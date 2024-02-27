What is Thomas Jakes Jr.'s age? All you need to know about TD Jakes' son

Thomas Jakes Jr. is a content creator and music producer from the United States of America. He is widely recognised as the son of American pastor, author, and filmmaker TD Jakes. His popularity has drawn significant interest in his personal life over time. What is Thomas Jakes Jr.'s age?

Thomas Jakes Jr. sits on a plush leather chair (L). Thomas poses for a photo with his wife, Larissa Piao (R). Photo: @imjustdex on Instagram (modified by author)

Thomas is a family man who frequently showcases his culinary skills online. The music producer comes from one of the US's most famous and affluent families. As a result, the subject of Thomas Jakes Jr.'s age is common on the internet. He is the youngest in his family, and his oldest sibling is Jamar.

Profile summary

Full name Thomas Jakes Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 14 August 1994 Age 29 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Texas, United States of America Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Bishop TD Jakes Mother Serita Jakes Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Larissa Piao School Vandalia Elementary School Profession Content creator, music producer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million–$5 million

What is Thomas Jakes Jr.'s age?

The American media personality is 29 years old as of 2024. He was born on 14 August 1994 in Texas, United States of America, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Who are Thomas Jakes Jr.’s parents?

His father is a prominent non-denominational preacher, producer, writer and actor. Some notable movies his father has produced include Not Easily Broken, Jumping the Broom, Miracles from Heaven, Heaven Is for Real, and Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, among others.

Thomas Jakes Jr.’s mother is Serita Jakes. Serita and her husband started dating in college and tied the knot on 29 May 1982. At that time, his father was working as a part-time insurance salesman and had just begun his ministry. Serita is an author, speaker, and visionary who serves alongside her husband as the minister of the Dallas-based church, The Potter’s House.

Some of the notable Serita Jakes’ books include.

Beside Every Good Man: Loving Myself While Standing By Him (2003)

(2003) Princess Within: The Restoring of a Woman's Soul (1999)

(1999) The Crossing: A Novel (2011)

(2011) The Princess Within for Teens: Discovering Your Royal Inheritance (2014)

(2014) Beside Every Good Man: Loving Myself While Standing By Him (2008)

Thomas Jakes Jr.’s siblings

Thomas Dexter Jakes Jr. has four siblings: Jermaine, Jamar, Sarah Roberts, and Cora Coleman. Details about Thomas Jakes Jr.’s siblings are as follows:

Jamar Jakes

Jamar is the eldest child in his family. He was born on 4 January 1979 in Texas, United States. Jamar is a director of business development for T.D. Jakes Enterprise Company, a company that publishes T.D.'s books and produces his films. He has been working in the company since 2014. Previously, he served as the general manager of The Potter's House for about seven years.

Five facts about Thomas Jakes Jr. Photo: @imjustdex on Instagram (modified by author)

Jermaine Jakes

Jermaine is the second-born in the family. He was born on 4 January 1980 in the United States. He attended Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Centre High School and majored in Education and Social Service.

Thomas Dexter Jr.’s brother, Jermaine, is a filmmaker and has directed several movies, including The Scroll, Not Easily Broken, and Miracles from Heaven. He also works as a data entry expert with his father's ministries in Dallas, Texas.

Cora Jakes Coleman

Cora Coleman was born on 19 July 1987. She is a motivational speaker, author, and pastor. Some of her notable books include:

Victory: Having the Edge for Success in the Battlegrounds of Life

Faithing It: Bringing Purpose Back to Your Life!

Ferocious Warrior: Dismantle Your Enemy and Rise

Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Roberts was born on 17 July 1988 in West Virginia, United States. She is a businesswoman, writer, speaker, and media personality widely recognised as Touré Roberts’ spouse. Sarah Jakes Roberts is known for her motivational sermons on faith, relationships, and personal growth.

What does Thomas Jakes Jr. do for a living?

Bishop TD's last-born is an entrepreneur, media personality, and music producer. He established The Official Brand, a clothing line that offers stylish streetwear and accessories for both men and women.

Thomas has also been running the TJJ Apparel clothing line since 2019, providing quality clothing for men and women. Additionally, he designs and sells T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and accessories with inspirational messages and logos. He is also an active The Potter’s House member, serving as a youth leader and worshipper.

What is Thomas Jakes Jr.'s net worth?

According to BuzzLearn and FamousIntel, his net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his music production career and other entrepreneurial adventures.

Who is Thomas Jakes Jr.'s wife?

The American entrepreneur’s wife is Larissa Piao. Thomas Jakes Jr.'s wedding happened on 12 March 2020 at the Potter’s House of Dallas. The couple currently resides in Texas, United States of America.

FAQs

What is Thomas Jakes Jr.'s age? He is 29 years old as of February 2024, as he was born on 14 August 1994. Who are Thomas Jakes Jr.’s parents? His father is the prominent bishop TD Jakes, while his mother is Serita. Who are Thomas Jakes Jr.’s siblings? His siblings are Jermaine, Jamar, Sarah Roberts, and Cora Coleman. What does Thomas Jakes Jr. do for a living? He is an entrepreneur, content creator, and music producer. What is Thomas Jakes Jr.'s net worth? His alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Who is Thomas Jakes Jr.'s wife? His wife is Larissa Piao. What is Thomas Jakes Jr.'s height? He is 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres) tall.

Thomas Jakes Jr.'s age is among the many things people search about him online. He is 29 years old as of 2024. Thomas is widely known for being the son of the prominent non-denominational preacher, producer, writer and actor TD Jakes.

