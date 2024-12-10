APC chieftain Barrister Ismael Ahmed said it would be difficult for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge victorious if he goes into an election today

Ahmed stated that although President Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election, he did not secure Kano state, a key political stronghold, and it would be hard for him to secure a win in any election

The APC chieftain pointed out that while the president recognizes the current hardship, the responsibility lies with the economic managers to address the pertinent issues occasioned by reforms

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid permutations for the 2027 presidency and the debate over power rotation, Barrister Ismael Ahmed, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that it would be "difficult" for President Bola Tinubu to win the presidency if elections were held today.

He cited Tinubu's loss in Kano during the 2023 elections as a key challenge.

APC chieftain speaks on Tinubu's chances ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

2027: Challenges before Tinubu

Speaking further, Ahmed also highlighted the current economic difficulties, exacerbated by Tinubu's reform policies, and urged the country's economic managers to revive the economy, acknowledging the hardship faced by citizens.

Uncertainty about the Renewed Hope Agenda

When asked about the timeline for the full realization of Tinubu's "Renewed Hope" agenda, Ahmed expressed uncertainty, emphasizing that the country is facing a "difficult period" and that the focus should be on addressing the economic challenges.

He made this assertion when he appeared on Mic On Podcast, hosted by Seun Okinbaloye and aired on Monday, December 9, 2024.

He said:

"It will be difficult for Tinubu to win if he goes into an election today.

"It will be a difficult one, it will be a difficult election. He lost Kano state the last time."

Barrister Ismael Ahmed added:

"I don't know. I'm not an economist. It is a difficult period. Let's not sugarcoat it, let's not talk about anything else.

"This is a difficult period. The president accepts and admits it that much, we know that much. I'm not a tx or policy expert. I think that is a job for the economic managers of the country. I think they should do that."

Watch his full interview below:

Read more about 2027 presidency here:

Ayodele speaks on defeating Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele had predicted that President Bola Tinubu can only be defeated in just one way in the 2027 presidential election.

In his latest prophecy, Ayodele said the only way out was for the PDP, Labour Party, and the NNPP to form a coalition against the president in the next general election.

The cleric's prophecy came amid the opposition's permutations to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 election, and many of them announced their openness to a coalition.

Source: Legit.ng