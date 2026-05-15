Prophet Joshua Iginla has strongly warned that a divided opposition may help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu win the 2027 elections

Iginla urged unity among the PDP, ADC, and the NDC for a successful challenge against President Tinubu

The Abuja-based cleric advocated for strategic support among opposition leaders to consolidate votes in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder of the Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, has asserted that a divided opposition will help President Bola Tinubu's return to power.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Joshua Iginla Ministries, in a video titled 'Prophetic Advice to Atiku, Peter Obi, Amaechi And The Opposition Party' and seen by Legit.ng, the fiery cleric warned that unless parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) unite, President Tinubu may face little challenge in 2027.

Prophet Iginla warns Atiku, Peter Obi, and other opposition leaders that disunity could hand President Tinubu victory in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Iginla advises Atiku, Peter Obi

The Ekiti-born televangelist said:

"The opposition that are supposed to come together, I don't understand. Atiku Abubakar (ADC) still want to run. Rotimi Amaechi (ADC) want to run. Everybody want to run. Peter Obi (NDC) want to be there. Everybody want to be there. Nobody want to concede. A divided opposition can never win an election.

"I'm sorry, I'm very black and white. Say Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will go here. Atiku and McIndale will go here. I'm just talking for example. Then I met you and this one will go here. Now, how do you win election that way? By the time you now come, you'll be shouting "foul play" when you have already divided your vote.

"I wish, if I'm an advisor of His Excellency, Vice President Atiku, you are a great man. You have done well in this country. You have done well. Nobody can take it from Atiku. He is intelligent. He is a guru in terms of politics. Sometimes you might want a thing, and God might not permit you.

"Can you just be a godfather to Peter and back him up. And let's get a formidable opposition that can serve. Peter Obi said, 'I want to do one term'. Then back him up. Then if you people fail, you fail. Then when it comes to the time of the north, everybody can gang up around you. After all, we have the president of Cameroon, he is how many years old? If you still want to run, you can run. But can we just narrow our selfishness down? So that the current government, if they want to stay in power, they will do what is right."

Opposition parties are gearing up to field different candidates against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Iginla added:

"Let me tell you this: government without a strong opposition will rule the way they like because there is no check and balances. So self-centred. We already know, if you sample the opinion of Nigerians together, you will see the body language is tending towards one man. Why spoil it? Why not support it? Tomorrow now, by the time Obi go here, Atiku go here, Amaechi go here, all the vote is divided, you will not be shouting "foul". How? When the energy is not in one place."

Prophet Iginla’s full YouTube video can be watched below:

Read more on the 2027 election:

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stablise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng