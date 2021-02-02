Woah Vicky’s bio: age, real name, parents, net worth, rise to fame

Woah Vicky is a sensational social media star, rapper, and model known for her gripping online presence. Social media has provided a platform for people like Vicky to get an audience from anywhere in the world. What else is known about her?

Woah Vicky attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Who is Woah Vicky? She is an influencer who came into the limelight after declaring she was a proud black American citizen. Many people question this, but she claims to have determined that she's Black from an ancestry test. Get to learn more interesting facts about her here.

Profile summary

Full name Victoria Rose Waldrip Gender Female Date of birth March 7, 2000 Age 22 (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Steve Waldrip Mother Carla Johnson Siblings 1 (Sister) Relationship status Dating Boyfriend John Boonk Gabanna School John McEachern High School Online Penn Foster High School Profession Social media star, rapper and entrepreneur Instagram @imwoahvicky

When was Woah Vicky born?

Woah Vicky was born on March 7, 2000, as Victoria Rose Waldrip. Where is Woah Vicky from? She hails from Atlanta, Georgia, USA and grew up in different places like Georgia, Marietta, and Hiram.

Who are Whoa Vicky's parents?

Woah Vicky attends VaynerSports x ONE37pm Emerging Kings Party at The Fairmont 19 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

The famed social media star's parents are Steve Waldrip and Carla Johnson. Steve Waldrip is in the real estate and home building business. Her mother has low social media activity, and there is not much buzz around her life.

Does Woah Vicky have a sister?

Woah Vicky's sister Stephanie Waldrip is about 31 years old and currently lives in New York. She is a fashion designer who graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design.

Stephanie runs her design label called "Waldrip NYC". She married her husband Blake London in 2016, and they have one daughter. However, Stephanie and Victoria Waldrip's age gap of about ten years is why the two sisters are not very close.

How old is Woah Vicky?

The American YouTuber is 22 years as of 2022.

Educational background

Victoria Waldrip attended Marietta High School but later transitioned to homeschooling. She completed her high school diploma via the online Penn Foster High School Program.

How did Woah Vicky get famous?

The beginning of WoahVicky's fame is her Instagram account. She would post several images dressed in fancy clothes and luxury brands. Her fame grew further when celebrities like Chief Keef and Snoop Dogg posted some of her content on their profiles.

Currently, she has a fan base of 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel with a subscription of over 1.15 million. There are many pictures and videos of Victoria in fashion clothing, pranks, twerking tutorials, makeup tutorials, music, and her lavish life with all its drama on her social media pages.

The online star is also a musician. She released her debut single Woah Vicky in March 2018, and many other songs such as Don't Like Me, Back N Forth, Cash App, and In Da City have followed since then. Her rapping career directly benefits from her fame on social media.

She is also a businesswoman and has a brand called Woah Skin, which involves a 5-step skincare routine.

Woah Vicky's controversies

Woah Vicky attends 14th Annual LudaDay Weekend Celebrity Basketball Game at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The drama and controversies around Vicky's life have significantly increased her popularity. Her YouTube channel has catchy content that people cannot resist viewing.

She once had a racially-charged diss track video on her channel, but it was flagged and removed from YouTube. Victoria has also previously been in custody for trespassing at a mall and assaulting the police officer who asked her to leave.

She has also been accused of being racist for claiming to be Black and adopting African-American culture. It is seen as an insult to the Black community when Vicky claims that she is from Atlanta's Zone 6, known for high poverty levels.

The claims that she "came from nothing" and that she's "from the hood" seem to be outrageous when people look at her upbringing, which shows that she grew up privileged. She also made headlines after being detained for kicking a cop and declaring that "Black Lives Matter."

One event that has attracted a lot of attention to the social media personality is her fight with Danielle Bregoli, popularly known as Bhad Bhabie. Danielle Bregoli became famous after appearing on Dr. Phil in 2017, fighting with her mother. She later used her fame to grow her rap career at the age of 16 years.

Victoria and Danielle had a physical fight in October 2019 after finding themselves in the same studio to record their songs. They ended up fighting, and the video in which Victoria was pinning down Danielle went viral on social media.

The two have been at loggerheads for years. It is said that the feud began way back in 2017 when Bregoli reacted negatively to Vicky's diss track recorded about a fellow rapper, RiceGum. They also previously got into a physical altercation in April 2018 in LA.

How tall is Woah Vicky?

The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) tall, and she weighs 106 pounds (48 kgs).

Does Woah Vicky have money?

Woah Vicky has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2022. Such an amount makes many people ask themselves again, "How rich is Woah Vicky?" Despite her young age, the rapper has made a huge fortune already. Her income comes from paid posts on Instagram, merchandise, paid partnerships and ads on YouTube.

Is Woah Vicky on OnlyFans?

Yes, she is, but she just films and photographs her feet. She indicated in a video she released that she will not send any videos of herself other than her feet.

Facts about Woah Vicky

She has several tattoos on her body.

She has a dog named Woof.

She owns a grey Mercedez Benz.

Her hobbies include travelling and swimming.

She is a fashionista.

Her mom is an alcoholic addict.

Woah Vicky is making milestones in her life, even with all the drama around her. One can learn from her, even though not necessarily by attracting drama to their lives, to use social media for their success.

