French Billionaire Overtakes Jeff Bezos To Become World's Richest Man, Elon Musk Drops Again
- Billionaire Elon Musk has dropped further in the ranking of richest men in the world days after losing top spot
- Bernard Arnault now sits as the richest man alive, with a net worth of $197 billion, surpassing Elon Musk
- Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO who took over from Elon Musk for the first time since 2021, only lasted 24 hours
The ten richest people in the world, as of Thursday, February 21, 2024, are worth over $1.44 trillion.
This is according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, which is a daily tracker of the world’s richest people.
The data showed that as of Thursday, March 7, there are no billionaires in the world with a net worth of $200 billion.
Billionaire list changes
Bernard Arnault has surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest individual, boasting a net worth of $197 billion.
This development marks Arnault's ascendancy to the top spot, overtaking Bezos.
Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted that Jeff Bezos surpassed Elon Musk in rankings for the first time since 2021.
However, Bezos' fortunes took a swift turn as his wealth plummeted by $755 million within a 24-hour period, bringing his current net worth to $196 billion.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the head of X (formerly Twitter), now finds himself in third place with a net worth of $189 billion
10 richest men in the world as of Thursday, March 7, 2024
Here is how much the top 10 richest men in the world are currently worth.
- Bernard Arnault: $197 billion
- Jeff Bezos: $196 billion
- Elon Musk: $189 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg: $178 billion
- Bill Gates: $148 billion
- Steve Ballmer: $139 billion
- Warren Buffett: $133 billion
- Larry Ellison: $127 billion
- Larry Page: $121 billion
- Sergey Brin: $115 billion
