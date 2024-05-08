40 nostalgic 2000s toys to remind you of the good old days

Toys can help children develop cognitive, motor, and social skills. The 2000s saw a boom in technology that felt futuristic for kids. Toys like Furbys, Webkinz, Bratz Dolls, and Poo-Chi were some of the beloved staples of the 2000s toy market, each leaving a distinct mark on the hearts of children worldwide. Unearth some of the 2000s toys for a trip down memory lane.

American Girl Doll (L), Razor Scooters (C), Marie Antoinette Barbie (R) toys. Photo: @UPS, @shelbygraces, @invitinghistory on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The 2000s decade ushered in a new era of more technologically advanced gadgets. There were many popular 2000s toys that made kids go crazy. They have become valuable collectables because of their unique designs and cultural significance.

Nostalgic 2000s toys

From simple toys to sophisticated interactive gadgets, the evolution of children's toys showcases the robust changes realised in technological advancements. If you were a kid in the 2000s, these toys would evoke nostalgia and memories of endless hours spent in these beloved playthings.

Late 90s and early 2000s toys

Here are some of the famous late 90s and early 2000s toys that may evoke happy childhood memories.

Lizzie McGuire' Cookie Jar

Manufacturer: Basic Fun Inc.

Basic Fun Inc. Place of origin: United States

This collectable cookie jar is a delightful piece of nostalgia for fans of the early 2000s Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire. Made of ceramic, it depicts Lizzie McGuire herself, with the jar acting as her head.

Aqua Mini Water Ring game

The Aqua Mini Water Ring Game toy. Photo: @HolGiftstore on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: YoYa Toys

YoYa Toys Place of origin: United States of America

The Aqua Mini Water Ring Game is a small, portable toy game that involves water and rings. It was designed for kids aged 5 and up and does not require charging.

Rienar Accurate Spinning Top

The Rienar Accurate Spinning Top toy. Photo: @Foreverspin on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Rienar

Rienar Place of origin: China

The Rienar Accurate Spinning Top stands out with "Accurate" in its name, showcasing its extended spin times. This vintage zinc alloy silver toy included a spinning top, gyro, and bag.

Marie Antoinette Barbie

MMattel's Marie Antoinette Barbie toy. Photo: @Magia2000.ooak on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Mattel

Mattel Place of origin: United States

The extravagant style of Queen Marie Antoinette of France inspired Marie Antoinette Barbie. This collector's item was particularly sought-after by Barbie enthusiasts as it offered a glimpse into historical fashion and style. It is among the top choices for 2000s toys on Reddit.

YoYa Toys Liquipen

Children using the YoYa Toys Liquipen toy. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: YoYa Toys

YoYa Toys Place of origin: United States

YoYa Toys Liquipen was a sensory toy containing liquid motion bubblers inside a pen. The pen writes like a regular pen but with colourful liquid motion.

Folkmanis Golden Retriever puppets

The 2000s Folkmanis Golden Retriever Puppets. Photo: @FunkyMonkeyToysMI on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Folkmanis Puppets

Folkmanis Puppets Place of origin: United States

Folkmanis Golden Retriever Puppets are high-quality, realistic puppets. They are perfect for storytelling and pretend play. These toys are made from soft, durable materials, making them easy for children to use.

Mary-Kate and Ashley dolls

Mattel's Mary-Kate and Ashley Dolls. Photo: @dolls2remember on Instagram (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Mattel

Mattel Place of origin: China

Mary-Kate and Ashley dolls are fashion dolls modelled after the twin actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. They were trendy in the late 1990s and early 2000s and came with various outfits and accessories.

Polly Pocket playsets

Mattel's Polly Pocket Playsets toys. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Mattel

Mattel Place of origin: China

Polly Pocket playsets are miniature dollhouses and environments that can be opened and closed. They come with tiny Polly Pocket dolls, furniture, and accessories. These toys debuted in 1989 and gained immense popularity throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Geospace Kickaroos Anti-Gravity Jumping boots

The Geospace Kickaroos Anti-Gravity Jumping Boots. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Geospace International

Geospace International Place of origin: United States

Geospace Kickaroos Anti-Gravity Jumping Boots were a novelty toy that promised a bouncing and hopping experience. The boots' soles had springs or other mechanisms that claimed to create a slight lift with each jump.

Bop It Extreme Mini Keychain

Manufacturer: Hasbro

Hasbro Place of origin: United States

The Bop It Extreme Mini Keychain was a miniaturised version of the popular Bop It electronic game. This keychain version challenged players to quickly respond to auditory commands to twist, pull, and bop.

Tamagotchis

Bandai's Tamagotchis toy. Photo: @Tamagotchi_US on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Bandai

Bandai Place of origin: Japan

Tamagotchis burst onto the toy scene in 1996, quickly becoming a global phenomenon. They are small, keychain-sized virtual pets with a tiny screen and navigation buttons.

Popular toys from 2000 to 2010

Look at these popular toys from 2000 to 2010 to remind you of the good old days.

Webkinz

Manufacturer: Ganz

Ganz Place of origin: South Korea

Webkinz was a popular blend of plush toys and online gaming. Each Webkinz plush came with a unique code that allowed you to create a virtual pet version of the toy online.

Robosapien

WowWee'sw Robosapien toy. Photo: @Ks_Dee_info on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: WowWee

WowWee Place of origin: China

Robosapien was a high-tech robotic toy that could walk, talk, and even respond to voice commands. It was a dream toy for many children interested in robots, technology, and futuristic play.

Heelys

The Heelys footwear. Photo: @Heelysworldwide on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Heelys, Inc.

Heelys, Inc. Place of origin: United States

Heelys are a unique footwear concept that combines sneakers with detachable roller wheels in the heels. In the 2000s, they quickly gained popularity among children and adolescents as a fun way to get around.

Pillow Pets

A white and red Pillow Pet. Photo: @OGPillowPets on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: CJ Products

CJ Products Place of origin: United States

Pillow Pets were plush toys that unfolded into soft and cuddly pillows. They came in various animal shapes and sizes, making them popular for bedtime snuggles or daytime lounging.

Hasbro's i-Dog

A white Hasbro's i-Dog toy. Photo: @animatronicday on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Hasbro

Hasbro Place of origin: United States

The i-Dog, initially designed by Sega Toys and later released by Hasbro, was a popular robotic dog toy in the mid-2000s. This robotic pet could light up, move its head and ears, and play music through built-in speakers.

2000s toys on Amazon

These 2000s toys on Amazon offer a delightful trip down memory lane. They allow nostalgic adults to rediscover classic favourites of beloved playthings from the turn of the century.

Playmobil

Brandstätter Group's Playmobil toys. Photo: @playmobil on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Brandstätter Group

Brandstätter Group Place of origin: Germany

Playmobil is a line of construction toys featuring miniature figures, buildings, vehicles, and accessories. It is one of the 2000s toys on Amazon, with sets that come in a wide variety of themes, from historical settings to modern cityscapes and pirate ships.

Hannah Montana Malibu Beach House

The interior of Hannah Montana Malibu Beach House toy. Photo: @Anniee_Volk on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Jakks Pacific

Jakks Pacific Place of origin: United States

The Hannah Montana Malibu Beach House was one of the late 2000s toys based on the popular Disney Channel show Hannah Montana. It represented Hannah Montana's fictional beach house and included a doll, furniture, and accessories.

Tech Deck fingerboards

Spin Mastaer's Tech Deck fingerboards. Photo: @vidboy_etc on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Spin Master

Spin Master Place of origin: United States

Tech Deck fingerboards are miniature skateboards designed for finger tricks and stunts. They come in a variety of designs and styles and replicate real-life skateboards.

Super Soakers

Manufacturer: Hasbro

Hasbro Place of origin: United States

Super Soakers are high-powered water guns manufactured by Hasbro under the Nerf brand. These toys use manually pressurised air to shoot water with greater power, range, and accuracy than conventional pistols. They were popular until 2002, when they were banned.

Popular 2000s toys from the UK

Below are some of the popular 2000s UK dolls that have captivated generations with their timeless charm and cultural significance.

Bratz doll

MGA Entertainment's Bratz Dolls. Photo: @winxclubpretty on X (Twitter) (Modified by author)

Manufacturer: MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment Place of origin: China

Bratz dolls are fashion dolls created as an alternative to Barbie. They have a more urban and edgy style than Barbie, and their clothing is often more revealing. Bratz dolls were trendy in the early 2000s and are still popular today.

Razor Scooters

Foldable Razor Scooters. Photo: @RazorWorldwide on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Razor USA

Razor USA Place of origin: United States

Razor Scooters became a massive craze in the early 2000s. These lightweight, folding scooters offered a fun and easy way to get around, and they quickly became a popular mode of transportation for kids and teenagers.

Lisa Frank coloring books and stickers

Lisa Frank coloring books and stickers. Photo: @niyphoriapt2 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Lisa Frank Inc.

Lisa Frank Inc. Place of origin: United States

Lisa Frank's colouring books and stickers are known for their vibrant colours, whimsical characters, and wild designs. These books and stickers were a must-have for many children in the 1990s and 2000s and continue to be popular today.

Teenie Beanies

Ty Inc.'s Teenie Beanie toys. Photo: @BBToyStore on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Ty Inc.

Ty Inc. Place of origin: United States

Teenie Beanies are miniature versions of the popular Beanie Babies plush toys. They come in various animal shapes, each with a unique name and birthday poem.

Sought-after 2000s toys for girls

Most of the 2000s girl toys blended traditional dolls' comfort and nurturing aspects with the engaging world of online games. Check them out below.

My Scene dolls

Mattel's My Scene dolls. Photo: @myscenecity on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Mattel

Mattel Place of origin: United States

My Scene dolls were a fashion doll line aimed at teenagers. They were popular among girls interested in fashion, music, and pop culture. The dolls came with various stylish outfits, trendy accessories, and friend characters, each with their unique personality and style.

Baby Alive

hasbro's Baby Alive dolls. Photo: @Hasbro on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Hasbro

Hasbro Place of origin: United States

Baby Alive dolls are interactive dolls that simulate real baby experiences like feeding, drinking, crying, and even needing a diaper change. The 2000s likely saw the introduction of new features and functionalities, making Baby Alive dolls even more realistic and engaging for pretend play.

Betty Spaghetty

Betty Spaghetty dolls. Photo: @VERONASFILMS on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: The Ohio Art Company

The Ohio Art Company Place of origin: China

Betty Spaghetty was a unique, posable doll with a long, bendy body made of string. She came with various colourful outfits and accessories, encouraging creative styling and imaginative play.

American Girl doll

American Girl doll. Photo: @mirkwork on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: American Girl

American Girl Place of origin: United States

American Girl dolls are high-quality dolls that come with various historical or contemporary clothing, accessories, and books. This plaything is unique because there are American Girl stores where you can take your doll for a haircut or a spa day.

Tickle Me Elmo

The Tickle Me Elmo toy. Photo: @Hasbro on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Tyco Preschool

Tyco Preschool Place of origin: United States

Tickle Me Elmo was a plush toy sensation that took the toy world by storm in the late 1990s. When tickled on his belly, Elmo would erupt in a fit of giggles, contagious laughter, and wiggling.

Candy Land Board Game

Hasbro's Candy Land Board Game. Photo: @wunderground on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Hasbro

Hasbro Place of origin: United States

Candy Land is a classic board game that children have enjoyed for generations. It depicts a magical candy-themed world filled with sweet treats and whimsical characters.

Groovy Girls

Groovy Girls dolls. Photo: @lispeaks_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Manhattan Toy

Manhattan Toy Place of origin: United States

Groovy Girls was a fashion doll line aimed at pre-teens. They had a more "tween" look than Barbie and were marketed towards self-expression and individuality.

Nolstagic 2000s toys for boys

2000s toys for boys encompassed a wide range of interests and preferences. Check them out for a fantastic nostalgic experience.

VideoNow

Hasbro's VideoNow toy. Photo: @WhimsicalPhil on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Hasbro

Hasbro Place of origin: China

VideoNow was a portable video player targeted towards children. It featured small discs (PVDs) that held around 30 minutes of video, typically a single episode of a kid's show.

YoYa Toys Beadeez Unicorn Squishy Stress Balls

Manufacturer: YoYa Toys

YoYa Toys Place of origin: United States

YoYa Toys Beadeez Unicorn Squishy Stress Balls combine two popular trends from the 2000s: squishy stress balls and bead decorations. These toys provided a satisfying tactile experience and a fun way to express creativity.

Gundam Mini-Kits

Bandai's Gundam Mini-Kits. Photo: @hobbylink on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Bandai

Bandai Place of origin: Japan

Gundam Mini-Kits are small, buildable models based on the popular Gundam mecha franchise. These kits allowed children to create detailed replicas of various Gundam mobile suits and vehicles.

Geomag

Geomag toy. Photo: @elctoysmalta on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Geomag World SA

Geomag World SA Place of origin: Switzerland

Geomag is a late 90s toy that garnered popularity for its unique combination of magnetic rods and steel spheres. It is available in various sizes and caters to both children and adults who enjoy hands-on building experiences.

Slinky

Slinky toy. Photo: @j_bertolotti on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: James Industries

James Industries Place of origin: United States

The Slinky is a classic toy that children have enjoyed for generations. It is a metal spring toy that can walk downstairs, slink from your hand, and perform other seemingly magical feats.

Elmo Tickle Hands

Tyco Toys' Elmo Tickle Hands. Photo: @elmo on X (Twitter0 (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Tyco Toys

Tyco Toys Place of origin: United States

Elmo Tickle Hands were mittens or plush toys shaped like Elmo's hands. When tickled, they vibrated or made silly sounds. These toys provided a more tactile way to experience Elmo's contagious laughter and wiggles.

Nickelodeon Smatter

Mattel's Nickelodeon Smatter toy. Photo: @NickelodeonAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Mattel, Inc.

Mattel, Inc. Place of origin: United States

Nickelodeon Smatter was a toy released by Mattel in the 1990s. It featured a can of colourful, foamy "smatter" that kids could spray and mould into various shapes. The foam could stick to surfaces and be easily cleaned up, providing a mess-free way for kids to get creative.

Poo-Chi Robotic Dog

Poo-Chi Robotic Dog toys. Photo: @NostalgiaFolder on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Tiger Electronics

Tiger Electronics Place of origin: United States

Poo-Chi was a robotic dog toy that interacted with its surroundings and responded to your touch. It could walk, bark, wag its tail, and respond to several voice commands.

Nickelodeon Zyrofoam

Nickelodeon Zyrofoam toy. Photo: @LuckyPennyShop on Facebook (modified by author)

Manufacturer: Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon Place of origin: United States

Nickelodeon Zyrofoam toys were made of fluffy slime. Kids could squish, mould, and sculpt the fluffy slime into colourful creations, providing a sensory and hands-on experience.

What was the most popular toy in the 2000s?

Some of the most popular toys in the 2000s included the razor scooter, Robosapien, Pillow Pets, and Betty Spaghetty.

These 2000s toys were more than just objects to keep kids occupied. They served as portals to imaginative worlds and fostered creativity and cherished memories that continue to resonate with those who grew up with them.

