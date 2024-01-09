Sasha Obama’s height, age, education, job, boyfriend

Sasha Obama is a celebrity daughter from the United States. She is widely recognised as the youngest daughter of the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama. Being the daughter of a prominent politician has fuelled people’s desire to know more about her. For instance, what is Sasha Obama’s height?

Sasha Obama, daughter of U.S. President Barack Obama

Source: Getty Images

Sasha Obama’s real name is Natasha Marian Obama, but many know her by her nickname, Sasha. In 2014, Sasha was nominated by Time magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential Teens. The celebrity daughter’s biography has all the fun details you need to know about her.

Profile summary

What is Sasha Obama’s height?

The American celebrity daughter is 5 feet 9 inches (176 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 114 pounds or 52 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 31-24-33 (79-61-84 centimetres).

Her older sister, Malia Obama, is a writer and director known for her movies and TV series The Heart (2023), Swarm (2023) and West Wing Week (2010-2013). Sasha’s father is a former senator from Illinois and the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

What is Sasha Obama’s age?

Natasha is 22 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 June 2001 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Sasha’s mother, Michelle Obama, is an American lawyer and writer. She is the first African-American First Lady of the United States. In 2020, Michelle won a Grammy Award for her audiobook Becoming, which shares her life journey from being a little girl in Chicago to being a lawyer and the First Lady of the United States.

Sasha Obama’s educational background

Barack Obama’s daughter attended the University of Chicago Laboratory School in 2008. From 2009 to 2019, she enrolled at Sidwell Friends School. Natasha initially joined the University of Michigan but moved to USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences in April 2022.

What is Sasha Obama studying? Michelle Obama’s daughter has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Southern California (USC). She graduated on 12 May 2023.

What is Sasha Obama doing?

Sasha Obama’s job is unknown as she graduated recently. While at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, Natasha took piano, tennis, gymnastics and tap dance lessons. In 2016, the celebrity daughter made headlines when she began working as a cashier at a seafood restaurant.

What is Sasha Obama's net worth?

According to The Shahab, Popular Bio, and Snoop Lion, the celebrity daughter has an alleged net worth ranging between $1 million and $5 million. On the other hand, her parents have an alleged net worth of $70 million.

Who is Sasha Obama’s boyfriend?

Natasha Obama visits 10 Downing Street in London, England.

Source: Getty Images

Sasha is dating a basketball player-turned-director named Clifton Powell Jr. He is a celebrity child recognised for being the son of the American actor Clifton Powell.

Sasha and her boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr., have been spotted together at various events and outings. During a Dear Fathers Podcast, Clifton Powell Jr.’s dad revealed that his son and Sasha had been dating for over a year as of 2022.

FAQs

How tall is Sasha Obama? She is 5 feet 9 inches (176 centimetres) tall. What is Sasha Obama’s age? Obama’s daughter is 22 years old as of 2024. What is Sasha Obama studying? She graduated from the University of Southern California on 12 May 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Who is Sasha Obama’s boyfriend? The celebrity daughter’s boyfriend is Clifton Powell Jr. What is Sasha Obama's net worth? She has an alleged net worth ranging between $1 million and $5 million. How many children does Barack Obama have? He has two daughters, Sasha and Malia Ann. Do Sasha and Malia have Instagram? The celebrity daughters are not on Instagram or any other social media platform.

Sasha Obama’s height is 5 feet 9 inches (176 centimetres). She is the youngest daughter of the former senator of Illinois and the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

