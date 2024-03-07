Billionaire Elon Musk has dropped further in the ranking of richest men in the world days after losing top spot

Bernard Arnault now sits as the richest man alive, with a net worth of $197 billion, surpassing Elon Musk

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO who took over from Elon Musk for the first time since 2021, only lasted 24 hours

The ten richest people in the world, as of Thursday, February 21, 2024, are worth over $1.44 trillion.

This is according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, which is a daily tracker of the world’s richest people.

The data showed that as of Thursday, March 7, there are no billionaires in the world with a net worth of $200 billion.

Billionaire list changes

Bernard Arnault has surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest individual, boasting a net worth of $197 billion.

This development marks Arnault's ascendancy to the top spot, overtaking Bezos.

Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted that Jeff Bezos surpassed Elon Musk in rankings for the first time since 2021.

However, Bezos' fortunes took a swift turn as his wealth plummeted by $755 million within a 24-hour period, bringing his current net worth to $196 billion.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the head of X (formerly Twitter), now finds himself in third place with a net worth of $189 billion

10 richest men in the world as of Thursday, March 7, 2024

Here is how much the top 10 richest men in the world are currently worth.

Bernard Arnault: $197 billion

Jeff Bezos: $196 billion

Elon Musk: $189 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: $178 billion

Bill Gates: $148 billion

Steve Ballmer: $139 billion

Warren Buffett: $133 billion

Larry Ellison: $127 billion

Larry Page: $121 billion

Sergey Brin: $115 billion

