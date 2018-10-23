Most expensive hotel in Nigeria: top 20 luxurious destinations

The most expensive hotel in Nigeria opens its doors to make you experience new-age luxury and perfection during vacation. A great vacation turns into a brilliant experience only if the accommodation meets all your needs and you can chill out like a queen or a king! So, what are some of the top five-star hotels in Nigeria?

A photo of some of the most expensive hotels in Nigeria. Photo: @Nigerianhotels (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Lagos is one of the fastest-growing cities globally and a major financial centre in Africa, making this affluent mega-city a top destination for both business and leisure travellers, with sites and attractions to suit all needs.

The most expensive hotels in Nigeria get involved in a challenging competition for the sake of elite visitors’ appreciation: exquisite interiors, special lighting, tailor-made features, and much more.

Most expensive hotel in Nigeria in 2022

Which hotel is the most expensive in Nigeria? Check out the list of the most expensive and best hotels in Nigeria to know the benefits of luxury life and comfort!

20. Novotel Port Harcourt - $101/night

Contact number : +234 703 525 8639

: +234 703 525 8639 Address: 3 Stadium Rd, Rumuomasi 500102, Port Harcourt, Nigeria

The Novotel Port Harcourt is a modern accommodation in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. It offers to experience pleasurable moments of relaxation in one of its 117 apartments.

Each of them is ample, air-conditioned and provides the maximum comfort you can expect from the stay.

To leave your body feeling pampered and your soul rejuvenated, it provides a garden, an outdoor swimming pool, and a fitness centre.

When the weather is good, you can sip your favourite cocktail on the terrace adjoined to the bar. The onsite restaurant serves a breakfast buffet, International and national delicacies. According to Expedia, the hotel charges $101 (approx ₦44,086.587) per night for a standard double room.

19. Lezsco Luxury Apartments - $113/night

The Lezsco Luxury Apartments. Photo: @lezscoluxuryapartments

Source: Facebook

Contact number : +234 915 889 2725

: +234 915 889 2725 Address: Zone D, 14 Otuoke St, Asokoro 900231, Abuja, Nigeria

The Lezsco Luxury Apartments is an excellent accommodation which provides a modern level of comfort in Abuja. There are 21 apartments to all tastes in it.

Each is stylish and includes the necessary facilities to feel like home: kitchen appliances and utensils, private bathrooms, living areas, and stylishly-appointed bedrooms where you can sleep like a baby.

Superior experience also extends within facilities for recreation and includes a gym and a swimming pool.

For business events and conferences, try using modern audio-visual equipment in the onsite function rooms. The hotel charges $113 (approx ₦49,325.961) per night for a deluxe room according to Expedia.

18. Golden Tulip Port Harcourt - $147/night

The Golden Tulip Port Harcourt Hotel. Photo: @goldentulipportharcourthotel

Source: Facebook

Contact number : +234 905 777 7780

: +234 905 777 7780 Address: Phase 2, 1c Evo Road, GRA 500272, Port Harcourt, Nigeria

The Golden Tulip is a beautifully designed property tucked quietly in the Government Residential Area (GRA) of Port Harcourt.

There are 101 tranquil elegantly-appointed guest rooms where you can relax with ultimate comfort and luxury on premium bedding.

Onsite dining facilities include Anioma restaurant, which specialises in African and International cuisine and exotic buffets. According to Expedia, the charge for a standard room with one king bed is $147 (approx ₦64,164.724) per night.

17. Eko Hotel and Suites - $158/night

Eko Hotel & Suites, vast compound on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island. Photo: Mtcurado

Source: Getty Images

Contact number : +234 1 277 2700

: +234 1 277 2700 Address: Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos, Nigeria

The Eko Hotel and Suites is your premier choice for accommodation in West Africa. It is conveniently set in the centre of Victoria Island.

You will be offered to enjoy African traditions blended with modern luxurious comfort standards within 824 exclusively designed apartments.

Hearty international dining, gourmet dishes and mouth-watering local cuisine specialities tempt guests at eight different restaurants and seven bars.

Choosing Eko Hotel and Suite for the next family weekend or business trip is a lucky solution. You can book one of their cheapest rooms, the Eko Garden Superior, for $158 (approx ₦68,962.364) per night, according to Expedia.

16. Ajuji Greenwich - $160/night

The Ajuji Greenwich Hotel. Photo: @ajujigreenwichhotelpage

Source: Facebook

Contact number : +234 706 666 3900

: +234 706 666 3900 Address: Plot 1083 Joseph Gomwalk St, Gudu 900110, Abuja, Nigeria

The Ajuji Greenwich is among the top hotels in Abuja. It is a perfect example of how hospitality can blend with a desire to bring travellers an exceptional experience. It is found in the heart of North Central Nigeria.

It offers 104 excellent accommodations, where you will enjoy top-notch facilities, premium bedding, and a relaxed atmosphere.

If you wish to have a cup of tea or coffee, make yourself comfortable at the coffee bar in the lounge area. The Zui Restaurant will offer you to enjoy traditional and international cuisine.

You can hold a meeting and business events in one of the five spacious function rooms. After a busy day, let your body relax from the hustle and bustle and deepen it into relaxation in the gym or swimming pool. According to Expedia, a superior room at the hotel costs $160 (approx ₦69,837.517) per night.

15. Southern Sun Ikoyi - $165/night

The Southern Sun Ikoyi. Photo: @SouthernSunIkoyi

Source: Facebook

Contact number : +234 1 280 0630

: +234 1 280 0630 Address: Eti-Osa Local, 47 Alfred Rewane Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria

The Southern Sun Ikoyi is located in the city's best postcode. It is one of the 5-star hotels in Nigeria that creates a space of peace and productivity.

It offers cosy and relaxed rooms for mini-breaks and extended stays. For accommodation, Southern Sun Ikoyi combines classic comfort and business basics.

Air-conditioning, comfy great-sleep beds, en-suite bathrooms with a shower, bath or both, blackout curtains, sound-softened windows, free uncapped WiFi, and flat-screen with DStv come as standard in every room type.

Amenities include 24-hour room service, efficient airport transfers, a business centre, eight best-in-class conference venues, a pool and a 24-hour gym with a personal trainer. According to Expedia, you can book one of their standard rooms for $165 (approx ₦72,015.754) per night.

14. The Federal Palace Hotel - $173/night

Contact number : +234 1 277 9000

: +234 1 277 9000 Address: 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island 101241, Lagos, Nigeria

The Federal Palace is a kingdom of luxury, boasting of its hypnotizing architecture and convenient location in the heart of Victoria Island's commercial district.

Spacious apartments adorned due to the latest trends, a wide selection of services, the onsite cas*no, a gym, tennis courts, and exclusive dining options (international cuisine dishes) wait for guests coming for both business and pleasure. According to Expedia, a standard room at the hotel goes for $173 (approx ₦75,510.858) per night.

13. Ogeyi Place Hotel - $188/night

Contact number : +234 84 461 770

: +234 84 461 770 Address: Phase 11 G.R.A, 45 Tombia St, Umueme 500272, Port Harcourt, Nigeria

The Ogeyi Place Hotel is a modern resort that is comfortably located in the heart of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

This building stands 16 kilometres from the Port Harcourt International Airport and just a few minutes from the Polo Club.

It is the home to 86 spacious apartments boasting tastefully furnished interiors, African décor and contemporary amenities. The hotel rooms provide a view of the Polo Club and the neighbourhood.

Ororo restaurant and bar are a good choice if you suddenly feel hungry or wish to taste traditional meals. Guests can also use one of the onsite meeting rooms for their private and business events.

You can book a deluxe room with a pool view for $188 (approx ₦82,400) per night, according to Hotels.ng

12. Lagos Oriental - $202/night

The Lagos Oriental Hotel. Photo: @lagosorientalhotel

Source: Facebook

Contact number : +234 1 280 6600

: +234 1 280 6600 Address: 3 Lekki - Epe Expy, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos, Nigeria

The Lagos Oriental is an excellent choice for a stay in the heart of Lagos. Come experience luxury, dynamic modernity and certain comfort within its 73 guestrooms, whose modern interior is supplemented with artworks and refined furniture.

The onsite facilities make it possible to cater large events, meetings, and celebrations. You can settle into the Japanese Gourmet Restaurant, the Chinese restaurant, and the Lobby Lounge & Bar for dining. According to Expedia, a classic room at the hotel goes for $202 (approx ₦88,164.598) per night.

11. Stratton Hotel Asokoro, Ikeja - $203/night

Stratton Hotel Asokoro. Photo: @strattonhotelasokoro

Source: Facebook

Contact number : +234 9 462 0700

: +234 9 462 0700 Address: Bola Ige Cl, Asokoro 900103, Abuja, Nigeria

The Stratton Hotel Asokoro was previously known as Protea Hotel, Ikeja. It provides exceptional comfort in the heart of Nigeria.

There are 83 perfectly designed suites, where you can enjoy complimentary WIFI and state-of-the-art amenities.

You can find a coffee shop on its territory, a bar, and a restaurant for dining and coffee breaks. The onsite facilities allow placing up to 150 guests for a business event or a conference.

If you wish to take a break and relax, you should take a glance into the beauty salon and the fitness centre or recharge your batteries in a swimming pool. According to Expedia, an executive deluxe room costs $203 (approx ₦88,609.467) per night.

10. Nicon Luxury - $204/night

Contact number : +234 9 461 9000

: +234 9 461 9000 Address: 11, Tafawa Balewa Way, Garki 900103, Abuja, Nigeria

The Nicon Luxury Abuja is one of the top 10 most expensive hotel in Nigeria, situated at the backdrop of Aso Rock, right at the Federal Capital Territory centre, adjacent to the International Conference Centre.

It provides unrivalled luxurious lodging and catering services to its teeming guests. Her mission and vision statement say it all – to meet and exceed guests' expectations always!

The hotel's location is in the heart of the FCT with its beautiful ambience and excellent facilities such as satisfactory dining services, outstanding recreational outlets, and banquet facilities (conference room and several meeting rooms). According to Expedia, a deluxe double room costs $204 (approx ₦89,024.183) per night.

9. Four Points by Sheraton Lagos - $209/night

Four Points by Sheraton Lagos. Photo: @fourpointslagos

Source: Instagram

Contact number : +234 1 448 9444

: +234 1 448 9444 Address: Plot 9/10 Block 2 Oniru Chieftaincy Estate, Victoria Island 021189, Lagos, Nigeria

The Four Points by Sheraton Lagos is a great place to retreat in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial heart. There are 231 beautifully designed apartments where you can enjoy effortless style and facilities provided by modern comfort.

It is an excellent location if you plan to hold a meeting or celebrate a special occasion. On-site, you can cheer your favourite sports team and have a glass of beer at the Sports Bar.

If you feel exhausted, you can try the swimming pool, a gym, and soothing spa procedures. You can book a standard room for $209 (approx ₦91,217.275) per night, according to Expedia.

8. Hotel Presidential - $211/night

Contact number : +234 818 954 7497

: +234 818 954 7497 Address: I Birabi Street, Port Harcourt - Aba Expy, 500272, Port Harcourt, Nigeria

The Hotel Presidential is located in Port Harcourt, the Capital of Rivers State, Nigeria. It is among the best hotel in Nigeria.

It is less than an hour's drive from the international and domestic airport, along the Ph-Aba expressway, a stone's throw from Port Harcourt Liberation Stadium.

Being centrally situated, it is ideal for leisure and business travellers. Its five-star status is reflected through its 241 tastefully furnished and functionally equipped rooms and 53 spacious suites.

It features various restaurants offering the best meals and a wide selection of internationally and African dishes. According to Expedia, a premier room at the hotel goes for $211 (approx ₦92,107.325) per night.

7. The Lagos Continental - $260/night

The Lagos Continental Hotel. Photo:@thelagoscontinental

Source: Facebook

Contact number : +234 1 236 6666

: +234 1 236 6666 Address: 52a Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island 101241, Lagos, Nigeria

The Lagos Continental Hotel, formerly known as Intercontinental, is one of the top 10 most expensive hotels in Nigeria. It is known for its provision of sea views and outdoor pools.

It stands on Victoria Island, and it's just a few minutes from Silverbird Cinemas and Ikoyi Club. It features a 24-hour front desk, free private parking, and a guest restaurant.

It provides guests with air-conditioned rooms with a hot tub, free toiletries, a flat-screen TV with cable channels and a DVD player.

Every room includes a private bathroom with a bath, selected rooms also feature a balcony, and others offer city views. It is surely one of the best hotels in Lagos. According to Expedia, a double club room costs $260 (approx ₦113,482.91) per night.

6. Radisson Blu Anchorage - $275/night

Contact number : +234 708 061 0000

: +234 708 061 0000 Address: 1a Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island 101241, Lagos, Nigeria

The modern Radisson Blu Anchorage sits on the banks of the upscale Victoria Island in the beautiful Lagos Lagoon. It is not only beautiful but also one of the most expensive hotel in Lagos.

It is centrally located in Lagos hence easy access to several shopping malls and top Lagos attractions such as the Bar Beach.

It features 170 rooms and suites, all styled by Swedish designer Christian Lundwall. Amenities include free high-speed wireless Internet and air conditioning.

Choose between international dishes or Nigerian cuisine at the onsite Voyage Restaurant or linger over a light meal on the terrace at Surface Bar & Grill.

For any special occasion like weddings, they offer six flexible rooms that all come with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment and splendid views over Lagos Lagoon. According to Expedia, a premium room at the hotel costs $275 (approx ₦120,026.89) per night.

5. Lagos Sheraton, Ikeja - $337/night

The Sheraton Lagos Hotel workers. Photo: @sheratonlagos

Source: Facebook

Contact number : +234 1 280 0100

: +234 1 280 0100 Address: 30 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way Ikeja, 021189, Lagos, Nigeria

The Lagos Sheraton hotel is a marvellous place which blends international facilities with Nigerian hospitality. Its apartments provide ultimate privacy and signature furnishings.

You can enjoy facilities for relaxation (gym, pool) and holding business or private events. If you wish to dine, take a glance into the most exclusive Italian restaurant in Lagos, serving grilled products and Nigerian cuisine.

Efficient service and dedicated personnel are provided to every guest around the clock! According to Expedia, a standard room costs $337(approx ₦147,137.57) per night.

4. The Wheatbaker - $391/night

A photo of The Wheatbaker Lagos. Photo: @OfficiallyWheatbaker

Source: Facebook

Contact number : +234 1 277 3560

: +234 1 277 3560 Address: 4 Lawrence Rd, Ikoyi 101233, Lagos, Nigeria

The Wheatbaker is a luxurious boutique hotel situated close to the Lagos business districts of lkoyi and Victoria Island, which makes it a perfect place for all kinds of travellers.

It is one of the top hotels in Lagos that stands 35 kilometres from Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

This property provides exclusive world-class service and amenities with its elegant guest rooms. Every day you can taste seafood, meat, a selection of local delicacies and pasta in the Eko Bar, the Grill Room, and Saraya Deli. According to Expedia, a luxury room at the hotel costs $391 (approx ₦170,707.64) per night.

3. Transcorp Hilton - $411/night

Contact number : +234 803 901 3000

: +234 803 901 3000 Address: 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja, Nigeria

The Transcorp Hilton Abuja hotel is located in Nigeria's Federal Capital territory. It is a few kilometres away from Abuja National Mosque and Millennium Park.

It is among the best hotels in Lagos, with elegant apartments that meet overall standards and offer enchanting panoramas of the city.

It has an onsite cas*no, handcraft market, airline kiosks and an outdoor pool. Spacious meeting rooms provide all the necessary audio-visual equipment to stay on top during any event.

After a day in the city or a business event, make yourself comfortable at one of seven restaurants and bars; recharge in the fitness room, refresh in the outdoor swimming pool, or have fun in the gaming house. According to Expedia, you can book a standard room for $411 (approx ₦179,446.71) per night.

2. Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort - $556/night

Contact number : +234 808 052 7411

: +234 808 052 7411 Address: Nwaniba Road, 520106, Uyo, Nigeria

The Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort is a welcoming getaway hidden among the luscious palm trees of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The original atmosphere surrounds travellers during their stay in stylish apartments, providing contemporary comfort features.

You can taste traditional meals, International cuisine, light snacks and beverages every day.

Within a few-minute walk, you can see a challenging 18-hole golf course of the world-class, a court for lawn tennis and squash and facilities for biking.

If you need preparation, try facial and body treatments at the Spa, soak in the swimming pool or exercise in the gym. According to Kayak, the cheapest room costs $556 (approx ₦242,746.31) per night.

1. Sheraton Abuja - $1,441/night

Contact number : +234 9 461 2000

: +234 9 461 2000 Address: Ladi Kwali St, Wuse 021189, Abuja, Nigeria

What is the most expensive hotel in Nigeria? The Sheraton Abuja tops the list as one of the most expensive hotels in the country. It is a sophisticated hotel that nestles in Abuja, the heart of Nigeria's Federal Capital. It is just a few minutes from its most featured attractions and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The luxury hotel is close to Abuja International Conference Centre and, the US Embassy, NNPC Towers. Recharge in spacious rooms with city or mountain views from private balconies.

After a busy day in the city, you can relax at the state-of-the-art fitness centre, play tennis, squash or basketball, and recharge in two large swimming pools. There are five restaurants and a lobby bar, which provide fine dining, snacks, and beverages. According to Clacified, a presidential suit costs $1441 (approx ₦629,074.28) per night.

How much is the most expensive hotel in Nigeria?

The Sheraton Abuja is the most expensive among the top 20 most expensive hotels. A classical king room costs $73,479.5, while a presidential suite costs $629,074.28 per night.

Which hotel is the largest in Nigeria?

The Lagos Continental Hotel is West Africa's largest building, with 358 elegant rooms, 37 Suites, and a Presidential Suite. All of the rooms have been designed with your comfort and relaxation in mind.

What is the most expensive type of room in a hotel?

If a hotel offers suites, presidential suites are among the most expensive hotel rooms available for booking on the market.

How many 7-star hotels are there in the world?

Staying in a 7-star hotel is an even more magical experience than staying in some of the world's top-rated hotels. Some of the 7 stars hotels in the world include the Burj Al Arab Dubai, Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Signiel Seoul, The Mark New York and Emirates Palace United Arab Emirates.

Which is the most expensive hotel in the world?

The Lover's Deep Luxury Submarine Hotel is the world's most expensive hotel. It costs $175,000.00 per night.

Now you are aware of the most expensive hotel in Nigeria. Some of its suites cost as much as an acre of land! However, a good life with a luxurious ambience is the norm for those people who live for pleasure!

