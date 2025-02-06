Dan Lanning is an American college football head coach and former football player. He played as a linebacker at William Jewell College before transitioning into coaching. As one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football, Dan Lanning's salary and net worth are in the millions and continue to grow.

Head coach Dan Lanning stands on the field before their game against the Washington Huskies (L) Head coach Dan during Big Ten football media days. Photo: Tom Hauck, Michael Hickey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dan's salary increased to $8.4 million after winning 10th regular-season games in 2024 .

after winning in . He also earned a contract extension until January 2031 , with a deferred compensation of $1 million .

, with a deferred compensation of . He has an annual increase salary of $200,000 .

. The head coach is entitled to several incentives in his contract.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Arthur Lanning Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 1986 Age 38 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth North Kansas City, Missouri, United States Current residence Portland, Oregon, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Don Lanning Mother Janis Lanning Marital status Married Wife Sauphia Lanning Children 3 High School Park Hill South High School, Richmond High School College William Jewell College Profession Head coach, former football player Net worth $29.1 million Instagram @coachdanlanning X (Twitter) @CoachDanLanning

What is Dan Lanning's salary?

According to USA Today Sports, Dan is the fourth-highest-paid coach in the Big Ten and the 14th-highest-paid coach in the Football Bowl subdivision. According to Yahoo Sports, College Football Network, and OregonLive.com, the American football coach earns a $8.4 million base salary.

In comparison, top-tier coaches like Georgia's Kirby Smart earn over $13 million annually, while others in the Big Ten, such as USC's Lincoln Riley and Ohio State's Ryan Day, also command higher salaries.

Dan signed a six-year contract and $29.1 million with the Oregon Ducks as a head coach in December 2021. His base salary was $4.7 million annually.

After reaching 10 wins in 2023, he earned a one-year extension and his salary increased to $7 million annually, with an annual increase of $200,000. It also included a $20 million buyout if he leaves before the end of the deal. Dan is also entitled to opportunities for additional bonuses.

Top-5 facts about Dan Lanning. Photo: Photo: Ali Gradischer/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2024, his base salary increased to $7.2 million. Still, in 2024, there was a plus $1 million in deferred compensation and a second one-year contract extension after the Ducks won the 10 regular-season games. Dan Lanning's contract currently runs up to January 2031.

In addition to the contract, incentives are loaded into it. These incentives include:

Incentives Amount ($) Win national championship 500,000 CFP National Championship Game appearance 500,000 CFP Semi-Final appearance 250,000 CFP Bowl (non semi-final) 150,000 Win Big Ten Championship Game 150,000 Bowl game after winning 7 games 100,000 9 regular season wins 100,000 10 regular season wins 200,000 11 regular season wins 200,000 12 regular season wins 200,000 13 regular season wins (only when 13-game regular season applies) 200,000 APR or 985 or greater 100,000 Big Ten Coach of the Year 25,000 AP or Walter Camp National Coach of the Year 50,000

Dan Lanning's house

Details about his new house remain a mystery. However, the football coach initially lived in a five-bedroom Eugene home in Southwest Hills. It was a 5,057-square-foot craftsman-style home, featuring a spacious island, ample cabinetry, and a walk-in pantry. The home was listed for sale in November 2023, at $1.2 million.

Dan Lanning's age and background

The former footballer is 38 years old as of January 2025. He was born on 10 April 1986, and his zodiac sign is Aries. He hails from North Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Dan's parents are Janis and Don Lanning.

The coach attended Park Hill South High School and Richmond High School. After high school, he joined William Jewell College, where he played football.

Dan Lanning's coaching career

Dan began his career as a college football player, playing linebacker at William Jewell College from 2004 to 2007. After his playing career ended, he began working at Park Hill South High School as the special teams coordinator, wide receivers coach, and defensive backs coach from 2008 to 2010.

Since then, he has worked for other football teams in colleges such as Arizona State University, Sam Houston State University, the University of Alabama, and the University of Memphis. From 2019 to 2021, Dan was a defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at the University of Georgia.

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins. Photo: Brooke Sutton

Source: Getty Images

On 11 December 2021, Dan was named the 35th head coach at the University of Oregon replacing Mario Cristobal. He signed a six-year contract, $29.1 million contract with the Ducks. The athletic director Rob Mullens, praised him saying:

Dan is an outstanding, high-energy football coach who will provide a world-class experience for our football student-athletes. He is a tremendous recruiter and developer of talent, and we will continue to compete for championships while providing an environment where our football student-athletes can develop to their fullest potential in the classroom, on the football field, and as people.

He added:

We are grateful for the opportunity to have Dan as the leader of our football program, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our student-athletes.

He has achieved a lot as the head coach for the Ducks. He was the third Oregon head coach to win 10 games in his first season and the first since Mark Helffrich. In 2024, he was named finalist for Dodd Coach of the Year.

Who is Dan Lanning's wife?

Dan Lanning kisses her wife, Sauphia, at Autzen Stadium after a game (L). Dan, Sauphia, and their three boys poses for a family photo (R). Photo: @sauphia on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The football coach is married to Sauphia Lanning. The two first met at Outback Steakhouse in Liberty, Missouri, in 2005. Dan worked there, while Sauphia studied at Northwest Missouri State University. The couple tied the knot in 2009.

The head coach disclosed how his wife greatly supports him during his first press conference as head coach of the Oregon Ducks. He stated:

It’s hard for you to realise the sacrifices that your family deals with in the coaching world. Sauphia’s been our head coach at home for so long, and she's worn so many hats and done many important things for our family to show her support. It's crazy to think that our journey together started about 16 years ago at Outback Steakhouse. I was a server, and she was a to-go girl.

The couple share three boys: Caden, Kniles, and Titan. Caden was born in 2010, Kniles in 2012, and Titan, Dan's youngest child, was born in 2014.

Dan Lanning's height and weight

The American head coach is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 180 pounds or 82 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Dan Lanning? He is an American college football coach and former college football player. Where is Dan Lanning from? He hails from North Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Where does Dan Lanning coach now? He is the head coach for the Oregon Ducks. What is Dan Lanning's net worth? The former college athlete has an estimated net worth of $29.1 million. How old is Dan Lanning? He is 38 years old as of January 2025. Is Dan Lanning married? Yes, he is married to Sauphia Lanning. Does Dan Lanning have children? Yes, he is a father of three boys.

Dan Lanning's salary reflects his successful career in sports. He has worked for several colleges as a coach and now works for the University of Oregon team, Oregon Ducks. He is a father of three and husband to Sauphia Lanning.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Andrew Schulz's net worth. Andrew is an actor, podcaster, and comedian best known for his work Guy Code on MTV2 and podcasts, The Brilliant Idiots and Flagrant.

Andrew Schulz began his comedy career in the mid-2000s in college. He has starred in films and TV shows such as You People, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and Crashing. Due to his success in the entertainment industry, many are curious about his fortune. Learn more about him in the post.

Source: Legit.ng