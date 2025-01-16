Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch's crypto controversy explained: was it a scam?

Hailey Welch, widely known as the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” shot to fame with her viral TikTok catchphrase that took the internet by storm. Her humorous and candid personality quickly earned her a massive following, but recent headlines have shifted focus to her involvement in a $HAWK coin cryptocurrency project. Was the $HAWK coin project a scam?

Hailey Welch in a brown cowboy hat and a matching suede jacket (L). The internet sensation smiles brightly with her hair styled in a messy updo (R). Photo: @hay_welch on Instagram (modified by author)

The viral internet sensation, best known as the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” gained fame after a bold and humorous comment during an interview turned into a widely shared meme. She has quickly embraced the spotlight, appearing at live events and collaborating with many reputable celebrities on various projects.

Profile summary

Full name Hailey Welch Nickname Hawk Tuah Girl Gender Female Date of birth 13 July 2002 Age 22 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Belfast, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Mike Welch Mother Jessie Welch Profession Social media influencer, content creator Net worth $500,000 Instagram @hay_welch X (Twitter) @HalieyWelchX, @talktuahpod YouTube Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch

Hailey Welch’s bio

The internet sensation hails from Tennessee, United States of America. Hailey Welch's parents are Mike Welch and Jessie Welch. Her father, Mike, has been indirectly thrust into the limelight due to his daughter’s viral fame. Despite speculation about his profession, Hailey clarified that Mike Welch is not a preacher. Her mother, Jessie Welch, remains relatively out of the public eye.

How old is the Hawk Tuah girl?

The American internet sensation is 22 years old as of January 2025. Hailey Welch was born on 13 July 2002. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Hailey Welch so popular?

Hailey Welch skyrocketed to fame after playfully simulating a sexual act and quipping, “You gotta give him a ‘Hawk Tuah,’ spit on his thing!” while pretending to spit on a microphone. Viewed by millions within days, the TikTok clip turned Hailey into the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” an internet meme sensation. Her catchphrase spread rapidly across America.

Reflecting on the sudden attention, Hailey admitted she was initially overwhelmed. She told The Tennessean:

The first week of it, I was so embarrassed, I wouldn't come out of my house. I went to work, but that's about it. Other than that, I didn't go anywhere. But I went from being embarrassed to living in the moment.

Hailey’s fame brought opportunities. She performed on stage with country music star Zach Bryan before 80,000 people. Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal also advised her on handling sudden fame.

Top-5 facts about Hailey Welch.

Hailey expressed her astonishment at the aforementioned The Tennessean interview, saying:

Please don’t wake me up. Two weeks ago, it was just my grandma and me in Belfast, Tennessee. Then I said something silly, and now my life has changed. Isn’t God great?! I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Before her rise to fame, Hailey worked at a factory. She is currently represented by The Penthouse agency and an entertainment lawyer, marking a shift in her career path. When asked why she thinks her viral video resonated, Hailey attributes it to her Southern accent.

The majority of the comments on it are like, 'Oh, we love her accent,' which I admit I have a pretty strong accent. I've lived with my grandmother my whole life. That's just how I was raised.

Did 'Hawk Tuah' girl get fired from her teaching job?

Many rumours have circulated online about Hailey Welch, including claims that she was fired from a teaching job. However, Welch clarified that she has never worked as a teacher or was dismissed from her real job.

Addressing the negativity during her interview with The Tennessean, she shared:

The negative comments do bother me. I mean, you go through there and you're like, 'well, you don't know anything about me.' I just make funny jokes. That's just how I joke around. That's my sense of humour.

What does Hailey Welch do for a living?

Hailey Welch has turned her viral fame into a thriving business and entertainment career. She launched a merchandise line featuring clothing, hats, and accessories, partnering with Tennessee-based apparel company Fathead Threads.

According to The New York Post, Welch earned over $65,000 in her first sales month. Her online store, 16 Minutes Life, offers T-shirts and hats for $30, while hoodies and crewnecks are priced between $50 and $55.

In July 2024, Welch made $30,000 for her debut appearance at the Daer Dayclub in Hollywood, Florida. That same month, she earned another $30,000 from a meet-and-greet event in New York.

Hailey launched a podcast called Talk Tuah, which discusses relationships, health, and self-empowerment. Welch also engages her audience on Instagram, where she has over 2.6 million followers.

What is Hailey Welch's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo, Hailey Welch's net worth is allegedly $500,000. How did Hailey Welch make her money? Her income primarily stems from sponsorship deals, image licensing fees, and partnerships linked to her viral catchphrase and nickname, “Hawk Tuah.”

Hailey Welch's crypto controversy

In December 2024, Hailey Welch launched a cryptocurrency named after her viral catchphrase. However, the price of the $HAWK coin plummeted within hours, leading to accusations that the project was a scam.

The controversy disrupted Welch’s emerging career as a content creator, which she had built through representation, sponsorship deals, and licensing fees tied to her meme status. The backlash raised questions about the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency and its promoters.

Welch addressed the issue, expressing her commitment to resolving the matter. The internet sensation tweeted:

I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community. I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter. If you have experienced losses related to this, please contact Burwick Law…

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, named OverHere Ltd., its founder Clinton So, Tuah The Moon Foundation, and influencer Alex Larson Schultz as defendants. Investors accused them of unlawfully promoting and selling cryptocurrency without proper registration.

Welch’s team blamed automated trading bots, or "snipers," for manipulating the coin’s value shortly after launch. Meanwhile, Welch assured her supporters that she was “fully cooperating” with attorneys handling the case.

FAQs

Who is 'Hawk Tuah Girl' Hailey Welch? Hailey Welch is an internet sensation who gained fame after her viral “Hawk Tuah” video spread rapidly on TikTok. Who are Hailey Welch’s parents? Her parents are Mike Welch and Jessie Welch. How old is the Hawk Tuah girl? She is 22 years old as of January 2025. Is the Hawk Tuah girl making money? She has leveraged her fame to generate income through sponsorships, image licensing, and partnerships related to her catchphrase. What is Hailey Welch's net worth? Hailey Welch’s net worth is allegedly $500,000. Did the 'Hawk Tuah' girl get fired from her teaching job? Welch has never been a teacher and has not been fired from any job. Who is Hailey Welch's boyfriend? She has been dating Kelby Blackwell, Pookie, since June 2024.

Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch turned an offbeat moment into internet stardom, becoming a widely recognised meme. While her charm and humour won her fans, recent controversies surrounding her cryptocurrency launch have overshadowed her growing career. Welch continues to address these claims while cooperating with legal investigations to resolve the matter and restore her reputation.

