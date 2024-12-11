Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has declared the seat of Governor Monday Okpebholo in the Upper Chamber vacant

Akpabio made the announcement after a valedictory service was held for the governor, who was holding the seat of Edo Central in the Senate

Okpebholo's seat in the senate became vacant after he was elected and sworn in as the governor of Edo state last month

The Nigerian Senate has officially declared Governor Monday Okpebholo's seat vacant following his election and inauguration as the Governor of Edo State last month. This decision was made after a valedictory session was held for Okpebholo, who previously represented the Edo Central Senatorial District.

The declaration was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacancy. This is in line with the standard procedure for filling vacant seats in the Senate.

Akpabio declares Governor Okpebholo's seat vacant Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Why Akpabio declares Governor Okpebholo's seat vacant

According to The Nation, Okpebholo's seat became vacant due to his new role as Governor of Edo State. As a result, he will no longer be able to discharge his legislative responsibilities as a senator. The minority leader, Senator Abba Moro, had written a letter to the Senate President calling for the seat to be declared vacant.

The Senate's decision is expected to trigger a process that will lead to the conduct of a bye-election to fill the vacant seat. The Clerk of the Senate will officially notify INEC, which will then be required to conduct an election within 90 days.

Senate President Akpabio took the opportunity to urge Governor Okpebholo to continue his good work as he carries out his duties as governor of Edo state. This marks the end of Okpebholo's tenure as a senator and the beginning of a new chapter in his political career.

18 senators endorse Tinubu's tax reform bills

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills have continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians and groups.

This is as 18 senators from the South-South region of the country announced their support for the bill.

The federal lawmakers also backed Senate President Godswill Akpabio's leadership while giving reason for their support of the bills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng