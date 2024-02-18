33 most famous Richards from history and pop culture
Richard is of German origin, meaning powerful, hardy, brave, and strong ruler. Many famous people with the name include politicians, actors, singers, and sports personalities from different places worldwide. Who are the famous Richards you ought to know?
Richard is one of the oldest boys' names. Even though it is a classic name, it is still widely used to name boys today. Some people with the name have gained worldwide recognition for their incredible talents or outstanding achievements. How many famous Richards do you know? This compilation is not a conclusive list, and the people included in it are not ranked in any particular order.
Most famous Richards
Richard is a common name, and you probably have male friends with the name. Some people with the name have gained celebrity status and are known for their excellence in different fields. Here is a list of famous people named Richard.
1. Richard Sabiaga
- Date of birth: 10 May 2004
- Place of birth: United States of America
- Career: Social media personality
He is a social media influencer recognised for sharing comedy and other relatable videos on his TikTok account. His TikTok account has approximately 3.1 million followers with more than 184 million views as of writing.
2. Richard Madden
- Date of birth: 18 June 1986
- Place of birth: Elderslie, Scotland, United Kingdom
- Career: Actor
He is one of the most famous celebrities named Richard. He is a Scottish actor who commenced acting in 2000 when he was 11. The actor has won multiple awards and has over 30 acting credits. His notable film appearances include Rocketman, Cinderella, The Take, and Citadel.
3. Richard Milhous Nixon
- Date of birth: 9 January 1913
- Date of death: 22 April 1994
- Place of birth: Yorba Linda, California, United States
- Career: Former US president
He was the 37th president of the USA, serving between 1969 and 1974. Before becoming the president, he was a California senator and the 36th vice president between 1953 and 1961. He passed away at a hospital in New York on 22 April 1994, four days after suffering a stroke.
4. Richard Mark Hammond
- Date of birth: 19 December 1969
- Place of birth: Solihull, England, United Kingdom
- Career: Journalist, television presenter, mechanic, writer
He is a British media personality best recognised for co-hosting Top Gear on BBC Two between 2002 and 2015. He is also a television presenter, writer and mechanic. According to IMDb, he appeared on Brainiac: Science Abuse and Blast Lab.
5. Richard Camacho
- Date of birth: 22 January 1997
- Place of birth: Dominican Republic
- Career: Singer
The singer has released about five studio albums with several popular hits, such as Reggaetón Lento, Tan Enamorados, and Se Vuelve Loca. He was in the boy band CNCO before starting his solo career.
6. Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson
- Date of birth: 18 July 1950
- Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom
- Career: Business person
He is a British business magnate who co-founded the Virgin Group, which controls more than 400 companies in different fields worldwide. He has ventured into space exploration and was one of the occupants of the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 spaceflight on 11 July 2021. According to Forbes, his net worth is $2.9 billion.
7. Richard David Kevin Wisker
- Date of birth: 1 February 1995
- Place of birth: Dagenham, England, United Kingdom
- Career: Actor, television presenter
He is among the most prominent actors named Richard. He first hit the screen in 2008 when he starred as Mason Kemble in The Bill. The British actor has 13 acting credits and is known for Flatmates, Supernova, and Tracy Beaker Returns roles.
8. Richard St John Francis Harris
- Date of birth: 1 October 1930
- Date of death: 25 October 2002
- Place of birth: Limerick, Ireland
- Career: Actor, singer
He rose to prominence as an icon of the British New Wave. His acting debut was in 1958 when he played Michael O’Riordan in ITV Play of the Week and had over 70 acting credits. He was also into the music industry and was known for songs such as Didn’t We, Name of Sorrow, How to Handle a Woman and Sidewalk-song.
9. Richard Tiffany Gere
- Date of birth: 31 August 1949
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Career: Actor
The Philadelphia native is a veteran actor who began his profession in 1973. He is known for starring in Chicago, Pretty Woman, The Jackal, and An Officer and a Gentleman. He boasts more than 60 acting credits and multiple acting awards.
10. Richard Fowler
- Date of birth: 9 January 1987
- Place of birth: Florida, United States
- Career: Radio show host, media personality, political activist
He is a political and cultural analyst at the FOX News Channel and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University. He commenced his political activism in Florida and has advocated for LGBTQ rights besides training, equipping, and empowering the next generation of millennials.
11. Richard Kevin Sherman
- Date of birth: 30 March 1988
- Place of birth: Compton, California, United States
- Career: Former American footballer
He is a former professional American football player. He played as a cornerback in the NFL between 2011 and 2021 for the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has a self-titled YouTube channel where he shares live stream gaming and lifestyle after his sports career.
12. Richard Arnold Roundtree
- Date of birth: 9 July 1942
- Date of death: 24 October 2023
- Place of birth: New Rochelle, New York, United States
- Career: Actor
He was an American actor whose career commenced after he was featured in the 1956 TV series As The World Turns. He appeared in over 160 movies and TV series and won multiple acting awards. His notable appearances include Shaft, Speed Racer, Brick, and George of the Jungle.
13. Richard Simmons
- Date of birth: 12 July 1948
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
- Career: Fitness personality, actor
Fitness expert Richard Simmons gained fame due to his aerobic videos focused on weight loss. Simmons is also a film and voice actor with approximately 20 acting credits. He is known for What Women Want, CHiPs, and Amazing Stories.
14. Richard Scott Harmon
- Date of birth: 18 August 1991
- Place of birth: Mississauga, Canada
- Career: Actor
The Canadian actor made his acting debut in the short film The Ambassador. He has thrived in Hollywood, having been featured in over 70 movies and TV series. He is known for The 100, The Age of Adeline, and I Still See You.
15. Richard Franklin Lennox Thomas Pryor Sr.
- Date of birth: 1 December 1940
- Date of death: 10 December 2005
- Place of birth: Peoria, Illinois, United States
- Career: Stand-Up comedian, actor
He had a unique storytelling style and entrenching observations that captivated his audience, and he is considered one of the best comedians of all time. He was featured in over 40 movies and TV series, including Star Crazy and Superman III.
16. Richard Ayoade
- Date of birth: 23 May 1977
- Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom
- Career: Actor, comedian
He is among the most prominent people named Richard. The comedian and actor is known for his roles in Submarine, The Double, The Watch, and The IT Crowd. He has won many accolades, including one BAFTA Award.
17. Richard Sales
- Date of birth: 12 October 1989
- Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom
- Career: Online content creator
He is a popular face in the UK TikTok, and he gained fame by sharing short-form comedy and reaction videos. His TikTok account boasts approximately 8.1 million followers as of writing.
18. Richard E. Grant
- Date of birth: 5 May 1957
- Place of birth: Mbabane, Eswatini
- Career: Actor, presenter
He began acting in 1983 when he starred in Essences. He has been featured in over 140 movies and TV series and has bagged multiple awards. He is also an author and has published several books.
19. Richard Crispin Armitage
- Date of birth: 22 August 1971
- Place of birth: England, United Kingdom
- Career: Actor, author
The English actor has appeared in about 60 movies and TV series since debuting in 1992. He also thrives as an author with several publications, including The River's Edge and Geneva.
20. Richard Samuel Attenborough
- Date of birth: 29 August 1923
- Date of death: 24 August 2014
- Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom
- Career: Actor, film director, producer
He is one of the most famous Richards in history. He was recognised as the president of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In the sports world, he was the life president of the English football club Chelsea.
21. Richard Jay Belzer
- Date of birth: 4 August 1944
- Date of death: 19 February 2023
- Place of birth: Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States
- Career: Actor, comedian, author
He is best known for his role as DA Investigator John Munch, which he portrayed in the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He had over 70 acting credits. He wrote many books, including Hit List, Dead Wrong, and How to Be a Stand-Up Comic.
22. Richard Dean Anderson
- Date of birth: 23 January 1950
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
- Career: Actor
He began acting in 1976, but his breakthrough came in 1985 when he starred in MacGyver. He has over 30 acting credits, and his other notable appearances are Stargate Universe, Stargate SG-1, and Fairly Legal.
23. Richard Speight
- Date of birth: 4 September 1969
- Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
- Career: Actor, director
He has been in the spotlight as an actor since his debut in 1982. He is known for acting in Supernatural, Kings of Con, Jericho, and Band of Brothers. The actor has more than 80 acting credits.
24. Richard Timothy Jones
- Date of birth: 16 January 1972
- Place of birth: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan
- Career: Actor
He has thrived in the film industry, having starred in over 100 movies and TV series. His popular appearances are Event Horizon, Collateral, Phone Booth, and Vantage Point.
25. Richard Thomas Osman
- Date of birth: 28 November 1970
- Place of birth: Billericay, United Kingdom
- Career: Author, television presenter, producer, novelist, comedian
He is recognised as the creator and co-presenter of the BBC One television quiz show Pointless. His novels and books include The Thursday Murder Club, The Man Who Died Twice, and The Last Devil to Die.
26. Richard Petty
- Date of birth: 2 July 1937
- Place of birth: Level Cross, North Carolina, United States
- Career: Car racing driver
Richard Petty, nicknamed the King, is a former racing car driver. He competed in the former NASCAR Grand National and Winston Cup Series between 1958 and 1992. He hails from a family of racing car drivers.
27. Richard Griffiths
- Date of birth: 31 July 1947
- Date of death: 28 March 2013
- Place of birth: Thornaby, United Kingdom
- Career: Actor
The film, television, and stage actor had a professional career that spanned over three decades. His notable roles included The History Boys, Withnail & I, About Time, and Private Peaceful.
28. Richard Marx
- Date of birth: 16 September 1963
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Career: Singer, songwriter
Marx began singing at a young age but released his debut single, Don’t Mean Nothing, in 1987. The pop-rock singer has 13 studio albums with several hits, such as Right There Waiting, Hazard, Now and Forever, and In My Dreams.
29. Richard Steven Horvitz
- Date of birth: 29 July 1966
- Place of birth: Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Career: Actor, comedian
He is best recognised for his voice acting in animations and video games. He began his career in 1985 and has over 200 film and voice acting credits. He is known for The Angry Beavers, The Informant, and Helluva Boss.
30. Richard Dawson
- Date of birth: 20 November 1932
- Date of death: 2 June 2012
- Place of birth: Gosport, United Kingdom
- Career: Actor, comedian, game-show host, panellist
Richard Dawson also features among the most famous Richards, having been featured in about 30 movies and TV series and hosting multiple shows. His notable appearances include Family Feud, Match Game, The Running Man, and Hogan Heroes.
31. Richard McCourt
- Date of birth: 12 August 1976
- Place of birth: Sheffield, United Kingdom
- Career: Actor, TV presenter
He is also known as Dick and is part of the comic pair Dick and Dom. He is recognised for starring in the comedy TV series Dick and Dom in da Bungalow and Diddy TV.
32. Richard Lynn Carpenter
- Date of birth: 15 October 1946
- Place of birth: New Haven, Connecticut, United States
- Career: Musician, singer
Together with his sister Karen, they started the sibling band the Carpenters. They have released about 14 studio albums with several songs, including Close to You, Superstar, We’ve Only Just Begun, I Need to Be in Love, and Yesterday Once More.
33. Richard Masucci
- Date of birth: 15 July 1981
- Place of birth: Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States
- Career: Video editor, YouTuber
Masucci is a video editor, voice actor, and producer. He is one of the most famous Richards today and is known for sharing gaming videos and gadget reviews on his YouTube channel, ReviewTechUSA. The channel has over a million subscribers as of writing.
There are many famous Richards; the list above is just a few who have stood out. They have prospered in their careers and gained fame while positively impacting people’s lives.
