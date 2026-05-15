Connor and Georgie from Love on the Spectrum became one of the most notable couples on the dating reality TV show, but their relationship deteriorated after a pivotal London trip. A seemingly romantic milestone quickly exposed deeper incompatibilities between them, leading to a breakup off-camera.

Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris pose for a photo while holding their pet dogs. Photo: @g30rg13_m4y on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris met on a blind date during Love on the Spectrum Season 3 and quickly hit it off, becoming one of the show’s most admired couples.

and quickly hit it off, becoming one of the show’s most admired couples. Cracks in their relationship began to surface after Season 3 and deepened during their trip to London, ultimately leading to their breakup just a week after returning.

Georgie Harris has moved on and is currently dating Luke Cardon, while Connor Tomlinson appears to be single and focused on his career and personal growth.

Profile summary

Full name Connor Tomlinson Georgie Harris Gender Male Female Date of birth 17 March 1999 20 August 2001 Age (as of May 2026) 27 years old 23 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Leo Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Georgia, USA Current residence Forsyth County, Georgia, USA Georgia, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 6' - Height in centimetres 183 - Weight in pounds 165 - Weight in kilograms 75 - Hair colour Brown Brown Eye colours Brown Brown Mother Sam Tomlinson Father Lise Menard Tomlinson Siblings 3 4 Relationship status Single Dating Partner - Luke Cardon Profession Reality TV star, autism advocate Reality TV star, autism advocate Instagram @connortomlinson5 @g30rg13_m4y

Are Connor and Georgie from Love on the Spectrum still together?

Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris met in Season 3 and continued their relationship into Season 4. However, their story took a turn after a trip to London, which was followed by the announcement of their breakup. Here is a closer look at their journey and what led to the split.

April 2025: First meeting on Love on the Spectrum Season 3

Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris smile while posing for a photo at an event. Photo: @g30rg13_m4y on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Georgie Harris and Connor Tomlinson first met on a blind date during season 3, and their connection was immediate. Connor was visibly captivated, even describing his reaction as “whoa” upon first seeing her and later calling her a demigoddess.

Their early dates showed strong chemistry, built on shared interests and genuine curiosity about each other. Over multiple outings, they grew closer, culminating in a heartfelt first kiss during the season finale, one of Connor’s most significant romantic milestones.

By the end of Love on the Spectrum Season 3, they had officially become a couple, leaving fans optimistic about their future together.

April 2026: Their connection continues into Love on the Spectrum Season 4

Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris, in black jackets, pose for a photo together. Photo: @g30rg13_m4y on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When Connor and Georgie returned in season 4, they had been dating for nearly a year. Their relationship had progressed beyond the initial excitement into something more serious, including meeting each other’s families and celebrating milestones like Valentine’s Day together.

However, this phase also revealed underlying challenges. Connor began to feel unsure about Georgie’s level of emotional engagement, at times saying he felt rejected or disconnected.

Georgie, on the other hand, sometimes struggled to express emotions clearly, creating communication gaps. These differences didn’t immediately end the relationship but set the stage for future tension.

April 2026: The couple takes a trip to London

Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris embrace each other in a photo. Photo: @g30rg13_m4y on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The turning point came when the couple travelled to London during season 4. What was meant to be a romantic getaway instead exposed deeper incompatibilities. During the trip, Connor noticed a mismatch in emotional energy; he wanted meaningful conversations, while Georgie often responded with humour or sarcasm.

Moments that should have brought them closer instead created distance. For example, during a romantic outing, Connor tried to open up emotionally, but Georgie’s light-hearted responses made him feel unheard.

By the end of the trip, Connor began seriously questioning whether their relationship could last long-term. While reflecting on the vacation with his mother, Connor Tomlinson revealed:

When Georgie and I were in Hyde Park, I was trying to be romantic, but it seemed like she was more transfixed by the honeybees and the ladybugs than she was with me.

April 2026: Connor Tomlinson announces their breakup

Georgie Harris smiles in a photo (L). Connor Tomlinson attends a Netflix event (R). Photo: @g30rg13_m4y, @connortomlinson5 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shortly after returning from London, Connor and Georgie ended their relationship. The breakup happened off-camera and was later revealed to viewers and fellow cast members. They reportedly split about one week after the trip, showing how quickly things changed once their differences became clear.

Connor explained that the decision came from recognising they were not the right match despite caring about each other. The London experience had made their incompatibilities impossible to ignore. Speaking of their breakup at costars Madison Marilla and Tyler White’s engagement party, Connor Tomlinson said:

Georgie and I are no longer together. We reached an understanding. We’re two wonderful people, but two very different people.

April 2026 – present: Life after breakup

Connor Tomlinson takes a selfie (L). Georgie Harris with her partner (R). Photo: @connortomlinson5, @usweekly on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After the split, both Connor and Georgie moved forward in different directions while maintaining mutual respect. Connor chose to step away from the show after season 4 to focus on personal growth and career ambitions, including acting and voice work.

Georgie, meanwhile, entered a new relationship with long-time friend Luke Cardon. On 12 April 2026, she announced their relationship through an Instagram post with photos from Valentine’s Day. The reality TV star has described her partner as someone who better matches her personality and energy.

FAQs

How did Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris meet? They met on a blind date during Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Their connection was immediate, and they quickly became one of the show’s standout couples. How long were Connor and Georgie from Love on the Spectrum together? They dated for approximately one year and parted ways off-camera, but announced the breakup in April 2026. Why did Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris break up? They broke up due to differences in personality, communication style, and emotional connection, which became more visible during their trip to London. Who is Georgie from Love on the Spectrum dating? The reality TV star has moved on and is currently in a relationship with a long-time friend, Luke Cardon, whom she describes as being more aligned with her personality and energy. Is Connor Tomlinson in a relationship? As of 2026, he has not publicly confirmed being in a new relationship but appears to be focusing on personal growth and career opportunities.

Connor and Georgie’s journey on Love on the Spectrum was both heartfelt and realistic. Their London trip revealed differences they could no longer ignore. Although their relationship ended, it did so with mutual respect and understanding. Georgie moved on and is currently dating Luke Cardon, while Connor is seemingly single.

Legit.ng recently published Ryan and Ashley Smith’s relationship timeline. Ryan Smith is widely known as an American billionaire businessman and chairman of the Smith Entertainment Group, but his personal life has remained relatively private, sparking curiosity about his wife and their relationship story.

Ryan has been married to Ashley Smith since 2006, and the couple first met in high school before beginning their relationship while studying at Brigham Young University. Together, they have built a family with five children: three daughters and two sons.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng