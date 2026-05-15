A Nigerian lady has expressed her surprise on social media after her regular commercial motorcyclist bought her a meal during a trip to the market

The lady mentioned that the man stopped the journey to buy her snacks and a bottle of soft drink

She shared a video of the moment she alighted from the bike, sparking mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian lady, identified as @nonchalant.ella3 on TikTok, has stirred reactions online after sharing an unexpected encounter with her personal bikeman.

The lady narrated how the man, who usually takes her on errands, suddenly diverted from their route to a shop during a trip to the market.

A Nigerian lady shares worry over a kind gesture done by a bikeman. Photo credit: @nonchalant.ella3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares confusion over bikeman's gift

According to the lady, the bikeman insisted she get off the motorcycle so he could buy her food.

She shared that her personal bikeman bought her two egg rolls and a Pepsi, and she wondered what the man saw in her that made him do it all of a sudden.

Explaining the event on her video screen, she wrote:

"I called my bikeman to take me to the market to get something. On our way going, he suddenly branched somewhere and told me to come down first. This man bought 2 egg rolls and one Pepsi for me and told me to sit on the bike and eat before we continue the journey. I felt so ashamed because, what exactly did he notice that made him do that?"

However, many people who saw her video shared their observations in the comments.

Social media users react

The video, which showed the lady happily eating the egg rolls after the initial shock, has gained significant traction on the platform.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Milli said:

"You do look stressed, like you’ve been crying in the second clip of you. Hope you’re good."

just her alone said:

"Omo all I can say is be careful sha."

Scarlett said:

"Was your stomach growling. 😩Wetin reach so."

Vicky said:

"As I hear my name for the song, omoh."

Watch the video below:

Lady narrates how boyfriend dumped her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how she was dumped by her boyfriend whom she sponsored in school.

Source: Legit.ng