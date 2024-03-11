A new report from NBS revealed the list of countries buying Nigeria's crude oil as over N29 trillion was sold in 2023

Crude oil is Nigeria's main export and a vital source of revenue for the federal government of Nigeria

The United States of America, the Netherlands, and India were among the biggest customers of Nigerian crude

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria sold N29 trillion worth of crude oil in 2022.

The sales recorded is a 37.44% increase compared to N21.09 trillion crude oil sales recorded in 2022.

Nigeria's crude oil sales rose in 2023 Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Twitter

NBS captured the sales in the 2023 fourth quarter foreign trade report obtained by Legit.ng from its website.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Snapshot of Nigeria's crude oil sales

A breakdown showed that N1.60 trillion worth of crude oil was sold between January and May 2023 before Muhammadu Buhari handed over to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In assumption of office, Tinubu promised to boost crude oil revenue by tackling theft around oil-producing regions.

This worked, as in the next seven months ending December 2023, crude oil sales increased to N20.9 trillion.

The bumper oil revenue within this period is also thanks to the rise in crude oil prices in the international market.

Here is a monthly breakdown of crude oil sale

Month Sales recorded January N1.79 trn February N1.52 trn March N1.82 trn April N1.39 trn May N1.46 trn June N2.14 trn July N2.45 trn August N2.82 trn September N3.25 trn October N3.56 trn November N3.34 trn December N3.40trn

Countries buying Nigerian crude

The NBS also provided a detailed breakdown of countries buying Nigerian crude, and the top 10 customers in the fourth quarter of 2023 are as follows:

Netherlands: N1.91 trn

India: N1.10 trn

Spain: N1.03 trn

Canada: N907.64 bn

France: N799.77 bn

United States: N729.60 bn

Indonesia: N587.98 bn

Italy: N549.83 bn

South Africa: N543.71 bn

China: N408.99 bn

Shell breaks silence on reported plans to leave Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria had reacted to its rumoured plan to leave Nigeria after selling its onshore business.

Shell announced it had reached an agreement with Renaissance Africa Energy to take over its oil business in Niger Delta.

The announcement triggered reactions on various social media platforms, with many Nigerians expressing the opinion that Shell was leaving the country after active service since 1937.

Source: Legit.ng