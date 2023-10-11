15 most beautiful NBA female reporters and commentators

Basketball is a game with a massive following, and different aspects of the game carry away basketball enthusiasts. For some, NBA female reporters have drawn their attention not only by their looks but also by their exceptional reporting skills. They have captivated many fans with their in-depth knowledge of the game and rapport with various stakeholders, such as coaches and players.

NBA reporters Ros Gold-Onwude, Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor. Photo: @rosgo21, @rachel_nichols, @mariataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For a long time, the NBA has been dominated by male reporters, but lately, female reporters are gradually finding their feet in the profession. Interestingly, they have become many fans’ favourites. Who are the most beautiful NBA female reporters and commentators?

Most beautiful NBA female reporters and commentators

Nowadays, with numerous female basketball commentators and reporters, choosing the most beautiful ones among them is quite a challenge. However, here is a compilation of female reporters considered by many as the most attractive.

1. Malika Andrews

Malika Andrews attends The Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit day 1 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 27 January 1995

: 27 January 1995 Age : 28 years old (as of 2023)

: 28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

Malika Rose Andrews began working at ESPN as an online NBA writer in 2018. She later became a sideline reporter during the 2020 NBA Bubble. Currently, she hosts the shows NBA Today and NBA Countdown, where she gives NBA updates and discusses a myriad of issues. Before joining ESPN, Malika Andrews worked for the Chicago Tribune and The New York Times.

2. Sarah Kustok

New York Liberty Center Tina Charles (31) during the post-game interview by Sarah Kustok at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Photo: Williams Paul

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 17 December 1981

: 17 December 1981 Age : 41 years old (as of October 2023)

: 41 years old (as of October 2023) Place of birth: Illinois, United States

Sarah Grace Kustok is one of the most beautiful NBA female reporters and works for the YES Network. She was a sideline reporter for the Brooklyn Nets’ games and later promoted to a full-time NBA analyst. She is the first female full-time analyst for an NBA team’s local network. Kustok is also a reporter for Fox Sports.

3. Rachel Nichols

ESPN reporter, Rachel Nichols talks during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center, New York. Photo: Michael J. LeBrecht II

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 October 1973

: 18 October 1973 Age : 50 years old (as of 2023)

: 50 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Potomac, Maryland, United States

Rachel Michele Nichols is among the NBA female commentators who have attracted many fans’ attention. She is a journalist and sportscaster, once considered by Sports Illustrated as the country's most impactful and prominent female sports journalist. She has worked as an NBA commentator for multiple media companies, including CNN, ESPN, CBS, and Showtime Sports.

4. Stephanie Ready

TNT reporter Stephanie Ready interviews Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Year of birth : 1975

: 1975 Age : 48 years old (as of 2023)

: 48 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Takoma Park, Maryland, United States

Stephanie Ready started her journey in basketball as a coach. She is the first female coach of a professional men’s basketball team. She later commenced her journalism career as a broadcaster for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. Currently, she is an NBA broadcaster on TNT.

5. Kristen Ledlow

NBA TV Analyst, Kristen Ledlow looks on before Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 January 1988

: 18 January 1988 Age : 35 years old (as of 2023)

: 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

For two years, Kristen Melissa Ledlow was a courtside reporter for the NBA on TNT. She also worked as a sports anchor on CNN and HLN. She hosts NBA TV’s Game Time and TNT’s Inside the NBA and is a sideline reporter for the NBA on TNT. Kristen has also co-hosted multiple podcasts, such as Handles and Ledlow & Parker.

6. Doris Burke

Doris Burke smiles before Game One of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant

Source: Getty Images

Year of birth : 1965

: 1965 Age : 58 years old (as of 2023)

: 58 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: West Islip, New York, United States

Doris Burke is a female NBA announcer, analyst and reporter. She has been an NBA journalist for over three decades and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. She covers the NBA on ESPN and ABC. She previously worked for WNBA games on MSG and reported New York Knicks games.

7. Lisa Salters

ESPN's Lisa Salters after the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Photo: Gregory Fisher

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 March 1966

: 6 March 1966 Age : 57 years old (as of 2023)

: 57 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, United States

Lisa Slaters is an award-winning reporter with more than 30 years as a sports journalist. She has been a sideline reporter on ESPN since 2000 and is known for covering the NBA games on ESPN and ABC. She also covers the NFL games.

8. Maria Taylor

NBC Sports host Maria Taylor speaks during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 12 May 1987

: 12 May 1987 Age : 36 years old (as of 20230

: 36 years old (as of 20230 Place of birth: Alpharetta, Georgia, United States

Suzette Maria Taylor is another NBA female commentator who has impressed many basketball enthusiasts. She has been working as a reporter for NBC Sports since July 2021, covering college games, the NFL, and the NBA. She has considerable experience as a sportscaster and previously worked for ESPN and the SEC Network.

9. Ros Gold-Onwude

Ros Gold-Onwude speaks during the Jr. NBA x NBPA Cares Event in Manhattan, New York. Photo: Mike Lawrence

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 28 April 1987

: 28 April 1987 Age : 36 years old (as of 2023)

: 36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

Rosalyn Fatima Gold-Onwude is one of the most outstanding black female NBA commentators. She commenced her journalism career as a basketball analyst for Pac-12 Networks. She has been in the sports media industry since 2010 and has worked for Comcast, MSG Networks, and Turner Broadcasting System. She works for ESPN as an analyst and sideline reporter for the NBA and WNBA.

10. Allie LaForce

Allie LaForce lights up the Empire State Building orange for National Infertility Awareness Week at The Empire State Building in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 11 December 1988

: 11 December 1988 Age : 34 years old (as of October 2023)

: 34 years old (as of October 2023) Place of birth: Vermilion, Ohio, United States

Alexandra Leigh LaForce is a model and sports journalist recognised as a college basketball reporter for the SEC on CBS for over a decade. She formerly worked for Fox 8 Cleveland, Sports Time Ohio, Fox College Sports, Nike, and Southern Ohio Copperheads.

11. Cassidy Hubbarth

Cassidy Hubbarth arrives on the red carpet during the Ruffles Celebrity Game as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Brandon Todd

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 19 September 1984

: 19 September 1984 Age : 39 years old (as of 2023)

: 39 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Cassidy Hubbarth is among the accomplished female NBA commentators working for ESPN. She joined the sports media company as an anchor and host for college games and the NBA on ESPN3. In 2013, she became a full-time anchor and has also contributed to several programs of ESPN. She hosts Hoop Streams and occasionally appears as a guest on Get Up, SportsCenter and First Take.

12. Rebecca Lobo

Rebecca Lobo speaks during the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 October 1973

: 6 October 1973 Age : 50 years old (as of 2023)

: 50 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, United States

Rebecca Rose Lobo-Rushin is an ESPN analyst and reporter. She has worked at the sports media company since 2014, contributing to women’s live basketball events and studio shows. She is a former WNBA player who played college basketball for the University of Connecticut.

13. Katie George

ESPN sideline reporter Katie George prepares to go on the air before the Capital One Orange Bowl college football game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo: Doug Murray

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 3 December 1993

: 3 December 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of October 2023)

: 29 years old (as of October 2023) Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Katie George works for ESPN and ACC Network. She covers the NBA games but is also known for reporting volleyball and being an F1 commentator. Besides being a sports journalist, she is a popular model and was Miss Kentucky USA in 2015.

14. Kendra Andrews

ESPN Sideline Reporter, Kendra Andrews reports on the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Noah Graham

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 20 October 1997

: 20 October 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2023)

: 25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

Kendra Andrews has been an NBA reporter for ESPN since January 2022 and is known for covering Golden State Warrior events. She writes and reports for ESPN.com and contributes to programs such as SportsCenter and NBA Today. Kendra, Malika Andrews’ younger sister, began her sports journalism career at The Athletic as Denver Nuggets Beat’s writer.

15. Taylor Rooks

Taylor Rooks looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Photo: G Fiume

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 May 1992

: 22 May 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2023)

: 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

Taylor Rooks is among the most beautiful female NBA analysts, and she features for NBA on TNT Tuesday. She is also a familiar face on Thursday Night Football, Bleacher Report and Turner Sports. She previously worked for SportsNet New York and Big Ten Network. She began her career at CBS Sports Network when she was 19.

NBA female reporters and commentators have made immense contributions in covering basketball games. They have impressed basketball enthusiasts with their understanding of the game and have contributed immensely to sports journalism. The above beautiful female basketball reporters have been outstanding in their careers.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the most beautiful women in the world without makeup. For many people, makeup has helped them enhance their appearance, and they cannot do without it. However, some women are naturally beautiful, even without makeup.

Numerous makeup products help cover skin flaws and enhance certain features that one prefers. For some women, makeup products are not a must-have, yet they remain beautiful. Find out women who are beautiful without makeup in this article.

Source: Legit.ng