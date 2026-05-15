An old monologue by Tega Dominic has surfaced online amid the controversy trailing her and Frank Edoho

Sandra, Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, had alleged that Dominic was dating him, as she also mentioned some other names

What Tega said in the recording stirred reactions among fans, who called her out and claimed she was guilty of the allegation made against her

Amid the ongoing controversy trailing reality star Tega Dominic, an old video of her romantic monologue has surfaced online.

Tega’s name had earlier been mentioned by Sandra, Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, who alleged that she was dating her former husband.

Reactions as old clip of Tega Dominic’s romantic monologue trend amid saga. Photo credit@tegadominic/@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the allegation, Tega vowed to take action against Sandra and demanded that she provide evidence to support her claim that she was dating Frank Edoho.

She also explained the nature of the relationship she shares with the media consultant in a post.

A few hours after her statement, an old video of her monologue started trending online, in which she was speaking about a man named Frank.

Content of Tega Dominic’s video draws attention

In the recording, she said Frank had not been affectionate toward her in another room.

According to her, even when he touched her, he made her feel like a call girl. She added that she was tired of making a fool of herself.

Fans drag Tega Dominic over old video of her monologue. Photo credit@tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Tega Dominic’s monologue

Reacting to the clip, many fans were surprised to hear the name “Frank” in the monologue, which she reportedly made in 2023.

Some speculated that the video was evidence that she may not have been truthful in her statements about Frank Edoho.

Others claimed they had “caught” her and mocked her while urging her to tell the truth.

A few others also recalled Tega Dominic’s time on the Big Brother Naija show and referenced her past controversy involving another housemate.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Tega Dominic's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the reality star. Here are comments below:

@call_me_pretty_vivian commented:

"If you go her page now she has posted 350k on it

styletrailerb

"Anyone need a handkerchief, to wipe away this shame… im shy for her."

@harrylabo01 commented:

"Someone who publicly had been room activity In national TV while she’s married, you think behind closed doors nothing they sup?"

@chifoxxy reacted:

"Nigerians are the best CIA agents ever… They can dig up your great ancestors' history if you mess up."

@mumboiz1said:

"There was a catch. This says it all."

@moseamstress wrote:

"Omo, this one na correct evidence ooo. I fear una Nigerians."

Tega Dominic rocks Perry on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tega also got social media users talking about her over a clip of her and fellow BBNaija star Père Egbi.

Tega Dominic rocks Perry on her birthday Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tega also got social media users talking about her over a clip of her and fellow BBNaija star Père Egbi. Fans asked questions about her marital status because of what she was seen doing with another man in public.

Source: Legit.ng