Draya Michele's dating history: her past and present romantic connections

Draya Michele’s dating history offers a fascinating look into her relationships with high-profile athletes and musicians. Explore her past romances and current connections, including her relationship with stars like Jalen Green.

Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show in 2024 (L). The model attends the Fashion Trust US Awards in 2023 (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Draya Michele’s dating history includes relationships with high-profile celebrities like Chris Brown, Tyrod Taylor, and Jalen Green.

like Chris Brown, Tyrod Taylor, and Jalen Green. She began dating NBA star Jalen Green in August 2023 , and they welcomed a daughter in May 2024.

, and they welcomed a daughter in May 2024. Her relationship with Jalen Green sparked discussions due to their 18-year age gap.

Profile summary

Full name Andraya Michele Howard Popular as Draya Michele Gender Female Date of birth 23 January 1985 Age 40 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Reading, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American and Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Valeria Diaz Relationship status Dating Partner Jalen Green Children 3 Profession Actress, entrepreneur, and model Net worth $8 million Instagram @drayamichele

Draya Michele’s dating history

Draya Michele has been linked to a diverse group of notable individuals, including athletes and entertainers. Her dating history has often made headlines. Explore the timeline of her alleged relationships and who she is currently dating.

1. Jason Henriques (2006)

Jason Henriques is a Jamaican disc jockey. The two in 2006. However, neither Draya nor Jason confirmed the relationship.

2. Kenyon Martin (2007)

Kenyon Martin reacts after dunking the ball in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2012 NBA Playoffs. Photo: Stephen Dunn

Source: Getty Images

Kenyon Martin, an American basketball player, Michele from May to August 2007. Their relationship reportedly lasted three months, but both parties remained silent about the rumours.

3. DeShawn Stevenson (2011)

DeShawn Stevenson walks across the court before the game against the Trilogy during BIG3 - Week Seven in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Draya Michele was linked to NBA player DeShawn Stevenson during her rise to fame. In 2011, Draya posted throwback pictures of herself with Stevenson on Facebook, captioning them as friends. However, fans speculated that their connection may have been more than platonic.

4. Jay-Z (2008)

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 5 January 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Jay-Z, a renowned American rapper, was reportedly linked to Draya Michele in 2008. Despite the rumours, there is no concrete evidence to confirm their alleged romantic encounter.

5. Javaris Crittenton (2008)

Javaris Crittenton looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on 30 December 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld

Source: Getty Images

The American basketball player, Javaris Crittenton, dated Draya Michele for approximately five months in 2008. However, neither party publicly acknowledged their relationship.

6. Gilbert Arenas (2008)

Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies is introduced before the game against the Triplets during BIG3 - Week Four at the American Airlines Center on 31 July 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

In 2008, Draya Michele was romantically linked to NBA star Gilbert Arenas. Their relationship resurfaced in 2016 when rumours suggested Arenas was the father of Draya’s son. Draya addressed the rumours, stating:

I have also NEVER attempted to say anyone other than who my son is named after (yes he’s a junior) was the father. My son’s father lives in PA and makes an honest living being a barber. This...is completely embarrassing to me and my family. And I intend on putting this to final rest.

7. Paul Pierce (2009)

Paul Pierce reacts against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs. Photo: Nick Laham

Source: Getty Images

Paul Pierce, a basketball player, Michele in January 2009. Their alleged relationship lasted only one month.

8. Fabolous (2009)

Draya Michele and rapper Fabolous reportedly dated for 11 months in 2009. Neither confirmed nor denied the nature of their relationship.

9. Lil Wayne (2009)

Lil Wayne performs onstage at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on 7 September 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Lil Wayne, a celebrated rapper, was romantically linked to Draya Michele in May 2009. Their relationship reportedly lasted three months before ending.

10. Sean 'Diddy' Combs (2010–2020)

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Fader Fort at SXSW in Austin, Texas on 16 March 2013. Photo: Julia Beverly

Source: Getty Images

Draya Michele and Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly dated for a decade, starting in January 2010 and ending in May 2020. The two remained discreet about their relationship.

11. Chris Brown (2010)

Draya Michele’s relationship with R&B singer Chris Brown made waves in 2010. In 2012, Michele appeared on New York City's Power 105.1, addressing rumours about her connections with Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown. Michele explained that Brown introduced her to Tran, his then-girlfriend, saying:

Me and (Chris) always remained friends, and then he was like I want you to meet my girlfriend, she's so cool. Meet her. I was like cool.

Michele clarified that Tran had no reason to worry about her, saying:

I don't think I was the ex that she needed to be concerned about. So it was all good for me and her to be cool.

However, Michele revealed that her relationship with Brown ended due to frequent conflicts, saying:

We just went our separate ways and it was just too much fighting and too many differences. I'm very jealous and I'm a very psycho crazy girlfriend. I act like everybody's baby momma.

The two dated for nine months, from February to November, shortly after Chris Brown ended his relationship with Rihanna.

12. Bernard Berrian (2010–2011)

Bernard Berrian on the sidleine against the Seattle Seahawks at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on 22 November 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Nick Laham

Source: Getty Images

Draya Michele and football player Bernard Berrian were linked from June 2010 to June 2011. The details of their relationship remain private.

13. Wiz Khalifa (2010)

Draya Michele and rapper Wiz Khalifa reportedly dated briefly in November 2010. In 2011, photos of Draya sitting on Khalifa’s lap circulated, sparking rumours of infidelity involving Amber Rose. Draya clarified that the photos were old and that she and Amber Rose were on good terms.

14. Ray J (2011–2012)

Ray J at the "Soul Train Awards" on 19 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California Photo: Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Ray J and Draya for seven months, from August 2011 to March 2012. The details of their relationship were kept under wraps.

15. Game (2012–2013)

Draya Michele and rapper Game reportedly dated from November 2012 to March 2013. Their relationship received minimal public attention.

16. French Montana (2013)

French Montana performs during the "For Khadija" Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Draya Michele and Moroccan-American rapper French Montana were linked from May to July 2013. Their relationship .

17. Orlando Scandrick (2015–2016)

NFL player Orlando Scandrick and actor Draya Michele attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Draya Michele’s relationship with NFL player Orlando Scandrick was her most publicised. They experienced ups and downs, including cheating scandals and fights.

Draya Michele used Instagram to announce her split from Orlando Scandrick, sharing,

I have been single the entire month of December. So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care.

Despite their split, they share a son, Jru.

18. Tyrod Taylor (2020–2023)

Draya Michele and NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor began dating in 2020. The couple maintained a low profile on social media, rarely sharing photos of each other. Their relationship ended in 2023.

19. Jalen Green (2023)

Jalen Green and Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show held at the Pan Pacific Park Gymnasium on 9 June 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: River Callaway

Source: Getty Images

In 2023, Draya Michele was linked to NBA player Jalen Green. Despite their 18-year age gap, the two reportedly began dating in August 2023.

The relationship between Jalen Green and Draya Michele has faced significant criticism. Much of the scrutiny stems from their 18-year age difference and the fact that Michele’s son is nearly the same age as Green.

Despite the backlash, Michele remains unfazed. Speaking to TMZ Sports in June, she emphasised the strength of their connection, saying,

We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff. We block it out and mind our business." Addressing the negativity, she added, "I don't know what people's problem is. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day.

In May 2024, Draya welcomed her daughter with Jalen, marking a joyous occasion on Mother’s Day. Reflecting on her loss three years earlier, she wrote:

In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth-shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world, and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.

FAQs

How long have Draya and Jalen been together? Draya and Jalen Green have been together since August 2023. Who is Drayas' ex? Her notable exes include Orlando Scandrick, Tyrod Taylor, and Chris Brown. How long did Draya Michele and Tyrod Taylor date? Draya Michele and Tyrod Taylor dated for approximately three years, from 2020 to 2023. Did Draya date Chris Brown? Yes, Draya Michele dated Chris Brown from February to November 2010. Who is Draya Michele in a relationship with? As of 2025, Draya Michele is in a relationship with Jalen Green. How old is Draya Michele? The American model is 40 years old as of January 2025.

Draya Michele’s dating history features a mix of high-profile relationships with athletes and musicians. She dated Chris Brown and NFL player Orlando Scandrick, with whom she shares a son named Jru. Draya was also romantically linked to NFL star Tyrod Taylor before they parted ways. Since 2023, she has been in a relationship with NBA player Jalen Green.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Hailey Welch, famously dubbed the “Hawk Tuah Girl.” She rose to internet stardom after her catchy TikTok phrase went viral, transforming a bold, humorous interview comment into a widely shared meme.

Hailey leveraged her newfound fame to build a successful career in business and entertainment. She launched a merchandise line with clothing, hats, and accessories in collaboration with Tennessee-based apparel brand Fathead Threads. However, questions linger: Was Hailey Welch’s crypto controversy a scam?

Source: Legit.ng