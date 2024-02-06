Global site navigation

Pgf Nuk’s age, height, real name, hometown, net worth
by  Peris Wamangu

Pgf Nuk is an up-and-coming drill rapper from the United States of America. He has released multiple hits and is best known for songs such as Glock with a Switch, Waddup, and It's Nuk. As a result, many are yearning to know more about his age and several other facts about his life. For instance, what is Pgf Nuk’s age?

Pgf Nuk in a store and the rapper in a garage
Pgf Nuk, in a grey hoodie in a shop (L). The drill rapper poses for a photo wearing a black T-shirt in a garage (R). Photo: @whatsonthestar.rap on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Pgf Nuk began his career as a candy vendor at the age of 15. He later transitioned into music and released his debut album, Switch Music, in 2022. He is widely recognised for his rap lyrics, which are mainly based on unflinching street narratives and struggles. Pgf Nuk's bio has all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Real nameUnknown
Famous asPgf Nuk
GenderMale
Date of birth14 October 2001
Age22 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthChicago, Illinois, United States
Current residenceChicago, Illinois, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'8''
Height in centimetres173
Weight in pounds154
Weight in kilograms70
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
Siblings7
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionRapper
Net worth$900 thousand
Instagram@pgfnuk
YouTube pgfnuk5439

What is Pgf Nuk’s age?

The American musician is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 14 October 2001. His zodiac sign is Libra. He is an American citizen of African-American descent. The entertainer likes wearing a black ski mask.

Where is Pgf Nuk from?

He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Pgf Nuk's real name begins with the letter V, but he has not disclosed his exact name. The rapper was nicknamed Nuk by his mother.

Pgf Nuk was raised by a single mother after his dad was locked up in jail for eight years. His mother reportedly has eight children with five different men. The rapper dropped out of high school in 9th grade.

Career

The Chicago native began his career as a candy vendor at the age of 15, earning $600 a day. He later transitioned into music while in high school. The musical artist first rose to prominence when he released his hit single HenDusse in 2019.

He garnered more fame when he released his popular song WADDUP in October 2021. The song received a positive reception on YouTube, earning him widespread recognition. The following year, the American rapper released his first studio album, Switch Music.

Since his debut in the music industry, he has collaborated with other well-known rappers such as Polo G, Lil Durk and G Herbo. His music is a blend of rap, R&B, and soul. The rapper is currently signed to Alamo Records. Below are some of the rapper’s top hits.

  • It's Nuk
  • Marlo Block
  • Opps Block
  • Turn Yo Shooters Up
  • Red Eyes
  • What You Doing (Diamonds)
  • Pass The Ball
  • Period Pooh
  • Saucin
  • Glock with a Switch
  • Cap in My Rap
  • Reel Em In
  • Hot Summer
  • Switch Music
  • Last Week

Pgf Nuk has a self-titled YouTube channel where he shares his music videos. The channel currently has more than 426 thousand subscribers.

His music videos have also attracted a significant audience on other social media platforms like Instagram, where he has approximately 407 thousand followers as of this writing. He has also gained a sizable following of 66 thousand followers on TikTok.

What is Pgf Nuk's net worth?

According to Famousage and Trendy GH, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of about $900 thousand. His wealth is greatly attributed to his earnings from his career as a rising hip-hop artist.

What is Pgf Nuk's height?

The Chicago native is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs around 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Why was Pgf Nuk arrested?

The rapper was reportedly arrested in August 2023. He was apprehended for having a switch, a device that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic firearm. The device is regarded as a firearm under federal law. He was later released.

FAQs

  1. Who is Pgf Nuk? He is an American rapper known for his hits such as Marlo Block, Waddup, and It's Nuk.
  2. How old is Pgf Nuk? He is 22 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 14 October 2001.
  3. What is Pgf Nuk's hometown? The rapper hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
  4. Is Pgf Nuk single? He is seemingly single at the moment.
  5. What is Pgf Nuk's height? The rapper is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.
  6. What is Pgf Nuk's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of about $900 thousand.

Pgf Nuk's age is 22 years as of 2024. He was born on 14 October 2001. The young drill rapper has showcased great potential in the entertainment industry. Some of his top hit songs include Glock with a Switch, Waddup, and It's Nuk.

Legit.ng recently published Hailey Sigmond’s biography. She is an American TikToker and social media influencer. Hailey is widely recognised for uploading her lip-sync and dance videos on TikTok.

Hailey Sigmond was born and raised in Texas. The social media influencer made her Instagram debut in January 2017. He was once in a romantic relationship with her fellow TikToker Zack Beilfuss. Learn more about the American influencer in the article.

Source: Legit.ng

