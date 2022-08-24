What is the most expensive thing in the world? 10 priciest items

What is the priciest item in the world? Most people desire to own the best things in the world, no matter the cost. As a result, some people go to any length to get them. You should find out 10 of the most expensive things in the world money can buy.

The most expensive things in the world. Photo: @antiliahouse, @uretskyaviation, @hoodrichsuperstars on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The most expensive things in the world are rare and exclusive. Most importantly, only the uber-rich can afford to own most of these things. The rich unapologetically spend their money to buy these expensive things, even if it may seem absurd to others.

10 most expensive things in the world

The world is an expensive place to be, especially for those who love fine things in life. If you are wondering what is the most expensive thing in the world, here are the top 10 priciest items.

10. The Garçon à la pipe painting — $104 million

Two Sotheby's employees hold up Pablo Picasso's "Garcon a la Pipe", which sold for USD 104,168,000 on 05 May 2004, at Sotheby's auction house in New York. Photo: STAN HONDA

Source: Getty Images

Garçon à la pipe painting is among the most expensive thing in the world. It was sold at Sotheby's auction on 5 May 2004 for $104 million. Pablo Picasso, the master artist, created this magnificent Garçon à la pipe painting in 1905. Picasso painted this piece when he was only 24 years old during his Rose Period in the Montmartre area of Paris.

Garçon à la Pipe is translated as "Boy with a Pipe" in English. The painting portrays a teenage boy seated in blue overalls wearing a garland of roses on his head. He holds a pipe in his left hand the wrong way around. It is currently the fifth highest-selling painting by Picasso.

9. Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Gullwing Uhlenhaut — $142.5 million

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Gullwing Uhlenhaut is one of the most expensive things in the world. It was sold at auction in May 2022. Renowned engineer Rudi Uhlenhaut designed this extra-special Gullwing.

There are only two prototype coupe versions of Mercedes' famed Silver Arrow 300 SLR race cars. It is known for its curved doors that open vertically to resemble a seagull's wings. This low-slung silver coupe features a powerful straight-eight engine.

8. The Card Players painting — $250 million

The painting is one of the most expensive pieces of artwork, the work of French artist Paul Cezzane. It is part of a series considered a cornerstone of Cézanne's art during the early-to-mid 1890s.

The piece of art is an angular, moody representation of two Aix-en-Provence peasants in a card game. It is owned by the Al Thani family, Qatar's royal family. The family bought the picture in a single stroke at an auction for $250 million in 2011.

7. Interchange (de Kooning) — $300 million

The Interchange, also known as Interchanged, is an oil painting on canvas by Dutch-American expressionist Willem de Kooning. The Interchanged measures 200.7 by 175.3 centimetres, and the piece was finished in 1955. The painting features a fleshy pink mass at its centre, representing a seated woman.

It was sold by the David Geffen Foundation to Kenneth C. Griffin for $300 million in September 2015. The Interchange is currently at the Art Institute of Chicago on loan. It comes in second on the list of most expensive paintings, behind Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi.

6. The Cullinan — $400 million

A Replica of the Imperial Crown used by Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain, on display at the HQ of the Royal Asscher Diamond sales agency, on 27 May 2004, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Koichi Kamoshida

Source: Getty Images

The Cullinan is the largest rough diamond of gem quality ever found. Frederick Wells discovered the gem that weighs an incredible 3,106.75 carats in South Africa in 1905.

It is famously known as the Star of Africa and was given as a gift to King Edward VII by Louis Botha. The rough diamond was cut into nine main stones by Joseph Asscher & Co in 1908.

The main stones made Imperial State Crown, Sovereign Scepter with Cross, pendant brooch, and other jewellery. They are all owned by Queen Elizabeth II.

5. Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi painting — $450 million

Salvator Mundi attributed to Leonardo da Vinci Circa 1490-1519, oil on panel, 45.4 cm × 65.6 cm (25.8 in × 17.9 in), private collection. Photo: VCG Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Paintings are usually very expensive. Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci is one of the world's most expensive items. It is a painting of Jesus, and the name translates to "Saviour of the World".

It was bought in 2017 by Saudi Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud.To this date, it is still the costliest painting in the whole world.

4. Villa Leopolda — $506 million

Picture of the Leopolda estate, owned by Lily Safra, taken in Villefranche-sur-Mer, French Riviera, on August 9, 2008. Photo: ERIC ESTRADE

Source: Getty Images

The Villa Leopolda is the second most expensive home in the world. It was designed and built from 1929 to 1931 by an American architect, Ogden Codman Jr. The Lebanese- born Brazilian banker Edmond Safra and his wife, Lily, are the owners of the posh villa.

The villa seats on 7.3 hectares (18 acres) of grounds and was once the home of King Leopold II of Belgium. It has three swimming pools and several spacious bathrooms.

The villa was the location of Lermontov's villa in the 1948 film The Red Shoes. In addition, it was the set of the movie To Catch a Thief, shot in 1955.

3. Air Force One — $660 million

Air Force One is the most expensive private jet in the world. It is a triple-decker with 4000 square feet of space and is owned by the United States Air Force.

This private jet can be fueled mid-air, making it self-sufficient at airports worldwide. It can carry 26 crew members and 100 passengers and flies at a speed of about 650 miles per hour.

It is equipped with advanced secure communications apparatus, allowing the aircraft to function as a mobile command centre. It has a conference/dining room quarters for the president, offices, two galleys and an area that can be converted to a hospital.

2. Antilia — $2 billion

Antilia, the Ambani building, the most expensive private Antilia, the Ambani building, property in the world, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Asia. Photo: Alex Robinson

Source: Getty Images

This is the most expensive private home in the world. The Antilia is on a private island off the coast of Mumbai, India. It is owned by the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani. He is also the owner of Antilia real estate company which has offices in Mumbai.

This humongous home is 27 stories high of 173 metres tall, over 37,000 square metres. It has a ballroom, a 50-seat movie theatre and nine high-speed elevators. Other features include three helipads, air traffic control, and 168 vehicles parking space.

It also boasts a pool, gym, spa, temple, and snow room that spits snowflakes out from the walls. The home was constructed to withstand an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0.

1. Yacht History Supreme — $4.8 billion

Photo: @seaclub.live on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The History Supreme yacht is the most expensive thing ever. It was built by a renowned luxury designer from the UK called Stuart Hughes. It took him three years to complete the yacht.

This luxurious superyacht is believed to be owned by Malaysian businessman Robert Kuok. He is the founder and owner of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

The History Supreme is 30 meters long, has a crew of 70 and can travel at a speed of 22 knots. 100,000 kg of solid gold and platinum was used to construct this superyacht, raising its price tag. Areas of the yacht adorned in gold include the deck, railings, dining area, and anchor.

A centrepiece in the main bedroom is made of a meteorite rock and a statue of genuine T-Rex bones. In addition, it has other extravagances like wine glasses made of an 18-carat diamond.

What is the number 1 most expensive thing in the world?

The Yacht History Supreme is the number 1 most expensive thing in the world, costing $4.5 billion.

What is the most expensive thing in the world in 2022?

The most expensive thing in the world in 2022 is the Yacht History Supreme. This is one of the most luxurious things floating in the sea. It is valued at $4.5 billion.

What is the most expensive item on earth?

The most expensive thing on earth is a substance called antimatter. It is valued at $62.5 trillion a gram.

What is the universe's most expensive thing?

The most expensive thing ever created on the earth is the International Space Station (ISS). It is valued at $150 billion.

What are the top 3 most expensive things in the world?

The following are the top three expensive things in the world.

Yacht History Supreme at a cost of $4.5 billion

The Antilia at $2 billion

Air Force One, at $660 million

The Yacht History Supreme is the most expensive thing in the world at the moment. However, the list of the priciest items in the world is endless. The rich are able to purchase these exclusive things because they can afford them. These pricy items are waiting for the highest bidder, from the most expensive painting to the most expensive home.

