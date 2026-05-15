The death of actor Alexx Ekubo has reignited conversations about the silent nature of cancer and why it often goes unnoticed until it is advanced

Dr Alex Wibberley, an emergency medicine doctor, explained that cancer could take ten to fifteen years to develop before symptoms become visible

His insights highlight the importance of screening and paying attention to persistent changes in the body that could signal something serious

The passing of actor Alexx Ekubo has brought renewed attention to the silent nature of cancer and the importance of early detection.

Dr Alex Wibberley, an emergency medicine doctor with nearly ten years of experience, has explained how cancer develops and why symptoms often appear late, sometimes when treatment options are limited.

Cancer grows silently for years before symptoms show, making early screening vital for survival. Photo credit: AlexxEkubo/Instagram/Sciepro/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

How cancer develops

Cancer begins when the body’s normal regulation of cell growth and repair breaks down due to DNA damage. A single rogue cell can multiply into millions of abnormal cells.

According to Labbible, Dr Alex explained that cancer is usually a slow biological process, measured in years rather than weeks. It can take ten to fifteen years from the first mutation to a detectable tumour.

Why symptoms appear late

Symptoms such as pain, bleeding or lumps only show when the tumour can no longer be silently accommodated in the body. Dr Alex said:

“Until the tumour is large enough or positioned in exactly the right place to mechanically interfere with something... there may genuinely be nothing to feel.”

Internal organs like the liver can double in size before symptoms are noticed. Other signs such as unexplained weight loss and fatigue come from the cancer affecting the body’s overall physiology.

What matters most is whether symptoms persist, progress, or represent a clear change from your normal baseline.

Importance of cancer screening

Because cancer grows silently for years, screening is vital. Early detection greatly influences outcomes. Cervical cancer screening has reduced rates by seventy percent since its introduction.

Mammograms help detect breast cancer early, while PSA testing is used for prostate cancer in high-risk groups. Screening does not guarantee prevention, but it shifts diagnosis to earlier stages, improving treatment chances.

Symptoms that need a GP visit

Dr Alex advises:

“A symptom that is new that represents a clear change from your personal normal baseline and that persists for more than a couple of weeks without a clear explanation needs a doctor's appointment.”

Symptoms to watch for include unexplained bleeding in urine, stool or phlegm that does not go away, new lumps or swelling that persist beyond a few weeks, persistent pain that does not improve, and symptoms that worsen over time.

Dr Alex emphasised that none of these individually mean cancer, but all of them mean you should speak to a doctor rather than self-diagnose.

Cancer does not appear overnight. The difference between good and poor outcomes often depends on the stage at which the disease is found. Alexx Ekubo’s death is a reminder of why awareness, vigilance and screening are crucial in the fight against cancer.

Alexx Ekubo’s death highlights why awareness and vigilance remain crucial in the fight against cancer. Photo credit: SciencePhotoLab/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Doctor lists ways to avoid liver cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo died on May 11 at a Lagos hospital, triggering nationwide mourning, especially among his colleagues in the entertainment industry, as well as his fans, associates and loved ones, with many taking to social media to pay tributes and speak on his legacy.

Legit.ng learnt that the actor passed away at age 40 after an alleged prolonged battle with Stage 4 liver cancer.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng