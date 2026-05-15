2027 Election: Prophet Iginla Releases Prophecy on How Tinubu Can Be Sacked
- Prophet Joshua Iginla has strongly warned that a divided opposition may help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu win the 2027 elections
- Iginla urged unity among the PDP, ADC, and the NDC for a successful challenge against President Tinubu
- The Abuja-based cleric advocated for strategic support among opposition leaders to consolidate votes in 2027
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder of the Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, has asserted that a divided opposition will help President Bola Tinubu's return to power.
Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Joshua Iginla Ministries, in a video titled 'Prophetic Advice to Atiku, Peter Obi, Amaechi And The Opposition Party' and seen by Legit.ng, the fiery cleric warned that unless parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) unite, President Tinubu may face little challenge in 2027.
Iginla advises Atiku, Peter Obi
The Ekiti-born televangelist said:
"The opposition that are supposed to come together, I don't understand. Atiku Abubakar (ADC) still want to run. Rotimi Amaechi (ADC) want to run. Everybody want to run. Peter Obi (NDC) want to be there. Everybody want to be there. Nobody want to concede. A divided opposition can never win an election.
"I'm sorry, I'm very black and white. Say Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will go here. Atiku and McIndale will go here. I'm just talking for example. Then I met you and this one will go here. Now, how do you win election that way? By the time you now come, you'll be shouting "foul play" when you have already divided your vote.
"I wish, if I'm an advisor of His Excellency, Vice President Atiku, you are a great man. You have done well in this country. You have done well. Nobody can take it from Atiku. He is intelligent. He is a guru in terms of politics. Sometimes you might want a thing, and God might not permit you.
"Can you just be a godfather to Peter and back him up. And let's get a formidable opposition that can serve. Peter Obi said, 'I want to do one term'. Then back him up. Then if you people fail, you fail. Then when it comes to the time of the north, everybody can gang up around you. After all, we have the president of Cameroon, he is how many years old? If you still want to run, you can run. But can we just narrow our selfishness down? So that the current government, if they want to stay in power, they will do what is right."
Iginla added:
"Let me tell you this: government without a strong opposition will rule the way they like because there is no check and balances. So self-centred. We already know, if you sample the opinion of Nigerians together, you will see the body language is tending towards one man. Why spoil it? Why not support it? Tomorrow now, by the time Obi go here, Atiku go here, Amaechi go here, all the vote is divided, you will not be shouting "foul". How? When the energy is not in one place."
Prophet Iginla’s full YouTube video can be watched below:
Read more on the 2027 election:
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stablise the economy.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.