French side Rennes have reportedly joined the race to sign Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna

The 18-year-old AIK winger has already attracted interest from Real Madrid and other European giants

Yohanna has contributed five goal involvements in seven league appearances this season

Nigerian teenage sensation Zadok Yohanna is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after young players in European football after French club Stade Rennais reportedly joined the race to sign the AIK winger.

The 18-year-old attacker has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Sweden and is now attracting serious attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Zadok Yohanna celebrates after scoring for AIK in Swedish Cup. Photo: Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

His performances have reportedly triggered increased scouting attention across Europe, with foreign representatives regularly attending AIK matches to watch the teenager in action.

AIK’s recruitment chief Miika Takkula had earlier admitted that the teenager’s performances were already generating serious transfer interest.

Rennes join growing transfer battle

Ligue 1 side Rennes are now reportedly positioning themselves strongly in the race for the Nigerian winger.

According to Swedish publication Expressen, Rennes are the latest club to show concrete interest in the highly rated Nigerian youngster.

The report adds another major name to an already growing list of European clubs monitoring Yohanna’s progress closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all previously been linked with the exciting winger.

The Ligue 1 side have built a reputation in recent years for developing talented young players before selling them for major profits.

Rennes may view Yohanna as another promising long-term investment capable of thriving in the French top flight before potentially moving to an elite European club later in his career.

However, competition for the winger’s signature could prove extremely difficult.

Real Madrid’s reported interest alone underlines how highly Yohanna is currently rated across European football circles.

The Spanish giants have increasingly focused on recruiting young talents from around the world in recent years and their successful development of players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick has strengthened their reputation as a destination for elite young prospects.

Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also reportedly monitoring the Nigerian teenager.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have similarly been linked with the AIK star.

Dortmund and Leipzig are particularly known for developing young attacking talents, while Bayern remain one of Europe’s most attractive destinations for emerging stars.

Yohanna enjoying breakthrough season in Sweden

Yohanna only joined Swedish giants AIK in 2025 after leaving Ikon Allah Football Academy in Nigeria.

Despite arriving in Europe just last year, the winger has adapted quickly to life in Sweden and has already forced his way into AIK’s senior setup during the 2026 campaign.

The Nigerian youngster has impressed with his pace, dribbling ability and attacking creativity, qualities that have made him one of the standout young players in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season.

In only seven league appearances this campaign, Yohanna has already registered two goals and two assists, per Sofascore.

The Swedish side, however, appear protected financially because Yohanna remains under contract until 2029.

That long-term deal could place AIK in a strong negotiating position should a bidding war emerge between interested clubs.

Zadok Yohanna against Filip Helander. Photo: Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

Injury scare fails to derail progress

Despite his excellent form, Yohanna recently suffered a minor injury scare during AIK’s 4-2 defeat to Djurgårdens IF.

The Swedish club later released an update explaining that the winger was undergoing rehabilitation for a thigh problem.

The update initially raised concerns among fans eager to see the youngster continue his development.

However, Yohanna later eased fears by insisting the injury was not serious.

“I felt a bit of pain, but it’s not a serious injury,” the winger explained.

“They took me off because they didn’t want to risk anything.”

The Nigerian teenager admitted he would have preferred to continue playing but respected the club’s cautious approach.

“Yes, if they had allowed it, I obviously would have wanted to keep playing, but they said no,” Yohanna added.

“They didn’t want to make the situation worse.”

AIK are understood to be carefully managing the winger’s fitness to avoid aggravating the problem during this crucial stage of his development.

Super Eagles opportunity could arrive soon

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle plans to use the upcoming Unity Cup to assess several foreign-based Nigerian talents who are yet to make their senior debuts.

The Malian tactician said he is eager to expand the national team pool by monitoring eligible players across Europe and hand them opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng