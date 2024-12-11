BREAKING: Akpabio Declares Nigerian Governor's Seat Vacant, Reason Emerges
- Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has declared the seat of Governor Monday Okpebholo in the Upper Chamber vacant
- Akpabio made the announcement after a valedictory service was held for the governor, who was holding the seat of Edo Central in the Senate
- Okpebholo's seat in the senate became vacant after he was elected and sworn in as the governor of Edo state last month
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
The Nigerian Senate has officially declared Governor Monday Okpebholo's seat vacant following his election and inauguration as the Governor of Edo State last month. This decision was made after a valedictory session was held for Okpebholo, who previously represented the Edo Central Senatorial District.
The declaration was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacancy. This is in line with the standard procedure for filling vacant seats in the Senate.
Why Akpabio declares Governor Okpebholo's seat vacant
According to The Nation, Okpebholo's seat became vacant due to his new role as Governor of Edo State. As a result, he will no longer be able to discharge his legislative responsibilities as a senator. The minority leader, Senator Abba Moro, had written a letter to the Senate President calling for the seat to be declared vacant.
The Senate's decision is expected to trigger a process that will lead to the conduct of a bye-election to fill the vacant seat. The Clerk of the Senate will officially notify INEC, which will then be required to conduct an election within 90 days.
Senate President Akpabio took the opportunity to urge Governor Okpebholo to continue his good work as he carries out his duties as governor of Edo state. This marks the end of Okpebholo's tenure as a senator and the beginning of a new chapter in his political career.
“I was once an Okada man before I became senator”: APC lawmaker shares inspiring journey, video trends
18 senators endorse Tinubu's tax reform bills
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills have continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians and groups.
This is as 18 senators from the South-South region of the country announced their support for the bill.
The federal lawmakers also backed Senate President Godswill Akpabio's leadership while giving reason for their support of the bills.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng