Is Cheryl Scott married? A look at the meteorologist's relationships

Cheryl Scott is an American meteorologist and geologist currently working as a weather forecaster at Chicago’s ABC Channel 7 Eyewitness News. Being a popular media personality, her personal life, especially her love life, has interested many people. Is Cheryl Scott married?

Cheryl Scott has been in the limelight since starting her career in 2006. While much about her career is in the public domain, little is known about her relationships. Is Cheryl Scott married, and who is her husband? Here is a look into her current and past relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Cheryl Scott Gender Female Date of birth 29 January 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Waterford, New Jersey, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Marie Pacciano Scott Relationship status Dating Partner Unknown College Brown University, Mississippi State University Profession Meteorologist, geologist Instagram @cherylscottwx Facebook @CScottWX

Is Cheryl Scott married?

Did Cheryl Scott get married? The ABC Channel 7 weather forecaster is not married. However, she has been romantically linked with a few people in the past. Here is her relationship history.

Patrick Sharp (2015)

NBC Sports analyst Patrick Sharp stands in between the benches prior to the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Chase Agnello-Dean

In March 2015, the weather forecaster was linked to Canadian former ice hockey player Patrick Sharp. She dismissed the relationship rumours, saying that they were untrue. In another statement, the former sports personality termed the rumours as laughable.

Josh Lachelli (2015–2016)

Rumours about the media personality and Josh Lachelli, owner of Home Slice Pizza, came to the fore towards the end of 2015. The two seemed to be close to one another and were seen together on holiday at different destinations. Despite the allegations, neither of them confirmed the existence of the relationship. They reportedly went their separate ways in 2016.

Dante Deiana (2016–2022)

The former couple attending a marathon event in Chicago (left). They are sitting on a rock while basking in the sun (right). Photo: @cherylscottwx on Instagram (modified by author)

She reportedly met Dante Deiana at a charity event in Chicago, Illinois, United States, and soon after, their romantic relationship kicked off in 2016. After approximately two years, the couple got engaged at the summit of the Haleakala volcano in Maui, Hawaii. Cheryl Scott’s fiance, Dante Deiana, is a professional DJ, music programmer, and marketing director.

Are they still together, and is Cheryl Scott married to Dante? The couple was together for approximately six years, and they allegedly broke up in 2022. Therefore, the weather forecaster did not marry the DJ.

Is Cheryl Scott single?

The meteorologist is seemingly in a relationship but has not revealed the name of her partner. Their relationship reportedly started in 2022, and the weather forecaster has been sharing their pictures on Instagram.

FAQs

Who is Cheryl Scott? She is an American meteorologist who works as the weather forecaster for Chicago’s ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Where does Cheryl Scott come from? She hails from Waterford, New Jersey, United States. Who is Cheryl Scott’s husband? The media personality has no spouse. Is Cheryl Scott divorced? She is not divorced and has never been married. Is Cheryl Scott single? The weather forecaster is dating but has not disclosed the name of her boyfriend. Is Cheryl Scott still engaged? The weather forecaster and Dante allegedly called off their engagement in 2022. Does Cheryl Scott have children? She has no children.

Is Cheryl Scott married? The weather forecaster is not married. However, she is seemingly in a relationship. She has also been romantically linked to three more guys in the past. Cheryl and Dante allegedly called off their engagement in 2022.

