Draya Michele's dating history: her past and present romantic connections

Draya Michele’s dating history
Draya Michele has been linked to a diverse group of notable individuals, including athletes and entertainers. Her dating history has often made headlines. Explore the timeline of her alleged relationships and who she is currently dating.
1. Jason Henriques (2006)
Jason Henriques is a Jamaican disc jockey. The two reportedly dated in 2006. However, neither Draya nor Jason confirmed the relationship.
2. Kenyon Martin (2007)
Kenyon Martin, an American basketball player, allegedly dated Draya Michele from May to August 2007. Their relationship reportedly lasted three months, but both parties remained silent about the rumours.
3. DeShawn Stevenson (2011)
Draya Michele was linked to NBA player DeShawn Stevenson during her rise to fame. In 2011, Draya posted throwback pictures of herself with Stevenson on Facebook, captioning them as friends. However, fans speculated that their connection may have been more than platonic.
4. Jay-Z (2008)
Jay-Z, a renowned American rapper, was reportedly linked to Draya Michele in 2008. Despite the rumours, there is no concrete evidence to confirm their alleged romantic encounter.
5. Javaris Crittenton (2008)
The American basketball player, Javaris Crittenton, dated Draya Michele for approximately five months in 2008. However, neither party publicly acknowledged their relationship.
6. Gilbert Arenas (2008)
In 2008, Draya Michele was romantically linked to NBA star Gilbert Arenas. Their relationship resurfaced in 2016 when rumours suggested Arenas was the father of Draya’s son. Draya addressed the rumours, stating:
I have also NEVER attempted to say anyone other than who my son is named after (yes he’s a junior) was the father. My son’s father lives in PA and makes an honest living being a barber. This...is completely embarrassing to me and my family. And I intend on putting this to final rest.
7. Paul Pierce (2009)
Paul Pierce, a basketball player, reportedly dated Draya Michele in January 2009. Their alleged relationship lasted only one month.
8. Fabolous (2009)
Draya Michele and rapper Fabolous reportedly dated for 11 months in 2009. Neither confirmed nor denied the nature of their relationship.
9. Lil Wayne (2009)
Lil Wayne, a celebrated rapper, was romantically linked to Draya Michele in May 2009. Their relationship reportedly lasted three months before ending.
10. Sean 'Diddy' Combs (2010–2020)
Draya Michele and Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly dated for a decade, starting in January 2010 and ending in May 2020. The two remained discreet about their relationship.
11. Chris Brown (2010)
Draya Michele’s relationship with R&B singer Chris Brown made waves in 2010. In 2012, Michele appeared on New York City's Power 105.1, addressing rumours about her connections with Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown. Michele explained that Brown introduced her to Tran, his then-girlfriend, saying:
Me and (Chris) always remained friends, and then he was like I want you to meet my girlfriend, she's so cool. Meet her. I was like cool.
Michele clarified that Tran had no reason to worry about her, saying:
I don't think I was the ex that she needed to be concerned about. So it was all good for me and her to be cool.
However, Michele revealed that her relationship with Brown ended due to frequent conflicts, saying:
We just went our separate ways and it was just too much fighting and too many differences. I'm very jealous and I'm a very psycho crazy girlfriend. I act like everybody's baby momma.
The two dated for nine months, from February to November, shortly after Chris Brown ended his relationship with Rihanna.
12. Bernard Berrian (2010–2011)
Draya Michele and football player Bernard Berrian were linked from June 2010 to June 2011. The details of their relationship remain private.
13. Wiz Khalifa (2010)
Draya Michele and rapper Wiz Khalifa reportedly dated briefly in November 2010. In 2011, photos of Draya sitting on Khalifa’s lap circulated, sparking rumours of infidelity involving Amber Rose. Draya clarified that the photos were old and that she and Amber Rose were on good terms.
14. Ray J (2011–2012)
Ray J and Draya Michele allegedly dated for seven months, from August 2011 to March 2012. The details of their relationship were kept under wraps.
15. Game (2012–2013)
Draya Michele and rapper Game reportedly dated from November 2012 to March 2013. Their relationship received minimal public attention.
16. French Montana (2013)
Draya Michele and Moroccan-American rapper French Montana were linked from May to July 2013. Their relationship allegedly lasted two months.
17. Orlando Scandrick (2015–2016)
Draya Michele’s relationship with NFL player Orlando Scandrick was her most publicised. They experienced ups and downs, including cheating scandals and fights.
Draya Michele used Instagram to announce her split from Orlando Scandrick, sharing,
I have been single the entire month of December. So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care.
Despite their split, they share a son, Jru.
18. Tyrod Taylor (2020–2023)
Draya Michele and NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor began dating in 2020. The couple maintained a low profile on social media, rarely sharing photos of each other. Their relationship ended in 2023.
19. Jalen Green (2023)
In 2023, Draya Michele was linked to NBA player Jalen Green. Despite their 18-year age gap, the two reportedly began dating in August 2023.
The relationship between Jalen Green and Draya Michele has faced significant criticism. Much of the scrutiny stems from their 18-year age difference and the fact that Michele’s son is nearly the same age as Green.
Despite the backlash, Michele remains unfazed. Speaking to TMZ Sports in June, she emphasised the strength of their connection, saying,
We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff. We block it out and mind our business." Addressing the negativity, she added, "I don't know what people's problem is. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day.
In May 2024, Draya welcomed her daughter with Jalen, marking a joyous occasion on Mother’s Day. Reflecting on her loss three years earlier, she wrote:
In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth-shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world, and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.
FAQs
- How long have Draya and Jalen been together? Draya and Jalen Green have been together since August 2023.
- Who is Drayas' ex? Her notable exes include Orlando Scandrick, Tyrod Taylor, and Chris Brown.
- How long did Draya Michele and Tyrod Taylor date? Draya Michele and Tyrod Taylor dated for approximately three years, from 2020 to 2023.
- Did Draya date Chris Brown? Yes, Draya Michele dated Chris Brown from February to November 2010.
- Who is Draya Michele in a relationship with? As of 2025, Draya Michele is in a relationship with Jalen Green.
- How old is Draya Michele? The American model is 40 years old as of January 2025.
Draya Michele’s dating history features a mix of high-profile relationships with athletes and musicians. She dated Chris Brown and NFL player Orlando Scandrick, with whom she shares a son named Jru. Draya was also romantically linked to NFL star Tyrod Taylor before they parted ways. Since 2023, she has been in a relationship with NBA player Jalen Green.
