Pgf Nuk’s age, height, real name, hometown, net worth

Pgf Nuk is an up-and-coming drill rapper from the United States of America. He has released multiple hits and is best known for songs such as Glock with a Switch, Waddup, and It's Nuk. As a result, many are yearning to know more about his age and several other facts about his life. For instance, what is Pgf Nuk’s age?

Pgf Nuk, in a grey hoodie in a shop (L). The drill rapper poses for a photo wearing a black T-shirt in a garage (R). Photo: @whatsonthestar.rap on Instagram (modified by author)

Pgf Nuk began his career as a candy vendor at the age of 15. He later transitioned into music and released his debut album, Switch Music, in 2022. He is widely recognised for his rap lyrics, which are mainly based on unflinching street narratives and struggles. Pgf Nuk's bio has all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Real name Unknown Famous as Pgf Nuk Gender Male Date of birth 14 October 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper Net worth $900 thousand Instagram @pgfnuk YouTube pgfnuk5439

What is Pgf Nuk’s age?

The American musician is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 14 October 2001. His zodiac sign is Libra. He is an American citizen of African-American descent. The entertainer likes wearing a black ski mask.

Where is Pgf Nuk from?

He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Pgf Nuk's real name begins with the letter V, but he has not disclosed his exact name. The rapper was nicknamed Nuk by his mother.

Pgf Nuk was raised by a single mother after his dad was locked up in jail for eight years. His mother reportedly has eight children with five different men. The rapper dropped out of high school in 9th grade.

Career

The Chicago native began his career as a candy vendor at the age of 15, earning $600 a day. He later transitioned into music while in high school. The musical artist first rose to prominence when he released his hit single HenDusse in 2019.

He garnered more fame when he released his popular song WADDUP in October 2021. The song received a positive reception on YouTube, earning him widespread recognition. The following year, the American rapper released his first studio album, Switch Music.

Since his debut in the music industry, he has collaborated with other well-known rappers such as Polo G, Lil Durk and G Herbo. His music is a blend of rap, R&B, and soul. The rapper is currently signed to Alamo Records. Below are some of the rapper’s top hits.

It's Nuk

Marlo Block

Opps Block

Turn Yo Shooters Up

Red Eyes

What You Doing (Diamonds)

Pass The Ball

Period Pooh

Saucin

Glock with a Switch

Cap in My Rap

Reel Em In

Hot Summer

Switch Music

Last Week

Pgf Nuk has a self-titled YouTube channel where he shares his music videos. The channel currently has more than 426 thousand subscribers.

His music videos have also attracted a significant audience on other social media platforms like Instagram, where he has approximately 407 thousand followers as of this writing. He has also gained a sizable following of 66 thousand followers on TikTok.

What is Pgf Nuk's net worth?

According to Famousage and Trendy GH, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of about $900 thousand. His wealth is greatly attributed to his earnings from his career as a rising hip-hop artist.

What is Pgf Nuk's height?

The Chicago native is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs around 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Why was Pgf Nuk arrested?

The rapper was reportedly arrested in August 2023. He was apprehended for having a switch, a device that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic firearm. The device is regarded as a firearm under federal law. He was later released.

FAQs

Who is Pgf Nuk? He is an American rapper known for his hits such as Marlo Block, Waddup, and It's Nuk. How old is Pgf Nuk? He is 22 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 14 October 2001. What is Pgf Nuk's hometown? The rapper hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States. Is Pgf Nuk single? He is seemingly single at the moment. What is Pgf Nuk's height? The rapper is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. What is Pgf Nuk's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of about $900 thousand.

Pgf Nuk's age is 22 years as of 2024. He was born on 14 October 2001. The young drill rapper has showcased great potential in the entertainment industry. Some of his top hit songs include Glock with a Switch, Waddup, and It's Nuk.

