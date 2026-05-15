Dr Mathias Byuan, a former APC governorship aspirant in Benue state, has obtained Labour Party nomination forms ahead of the 2027 election

Despite joining the LP, he publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, saying he supports the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Byuan also criticised Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration over insecurity and workers’ welfare, while promising reforms if elected

Markurdi, Benue state - Dr Mathias Byuan, a former governorship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has obtained the Labour Party (LP) expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2027 governorship election in Benue state.

Byuan, a former executive director of Housing, Finance and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority in Abuja, picked up the forms at the Labour Party national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, May 15, according to a statement obtained by Legit.ng.

Benue governorship aspirant Dr Mathias Byuan, after obtaining Labour Party nomination forms. Photo credit: Mathias Byuan

Source: UGC

He arrived at the secretariat alongside supporters and other aspirants seeking tickets for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate seats across Benue’s three senatorial districts.

The move marks a fresh political shift for the governorship hopeful, who previously contested under the APC before defecting to the Labour Party.

LP candidate endorses Tinubu for second term

Despite joining the Labour Party, Byuan said he would support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, saying he still believed in the president’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Speaking after collecting the forms, Byuan said Tinubu deserved another term to complete ongoing projects and reforms across the country, including projects in Benue State.

“Though I am contesting under the Labour Party, my presidential candidate remains President Tinubu,” he said.

He urged his supporters to vote for Tinubu in the presidential election while backing him and other Labour Party candidates in Benue.

According to him, political parties should serve as vehicles for public service rather than barriers to political collaboration.

Byuan criticises Alia administration

The governorship aspirant also criticised the administration of Benue state governor Hyacinth Alia, accusing it of failing to address insecurity and workers’ welfare.

He claimed the state government was struggling to pay salaries, leading to industrial actions by health and local government workers.

Byuan promised to prioritise security, workers’ welfare, healthcare, education and rural infrastructure if elected governor.

“Let me call on Benue people to join hands with me in this rescue mission to salvage the state from insecurity and bad governance,” he said.

He also pledged improvements in roads, housing and basic health facilities across rural communities.

Benue 2027: Supporters rally behind aspirant

According to the statement signed by his special adviser, Akange Nyagba, party supporters and speakers at the Labour Party secretariat expressed support for Byuan’s governorship ambition.

They said the state had an opportunity to “get it right” in the next election cycle.

Dr Mathias Byuan addresses supporters after endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027. Photo credit: Mathias Byuan

Source: UGC

Reps deputy spokesperson Agbese dumps APC

In a related development, Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has resigned from the ruling APC and defected to the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker, who is representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, announced his official defection on the floor of the House during the plenary on Tuesday, March 31.

While reading the defection letter, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, said that the decision of the Benue state politician to dump the party was a result of the lingering internal crisis rocking the APC in the north-central state.

Source: Legit.ng