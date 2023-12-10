Scarlet Vas’ age, height, nationality, net worth, boyfriend

Scarlet Vas is an Australian actress and model. She is best recognised for starring as Mishti Sharma in the television series Neighbours. She is also an online content creator with a significant fan following across social media platforms. What is Scarlet Vas’ age?

Scarlet Vas in front of a jet (L) and at a table wearing glasses (R). Photo: @scarletvas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She started acting in 2013 and has since been featured in four films and TV series. The actress recently got married and lives with her husband in the United States. She is a model and owns a model management company. Discover Scarlet Vas’ age and other interesting details in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name Scarlet Vas Gender Female Date of birth 19 May 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Tayo Ricci Profession Actress, content creator, model Net worth $1 million – $5 million Instagram @scarletvas TikTok @scarletvas X (Twitter) @scarletvass YouTube Scarlet Vas

What is Scarlet Vas’ age?

The Australian actress is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 19 May 1995 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Scarlet's mother, a yoga and meditation trainer, is Sri Lankan, and her father is Serbian. She claims she has a stepbrother, Tayo Ricci, with whom she is romantically involved.

She has taken multiple courses in Australia to hone her acting skills. In 2013, she studied theatre and screen courses at the National Theatre. In 2016, she took various acting courses at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) and The Australian Film & Television Academy (TAFTA).

What is Scarlet Vas’ nationality? She is an Australian national of mixed ethnicity. In 2020, the actress moved to Los Angeles, California, United States, to pursue more career opportunities.

What does Scarlet Vas do for a living?

Scarlet Vas is an online content creator, model, and actress. She is recognised for sharing engaging content on social media and, as a result, has amassed a significant fan following.

Her followers on Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter) are approximately 1.2 million, 5.4 million, and 134 thousand, respectively, as of this writing. Her self-titled YouTube channel, created in May 2014, has over 1.3 million subscribers.

She reportedly commenced her modelling career at five years old. The Australian model has done several photoshoots and commercials. She also shares her modelling shots on social media. She owns the model management company Kream Agency.

As for her acting career, she debuted in 2013 when she played Charlotte Rhodes in Model Behaviour. Scarlet Vas’ movies and TV shows include I Am in Love, The Warriors, and Neighbours.

Scarlet Vas’ net worth

The actress’ net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million, according to Buzz Learn. Earnings from her thriving acting career are her primary source of income. She also earns money from modelling and content creation on social media.

Who is Scarlet Vas’ boyfriend?

The content creator is currently married to Tayo Ricci. The couple’s relationship reportedly started in 2021. After dating for about two years, they exchanged marriage vows in September 2023 in Mykonos, Greece.

She was previously in a different relationship for approximately seven years before falling for fellow TikToker Tayo Ricci. Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci have claimed they are step-siblings, leaving many people questioning their romantic relationship.

How tall is Scarlet Vas?

The Model Behaviour actress stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her measurements are about 34-26-34 inches (86-66-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Scarlet Vas

Who is Scarlet Vas? She is an Australian content creator, model, and actress famous for portraying Mishti Sharma in Neighbours. How old is Scarlet Vas? She is 28 years old as of 2023. The actress was born on 19 May 1995. What is Scarlet Vas’ ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is Serbian, and her mother is Sri Lankan. Where does Scarlet Vas come from? She hails from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Is Scarlet Vas married? She tied the knot with fellow TikToker Tayo Ricci in September 2023. How much is Scarlet Vas worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. What is Scarlet Vas’ height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Scarlet Vas’ age is 28 years as of 2023. The Australian actress boasts four acting credits and has a thriving online content creation career. She is married to Tayo Ricci. She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Sukihana’s biography. She is an American rap artist known for songs such as Casamigos, Hood Rats, and Born By the River. She is also a reality TV personality featured in Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Sukihana was interested in singing from a young age and went professional when she turned 26. She has made a name for herself in the rap industry, releasing a mix tape and several songs. How many kids does she have, and is she still dating Kill Bill? Read her biography to get to know her better.

Source: Legit.ng