Elwyn Lopez’s biography: age, height, net worth, is she married?

Elwyn Lopez is a Spanish journalist working as an ABC News correspondent. She started her career as a CNN journalist, covering major international news events such as the Alton Sterling shooting incident and the 2017 flooding in Missouri.

Elwyn Lopez has served as the president of the Society of Professional Journalists. She joined ABC News in 2020. She was born in Madrid, Spain and is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. The journalist can speak Spanish, English, French and Portuguese.

Full name Elwyn Lopez Gender Female Date of birth Unknown Age Unknown Place of birth Madrid, Spain Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Children 1 College Meek School of Journalism Profession Journalist, philanthropist Net worth $3 million Facebook @elwynwl Instagram @elwynlopez Twitter @elwynlopez

Elwyn Lopez’s biography

She was raised in Madrid, Spain. What is Elwyn Lopez’s nationality? She is of Spanish nationality, and her ethnicity is Hispanic. She was raised in Spain and moved to the United States of America to pursue her career as a journalist. Her parents reside in Spain, and she regularly posts them on her Instagram.

Education

She graduated from the Meek School of Journalism in Oxford. She also studied at ISC Paris, writing a thesis on Tourism and Negative Effects on Permanent Citizens. She is also a graduate of The University of Mississippi.

She studied at the institution from 2008 to 2011 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communication, Journalism and Related Programs. In 2009, while studying, she received a Student Achievement Award in French.

How old is Elwyn Lopez?

The Spanish journalist has not revealed any information about her date of birth. However, judging from her photos on social media, Elwyn Lopez’s age might be around 30-40 years old.

What does Elwyn Lopez do for a living?

She is a journalist. After completing her tertiary education, she interned at Turner Broadcasting Channel for three months. She started being famous when she joined CNN in February 2012. She reported and produced major international news and events.

Some of the major news coverage during her tenure on CNN include the 2016 earthquake in Ecuador and the 2017 flooding in Missouri. She also produced Pope Francis and President Barack Obama's visit to Cuba.

She worked at CNN for six years and later joined 11Alive News as a news reporter in August 2018. Two years later, she became a news correspondent for ABC News. She is currently working there and usually covers national news events.

According to LinkedIn, she has leadership skills. In 2009, during her university days, she was the Society of Professional Journalists' president. She led the student organization meetings and organized the Associated Student Body Presidential debate.

Elwyn Lopez from ABC News is also a philanthropist. She served as a director of RAINN Day in 2011. RAINN Day is a team of experts and professionals focusing on sexual and r*pe cases. In 2011, she organized an event to raise awareness to reduce infant mortality and congenital malformation in premature babies.

What is Elwyn Lopez’s net worth?

Her alleged net worth is $3 million. However, this information is not verified. She earns her income from her career as a journalist.

Is Elwyn Lopez married?

Who is Elwyn Lopez’s husband? There is no information concerning her love life on social media. However, the Spanish journalist has a daughter named Lou. She occasionally posts photos with her daughter on Instagram.

How tall is Elwyn Lopez?

The American journalist is 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 centimetres).

Elwyn Lopez’s fast facts

Who is Elwyn Lopez? She is a Spanish journalist on ABC News renowned for covering international news events. Where is Elwyn Lopez from? She hails from Madrid, Spain. Why is Elwyn Lopez famous? She is a journalist currently working at ABC News. She has also worked as a producer for CNN. What is Elwyn Lopez’s height? She stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). What is Elwyn Lopez's nationality? She is of Spanish nationality. How old is Elwyn Lopez? Her exact date of birth is not known.

Elwyn Lopez is a Spanish journalist who works as a news correspondent at ABC News. She rose to fame in 2012 when she was hired as a CNN news reporter. She has covered several major international news.

