Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Yung Miami, is an American rapper, singer, actress, entrepreneur, model, and social media star. She became famous as part of the hip-hop duo City Girls with JT. Her recent allegations involving her former partner, Diddy, have cast a shadow over her career and financial standing. Discover Yung Miami's net worth and how the controversy may have impacted it.

Yung Miami at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (L). Yung Miami at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: Steve Granitz, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Yung Miami has been in the entertainment industry since 2017. She began her career as a member of City Girls and began her solo career in 2021, releasing a single which marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. She also hosts a podcast called Caresha Please.

Profile summary

Full name Caresha Romeka Brownlee Famous as Yung Miami Gender Female Date of birth 11 February 1994 Age 30 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Keenya Young Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., Summer Miami Luellen School Carol City Middle School Profession Rapper, singer, actress, entrepreneur, model, social media star Net worth $5 million Instagram @yungmiami305 X (Twitter) @YungMiami305

What is Yung Miami's net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop, The Sun, and Wealthy Gorilla, the American rapper has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She has amassed this wealth through her music career by selling albums, earning from song streams, and performing at concerts. She also earns from brand deals, social media promotions, and her podcast, Caresha Please.

Yung Miami's age and background

The rapper was born Caresha Romeka Brownlee on 11 February 1994 in Miami, Florida, United States, where she currently resides. As of January 2025, she is 30 years old, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Fast five facts about Yung Miami. Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Yung Miami’s mom is called Keenya Young. The rapper is yet to disclose her father's identity. Yung Miami and her mother have attended events together, including a Miami Heat playoff game, the 2021 BET Awards, and the Rookie USA's NYFW event in September 2021.

She grew up alongside two siblings, a sister and a brother. Yung Miami’s sister is called Carizma. The rapper attended a local primary school and later enrolled at Carol City Middle School. She later dropped her studies to focus on music.

Career highlights

Yung Miami began her career as a social media influencer. She promoted her fashion line, selling clothes and other items on her Instagram. She began her music career by performing in strip clubs, nightclubs, and block parties.

In 2017, Yung Miami formed the Miami, Florida-based hip-hop duo City Girls with JT and released their debut mixtape, Period, in 2018, which quickly caught the attention of fans. City Girls gained widespread recognition after featuring on Drake's hit single In My Feelings.

In November 2018, the City Girls released their sophomore album, Girl Code, which included features from Cardi B, Lil Baby and Jacquees. Their second album, City on Lock, was released on 19 June 2020.

Yung Miami at the "You People" premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on 17 January 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

In addition to her music career, Yung Miami hosts her podcast Caresha Please on Revolt TV. Launched in 2022, the show features the biggest names in hip-hop and entertainment for wild and unfiltered conversations about their lives, careers, relationships, and much more.

Miami has also ventured into various business ventures. She has partnered with brands such as Fashion Nova and Savage x Fenty.

Who is Yung Miami dating?

The American entrepreneur is not dating anyone at the moment. However, she was previously in a relationship with Jai Wiggins and Southside. Jai Wiggins is her first ex-boyfriend, with whom she has a son named Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., born on 26 June 2013. They dated from 2010 to 2015.

The rapper dated Southside, a music producer and co-founder of 808 Mafia Southside, from October 2018 to September 2020. They have a daughter together, Summer Miami Luellen, born on 18 October 2019.

Yung Miami and Diddy's controversy

Yung Miami and Sean 'Diddy' Combs at 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Yung Miami was also in an on-and-off relationship with American rapper and record producer Sean Combs from 2021 to 2024. In 2022, Combs confirmed they were dating on an episode of Yung Miami's podcast, Caresha Please. When Yung Miami asked him, "So what we is?" he responded:

We're dating. We do have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times,

In 2024, Yung Miami split from Diddy after she watched the video' CNN leaked on 17 May 204 of Diddy violently assaulting his ex-wife Casandra 'Cassie' Fine. In recent months, the American producer has been hit with multiple civil lawsuits, and his home was raided back in March amid an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

On 9 August 2024, on the Caresha Please podcast, Yung Miami opened up about her relationship with the mogul and the allegations surrounding him. She said:

I met him in his Love era. He was focused on building love and really locked in on his music and business. I was with him when the world was celebrating him.

She continued:

I can't speak on something that wasn't my experience, I can't speak on something I don't know. I can't speak on these allegations because I wasn't around at the time. I don't know that person, and that wasn't my experience.

What is Yung Miami's height?

The American entertainer is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Yung Miami? She is an American rapper, singer, and member of the hip-hop duo City Girls alongside JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson). What is Yung Miami’s age? The rapper is 30 years old as of January 2025. She was born on 11 February 1994. Who are Yung Miami’s parents? Her mother is called Keenya Young, but her father's identity is undisclosed. What did Yung Miami do before she became famous? She was an Instagram influencer. Who is Yung Miami dating? The rapper is currently presumed single. She was previously in a relationship with Jai Wiggins and Southside. Who are Yung Miami’s kids? She has two children: a son, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. and a daughter, Summer Miami Luellen. Who does Yung Miami have kids with? He shares her son, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., with 1st ex-boyfriend, Jai Wiggins and daughter, Summer Miami Luellen, with 2nd ex-boyfriend, Southside. What is Yung Miami's net worth? The American entrepreneur allegedly has a net worth of $5 million.

As of 2025, there is no publicly available information indicating that the allegations against Diddy have directly impacted Yung Miami's net worth. The American entertaine generates her income through her thriving music career, brand partnerships, and various business ventures.

Legit.ng recently published Ryan Trahan's biography. He is an American YouTuber, entrepreneur, social media personality, and athlete who gained prominence on social media by uploading engaging content, including commentary, vlogs, challenges, and lifestyle videos.

Ryan Trahan was born in Eagle Lake, Texas, United States. He commenced his social media entertainment journey in 2013, and through constant content creation, he has managed to amass a significant following across social media platforms. Read this article to discover more about his career, net worth, and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng