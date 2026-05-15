A young English football player has sadly passed away at the age of 26 in Arnold on Thursday, May 14

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed the arrest of a suspect and an investigation has been launched

The identity of some individuals caught up in the incident has been identified by authorities

A young English footballer Tyler Fairman, has sadly passed away at the age of 26 following a hit-and-run accident in Arnold, on Thursday, May 14.

Fairman was hospitalised for three days after sustaining serious injuries in the incident on Tuesday but could not survive.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced dead. A fundraising appeal has since been established to support Fairman's family following his death, having already raised more than £11,000 as of Thursday morning (May 14).

An English football player, Tyler Fairman dies after spending three days in the hospital as a result of hit-and-run accident. Photo by: Jacob King/PA.

Source: Getty Images

The young football star was celebrating an end-of-season evening out with his team-mates from Woodthorpe Park Rangers when a red Vauxhall Astra mounted the pavement and struck a group of five people in the Market Place.

Police confirm arrest of suspect

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed the arrest of Duane Anthony and charged him with five counts of attempted murder, along with several further driving offences.

The 40-year-old appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, 11 May, where he came face to face with the families and friends of the victims who had gathered in the public gallery, according to The Mirror.

He was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 8 June.

Inspector Ruby Burrow said the police are aware of the video of the incident circulating on social media and have informed the victims and their families.

He appealed to social media users to take down videos so Tyler's family could grieve in peace.

Meanwhile, Woodthorpe Park Rangers stated that said two of their players and a manager had been struck by a car.

Fundrasing for Tyler Fairman

A fundraising campaign has been launched to support the family of Tyler Fairman, which includes his pregnant wife.

Police arrest a suspect as a young English football player, Tyler Fairman, passes away from hit-and-run injuries. Photo by: Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Fairman was described as a devoted partner, a loving father to his son and an expectant father.

The football player and his wife had been together for eight years since 2018. The statement read:

"Laraya [Mr Fairman's partner] is currently in the final stages of her pregnancy, facing a loss no one should ever have to endure.

"As well as being a dedicated NHS healthcare worker, Laraya also runs her own beauty business, which she will now need to step away from.

"We want to ease any financial pressure she may face, allowing her to focus on herself, her healing, and her babies without added stress or worry," per BBC.

Young player dies while trying to set up internet

Legit.ng earlier reported that Football in Honduras is mourning the sudden death of 25-year-old Alfredo David Cristobal, who passed away after a tragic accident on Sunday, August 31.

Cristobal, a player for Deportivo El Rodeo de Olancho, was zapped to death by electricity while setting up an internet connection outside his home.

Source: Legit.ng