 Date of death : 24 October 2023

: 24 October 2023 Place of birth : New Rochelle, New York, United States

: New Rochelle, New York, United States Career: Actor

He was an American actor whose career commenced after he was featured in the 1956 TV series As The World Turns. He appeared in over 160 movies and TV series and won multiple acting awards. His notable appearances include Shaft, Speed Racer, Brick, and George of the Jungle.

13. Richard Simmons

Personality Richard Simmons post performance at SPARKLE: An All-Star Holiday Concert at ACME Comedy Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David A. Walega

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 12 July 1948

: 12 July 1948 Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Career: Fitness personality, actor

Fitness expert Richard Simmons gained fame due to his aerobic videos focused on weight loss. Simmons is also a film and voice actor with approximately 20 acting credits. He is known for What Women Want, CHiPs, and Amazing Stories.

14. Richard Scott Harmon

Richard Harmon attends the Fandom Party at SDCC 2022 presented by Paramount+ at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego in San Diego, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 August 1991

: 18 August 1991 Place of birth : Mississauga, Canada

: Mississauga, Canada Career: Actor

The Canadian actor made his acting debut in the short film The Ambassador. He has thrived in Hollywood, having been featured in over 70 movies and TV series. He is known for The 100, The Age of Adeline, and I Still See You.

15. Richard Franklin Lennox Thomas Pryor Sr.

Richard Pryor is photographed at the Night of 100 Stars event in New York City. Photo: Yvonne Hemsey

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 1 December 1940

: 1 December 1940 Date of death : 10 December 2005

: 10 December 2005 Place of birth : Peoria, Illinois, United States

: Peoria, Illinois, United States Career: Stand-Up comedian, actor

He had a unique storytelling style and entrenching observations that captivated his audience, and he is considered one of the best comedians of all time. He was featured in over 40 movies and TV series, including Star Crazy and Superman III.

16. Richard Ayoade

Host Richard Ayoade speaks at The Moet British Independent Film Awards 2015 at Old Billingsgate Market in London, England. Photo: John Phillips

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 23 May 1977

: 23 May 1977 Place of birth : London, England, United Kingdom

: London, England, United Kingdom Career: Actor, comedian

He is among the most prominent people named Richard. The comedian and actor is known for his roles in Submarine, The Double, The Watch, and The IT Crowd. He has won many accolades, including one BAFTA Award.

17. Richard Sales

Date of birth : 12 October 1989

: 12 October 1989 Place of birth : London, England, United Kingdom

: London, England, United Kingdom Career: Online content creator

He is a popular face in the UK TikTok, and he gained fame by sharing short-form comedy and reaction videos. His TikTok account boasts approximately 8.1 million followers as of writing.

18. Richard E. Grant

Richard E. Grant attends the Ziggy Stardust Global Premiere at Eventim Apollo in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 5 May 1957

: 5 May 1957 Place of birth : Mbabane, Eswatini

: Mbabane, Eswatini Career: Actor, presenter

He began acting in 1983 when he starred in Essences. He has been featured in over 140 movies and TV series and has bagged multiple awards. He is also an author and has published several books.

19. Richard Crispin Armitage

British actor Richard Armitage attends the La Piel del Tambor photocall at the Villa Real hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 August 1971

: 22 August 1971 Place of birth : England, United Kingdom

: England, United Kingdom Career: Actor, author

The English actor has appeared in about 60 movies and TV series since debuting in 1992. He also thrives as an author with several publications, including The River's Edge and Geneva.

20. Richard Samuel Attenborough

Richard Attenborough poses backstage after winning Best Director and Best Picture for Gandhi at the 55th Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Montfort

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 29 August 1923

: 29 August 1923 Date of death : 24 August 2014

: 24 August 2014 Place of birth : London, England, United Kingdom

: London, England, United Kingdom Career: Actor, film director, producer

He is one of the most famous Richards in history. He was recognised as the president of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In the sports world, he was the of the English football club Chelsea.

21. Richard Jay Belzer

Richard Belzer poses for a portrait session during the 52nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Francois Durand

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 4 August 1944

: 4 August 1944 Date of death : 19 February 2023

: 19 February 2023 Place of birth : Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States

: Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States Career: Actor, comedian, author

He is best known for his role as DA Investigator John Munch, which he portrayed in the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He had over 70 acting credits. He wrote many books, including Hit List, Dead Wrong, and How to Be a Stand-Up Comic.

22. Richard Dean Anderson

Richard Dean Anderson and an interpreter attend the Jules Vernes Awards 20th Anniversary Ceremony - 'Tribute To Richard Dean Anderson' at the Grand Rex in Paris, France. Photo: Foc Kan

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 23 January 1950

: 23 January 1950 Place of birth : Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Career: Actor

He began acting in 1976, but his breakthrough came in 1985 when he starred in MacGyver. He has over 30 acting credits, and his other notable appearances are Stargate Universe, Stargate SG-1, and Fairly Legal.

23. Richard Speight

Actor Richard Speight Jr. of 'Supernatural' on day 2 of Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con 2016 held at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 4 September 1969

: 4 September 1969 Place of birth : Nashville, Tennessee, United States

: Nashville, Tennessee, United States Career: Actor, director

He has been in the spotlight as an actor since his debut in 1982. He is known for acting in Supernatural, Kings of Con, Jericho, and Band of Brothers. The actor has more than 80 acting credits.

24. Richard Timothy Jones

Richard T. Jones attends the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - CBS Panels at Various Locations in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 16 January 1972

: 16 January 1972 Place of birth : Kobe, Hyogo, Japan

: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan Career: Actor

He has thrived in the film industry, having starred in over 100 movies and TV series. His popular appearances are Event Horizon, Collateral, Phone Booth, and Vantage Point.

25. Richard Thomas Osman

Richard Osman, best-selling author and television personality, attends the 2023 Cheltenham Literature Festival in Cheltenham, England. Photo: David Levenson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 28 November 1970

: 28 November 1970 Place of birth : Billericay, United Kingdom

: Billericay, United Kingdom Career: Author, television presenter, producer, novelist, comedian

He is recognised as the creator and co-presenter of the BBC One television quiz show Pointless. His novels and books include The Thursday Murder Club, The Man Who Died Twice, and The Last Devil to Die.

26. Richard Petty

Richard Petty looks on during practice for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo: Meg Oliphant

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 2 July 1937

: 2 July 1937 Place of birth : Level Cross, North Carolina, United States

: Level Cross, North Carolina, United States Career: Car racing driver

Richard Petty, nicknamed the King, is a former racing car driver. He competed in the former NASCAR Grand National and Winston Cup Series between 1958 and 1992. He hails from a family of racing car drivers.

27. Richard Griffiths

English actor Richard Griffiths dressed in character as Henry Crabbe from the BBC television drama series 'Pie in the Sky'. Photo: Larry Ellis Collection

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 31 July 1947

: 31 July 1947 Date of death : 28 March 2013

: 28 March 2013 Place of birth : Thornaby, United Kingdom

: Thornaby, United Kingdom Career: Actor

The film, television, and stage actor had a professional career that spanned over three decades. His notable roles included The History Boys, Withnail & I, About Time, and Private Peaceful.

28. Richard Marx

Richard Marx performs on stage at the Laver Cup Gala ahead of the Laver Cup at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 16 September 1963

: 16 September 1963 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Career: Singer, songwriter

Marx began singing at a young age but released his debut single, Don’t Mean Nothing, in 1987. The pop-rock singer has 13 studio albums with several hits, such as Right There Waiting, Hazard, Now and Forever, and In My Dreams.

29. Richard Steven Horvitz

Richard Horvitz attends Florida Supercon at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 29 July 1966

: 29 July 1966 Place of birth : Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States

: Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States Career: Actor, comedian

He is best recognised for his voice acting in animations and video games. He began his career in 1985 and has over 200 film and voice acting credits. He is known for The Angry Beavers, The Informant, and Helluva Boss.

30. Richard Dawson

Richard Dawson performing at an event. Photo: ABC Photo Archives

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 20 November 1932

: 20 November 1932 Date of death : 2 June 2012

: 2 June 2012 Place of birth : Gosport, United Kingdom

: Gosport, United Kingdom Career: Actor, comedian, game-show host, panellist

Richard Dawson also features among the most famous Richards, having been featured in about 30 movies and TV series and hosting multiple shows. His notable appearances include Family Feud, Match Game, The Running Man, and Hogan Heroes.

31. Richard McCourt

Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood during "Passover: Journey to Freedom" at The Jewish Museum in London - Photocall at The Jewish Museum in London, Great Britain. Photo: David Lodge

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 12 August 1976

: 12 August 1976 Place of birth : Sheffield, United Kingdom

: Sheffield, United Kingdom Career: Actor, TV presenter

He is also known as Dick and is part of the comic pair Dick and Dom. He is recognised for starring in the comedy TV series Dick and Dom in da Bungalow and Diddy TV.

32. Richard Lynn Carpenter

Inductee Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters on stage during the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night Gala held at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mathew Imaging

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 15 October 1946

: 15 October 1946 Place of birth : New Haven, Connecticut, United States

: New Haven, Connecticut, United States Career: Musician, singer

Together with his sister Karen, they started the sibling band the Carpenters. They have released about 14 studio albums with several songs, including Close to You, Superstar, We’ve Only Just Begun, I Need to Be in Love, and Yesterday Once More.

33. Richard Masucci

Date of birth : 15 July 1981

: 15 July 1981 Place of birth : Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States

: Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States Career: Video editor, YouTuber

Masucci is a video editor, voice actor, and producer. He is one of the most famous Richards today and is known for sharing gaming videos and gadget reviews on his YouTube channel, ReviewTechUSA. The channel has over a million subscribers as of writing.

There are many famous Richards; the list above is just a few who have stood out. They have prospered in their careers and gained fame while positively impacting people’s lives.

