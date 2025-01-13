What is Roman Reigns' net worth? The story behind the WWE star

Professional wrestling has brought many athletes into the limelight, including Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi, famous as Roman Reigns. He debuted in 2010, and over a decade later, he has made a name for himself as one of the most accomplished wrestlers, having won several titles. Besides his career, many have wanted to know about his background and wealth. What is Roman Reigns’ net worth?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns poses backstage before a TV show (L). The wrestler attends the 2022 Fox Upfront in New York City (R). Photo: Todd Owyoung, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Professional wrestling was a second thought for Roman Reigns after he tried his hand at football with little success. Interestingly, he found his feet in wrestling and has been an outstanding athlete in the ring for over ten years. His career success not only comes with titles but also significant fortune. Roman Reigns’ net worth is attributed to multiple income sources.

Profile summary

Full name Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi Nickname Roman Reigns Gender Male Date of birth 25 May 1985 Age 39 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Current residence Pensacola, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 265 Weight in kilograms 120 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Patricia A. Anoa'i and Sika Anoaʻi Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Galina Becker Children 5 School Escambia High School, Pensacola Catholic High School College Georgia Institute of Technology Profession Wrestler, actor, former football player Net worth $14 million Instagram @romanreigns X (Twitter) @WWERomanReigns Facebook @PowerhouseRomanReigns TikTok @romanreigns

What is Roman Reigns’ net worth?

How rich is Roman Reigns? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sports Illustrated, and Sporting News, the professional wrestler’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $14 million. Earnings from his successful wrestling career are believed to be his primary income source. He also makes money from brand endorsements, merchandise sales, and acting.

What is the salary of Roman Reigns per month?

According to Marca and the Times of India, Roman Reigns’ salary is alleged to be $5 million annually, translating to approximately $417 thousand per month. He is one of the best-paid wrestlers, reflecting his importance in WWE.

The WWE champion has multiple investments and properties in the United States. He reportedly owns two luxurious mansions in Brandon and Tampa, Florida. His high-end car collection includes the Range Rover Autobiography, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, The Chevrolet Equinox, and the Cadillac Escalade. The pro-wrestler is also said to own a private jet.

Roman Reigns’ background

Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi, is one of the children in the family of Sika Anoa’i and Patricia A. Anoa'i. His father, Sika Anoa’i, a former wrestler, is of Samoan descent, while his mother, Patricia A. Anoa'i, is of Sicilian ancestry.

Roman Reigns’ brother, Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi, is a former wrestler professionally known as Rosey. The Anoaʻi is a famous wrestling family boasting big names in wrestling history, such as Rikishi, Yokozuna, Umaga, and The Tonga Kid. He has three sisters.

Reigns attended Pensacola Catholic High School and later Escambia High School. For his tertiary education, he pursued a management course at Georgia Institute of Technology.

How old is Roman Reigns?

Five facts about Roman Reigns. Photo: WWE (modified by author)

Source: Original

Roman Reigns’ age is 39 years as of January 2025. He was born on 25 May 1985, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Roman Reigns’ career

While many know Roman Reigns for wrestling, he is not only a wrestler. He has ventured into different professions, including football and acting. Here is a look at his career over the years.

Even though he hails from a wrestling family, Roman Reigns was interested in football from a young age. He played football in high school and college and was later professionally signed by several teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Edmonton Eskimos, before retiring in 2008.

Wrestling

Roman Reigns’ WWE career started in 2010 after he signed a contract and participated in the developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) under the ring name Roman Leakee. In 2012, together with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, they formed The Shield, a wrestling stable that was active until 2019.

Roman Reigns became famous thanks to feuds with multiple WWE superstars, such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Kane, and Braun Strowman. After defeating Dean Ambrose, he became a WWE Heavyweight champion for the first time in November 2015. His notable wrestling title wins include:

Four WWE Championship

Two WWE Universal Championship

WWE United States Championship

WWE Intercontinental Championship

WWE Tag Team Championship

Royal Rumble

Acting

Roman Reigns is also into acting and has multiple credits as a film and voice actor. Below are Roman Reigns’ movies and TV series.

Film/TV series Period Role Total Divas 2013 Himself WWE 24 2015 Himself Unfiltered 2016 Himself The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! 2017 Himself (voice) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 2019 Mateo Hobbs WWE Chronicle 2019 Himself Cousins for Life 2019 Rodney Elena of Avalor 2020 Kizin (voice) The Pickup Yet to be released

What happened to Roman Reigns?

At the age of 22 in 2007, the six-time WWE champion was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukaemia (CML). He received treatment, but the disease recurred in 2018, forcing him to take a break from wrestling. However, after treatment, he resumed his career in 2019, but he continues with his medication.

Speaking at WrestleMania XL press conference, the wrestler said of his battle with the disease:

I’m still on oral chemotherapy, it’s a medication that I’m going to have to remain on my entire life most likely. It’s just a part of my personal battle. It doesn’t affect me, thank God, I’m still able to perform. I think anybody in my position would say health is wealth. As long as I continue to perform, you already know that’s at bay. We’re good. We’re still in remission. It is something that is still part of my life.

Who is Roman Reigns’ wife?

The WWE superstar is married to Galina Becker. They reportedly first met in college in 2007, and after dating for about seven years, they exchanged marriage vows in 2014. In an interview shared on the WWE YouTube channel, the wrestler shed light on how they started their relationship. He said:

When we first met, we were just having fun. We were kind of glued to each other, just not having a care in the world or worrying about anyone but us.

Galina Becker was a college athlete who participated in field and track events. She studied business management at the Georgia Institute of Technology and was formerly a . Roman Reigns and Galina Becker have been married for approximately ten years.

Roman Reigns' children

The WWE wrestler is a father of five children. He and his wife had their first child, daughter Joelle Anoa'i, born in December 2007. The couple welcomed twin sons in 2016 and another set of twin sons in 2019.

Roman Reigns’ height and weight

The professional wrestler is approximately 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres) tall and weighs 265 pounds (120 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Roman Reigns’ real name? He was born Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi and hails from the famous wrestling family, the Anoa'i. What is Roman Reigns’ age? He was born on 25 May 1985 and is 39 years old as of January 2025. Where do Roman Reigns live? He resides in Tampa, Florida, United States. Who is Roman Reigns' twin brother? He does not have a twin brother but an older brother, a former wrestler named Rosey. His brother’s real name is Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi. When did Roman Reigns start professional wrestling? His professional wrestling career began in 2010 when WWE signed him. Is Roman Reigns married? The wrestler’s wife is his college sweetheart, Galina Becker. They have been married since 2014. Who are members of Roman Reigns’ family? The wrestler and his wife, Galina Becker, have five children: a daughter born in 2007 and two sets of twin sons born in 2016 and 2019. Did Roman Reigns play football? Before wrestling, he played football in high school, college, and professionally for multiple teams, including Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Edmonton Eskimos, until 2008. Has Roman Reigns acted in movies or TV shows? He has been featured in films and TV series, such as Fast & Furious and Elena of Avalor. Why did Roman Reigns take a break from WWE? He took a break from wrestling in 2018 after revealing that he was battling leukaemia but returned in 2019.

Roman Reigns’ net worth reflects his successful career in professional wrestling. For approximately 15 years, he has had an impressive time in the ring, winning multiple titles that brought him fame and significant earnings. In addition to wrestling, he is an actor with a few credits. Roman Reigns resides in Tampa, Florida, with his wife, Galina Becker, and five children.

Legit.ng recently published Kristen Saban’s biography. She is the only daughter of legendary American football player Nick Saban. While Nick Saban is widely celebrated for his sports achievements, many people do not know much about his personal life, especially who his daughter is.

Kristen Saban, Nick Saban’s daughter, is an event planner and marketing officer. Although she is not in the limelight like her father, she has made a name for herself in the corporate world, having worked at multiple companies. Read her biography to discover fascinating details about her personal life and career.

Source: Legit.ng