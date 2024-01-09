Lulu Chu’s age, height, birthday, nationality, net worth

Lulu Chu is a Chinese-American adult actress and model. They have worked with film studios such as Naughty America, West Coast Productions, and Reality Kings. They have also been featured in various adult film publications. What is Lulu Chu’s age?

Lulu Chu attends the 2022 XBIZ Awards at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Lulu Chu became an actress in the adult entertainment industry in 2019. They have since appeared in over 80 blue movies and gained immense popularity. Lulu Chu’s bio has all the details you need to know about the adult actress.

Profile summary

Full name Dana Linn Raun Famous as Lulu Chu Gender Female Date of birth 14 January 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Lu’an, China Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality Chinese-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5′2” Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 92 Weight in kilograms 42 Body measurement in inches 31-24-33 Body measurement in centimetres 79-61-84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Actress, model Net worth $100 thousand X (Twitter) @luluchuofficial

What is Lulu Chu’s age?

Lulu Chu's biography shows the adult actress was born in Lu'an, China. They are 23 years old as of 2024. They were born on 14 January 2001. Their zodiac sign is Capricorn.

The American celebrity was adopted by a Catholic family before they turned one and grew up in Oklahoma. However, their childhood with the adoptive family was tough, prompting them to move out shortly after turning 18.

Lulu Chu’s parents’ names are unknown. However, their father is reportedly a businessman, while their mother is a housemaker.

Career

Lulu joined the adult entertainment industry in May 2019 at the age of 18. According to their IMDb, they have appeared in over 83 blue movies and TV series.

Additionally, they have appeared in several adult film publications. The Chinese-American adult actress is represented by East Coast Talent.

In 2022, in the AVN awards, they were recognised as the Female Performer of the Year. Lulu came into the limelight in June 2020 when they became among the several women who accused adult filmmaker Ryan Madison of abusive behaviour. They have since campaigned online for respectful treatment of people working in the industry.

The adult actress is active on Instagram, where they have been posting their modelling shots. Their Instagram account has over 305 thousand followers as of the time of writing.

The actress previously ran an OnlyFans account with thousands of likes. Later, they quit OnlyFans and joined Fansly instead.

What is Lulu Chu's net worth?

According to Stars Biopedia and Aajivan Biography, their net worth is alleged to be $100 thousand. The actress' net worth is largely attributed to earnings from their career as an adult movie actress.

How tall is Lulu Chu?

Lulu Chu’s height is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres, and the American model weighs approximately 92 pounds or 42 kilograms. Their body measurements are 31-24-33 inches or 79-61-84 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Lulu Chu? They are an adult actress and model based in the United States. How old is Lulu Chu? The actress is 23 years old as of 2024. When is Lulu Chu's birthday? They were born on 14 January 2001. What is Lulu Chu's nationality? They are Chinese-American. What is Lulu Chu's ethnicity? They are of Asian ethnicity. What is Lulu Chu’s real name? They were reportedly born Dana Linn Raun. What is Lulu Chu’s net worth? Their net worth is alleged to be $100 thousand. How tall is Lulu Chu? The famous model is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall.

