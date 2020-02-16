Tracy Grimshaw's bio: age, partner, weight gain, career

Tracy Grimshaw is a top television personality who has interviewed numerous celebrities from different parts of the world. She has had a successful career spanning over four decades. She has faced criticism throughout her life in front of the cameras, especially because of her love life.

The journalist at The Star Gold Coast in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: @Bradley Kanaris

Source: Getty Images

Tracy Grimshaw is a household name in Australia and beyond. She has shown commitment and passion for her work. Discover her age, career timeline, and other details about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Tracy Jane Grimshaw Gender Female Date of birth 3rd June 1960 Age 62 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Current residence Sydney, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Christianity Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Marital status Single Children 1 Profession Television host, journalist, and actress

Who is Tracy Grimshaw?

Tracy is a television host, journalist, and actress. She is a fierce, outspoken, and hard-working media personality who has rubbed shoulders with prominent people such as Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, and Robert DeNiro.

How old is Tracy Grimshaw?

Tracy Grimshaw's age is 62 years as of 2022. She was born on 3rd June 1960, and her Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where was Tracy Grimshaw born?

The television host was born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. She has Australian nationality, and her ethnicity is White.

She is based in Sydney, Australia, and her mother's name is Barbara Grimshaw. She has two siblings.

Educational background

Growing up, the television host desired to become a veterinary doctor. When she went to college, she changed her mind and studied literature instead.

Career

The media personality started her career in 1981. Her first job in media was as a reporter for National Nine News in Melbourne. She started presenting news bulletins for the network in 1985.

In 1987, she became the National Nine Morning News presenter. In the early 1990s, she covered overseas events for Nine Network. She also reported for A Current Affair and hosted the show over the summer non-ratings period.

She started co-hosting The Midday Show in 1995 alongside David Reyne. In 1996, she became the host of Today on Saturday and Animal Hospital.

The same year, she became the co-host of Today alongside Steve Liebmann. She held this position for nine years and was replaced by Jessica Rowe on 23rd December 2005.

On 30th January 2006, she started presenting A Current Affair on Nine Network. She replaced Ray Martin and has held the position to date. Besides hosting television shows, she has two acting credits.

Title Year Role The Flying Doctors 1988 TV News Reporter Raw Silk 1988 Reporter 1

What is Tracy Grimshaw's net worth?

There is no official communication about the journalist's net worth. However, it is apparent that she rakes a considerable amount annually from her flourishing media career.

Is Tracy Grimshaw married?

The journalist is notoriously guarded about her private life despite being in the limelight for decades. She appears to be unmarried at the moment.

Is Tracy Grimshaw in a relationship?

Tracy Grimshaw's partner is not known in the public eye. This is because she keeps details of her personal life away from the media.

She keeps her life private because she worries it could overshadow her professional achievements. She revealed she has had long-term relationships before and is willing to get married one day.

Does Tracy Grimshaw have a child?

The media personality has one adopted son. His name is Chris Williams.

Is Tracy Grimshaw gay?

There have been speculations that the journalist is a l*sbian. The rumours first started after she drunkenly ventured into a hotel hallway after a Logie event, believing she had stepped into her shower.

She wanted to clean up before the hair and makeup girls arrived to prepare her for a TV appearance. Gordon Ramsay, a celebrity chef, also fueled the speculation.

She was reportedly in a gay relationship with Julia Morris, but she did not address the allegations. She clarified she is not gay.

What happened between Tracy Grimshaw and Gordon Ramsay?

During a show at the Melbourne Good Food and Wine, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay showed a doctored photograph of a naked woman on all fours, with multiple br*asts and a pig's face.

He said that was a depiction of Tracy and indicated she was a l*sbian. He later apologised for his crude remarks.

Weight gain

The media personality gained weight at some point in her career, making people question her health status. Her close friend revealed that she often worked late and ended up ordering takeaway meals, contributing to her weight gain.

In 2018, she decided to shed some weight after her Gold Logie Award nomination. She was nominated for the Most Popular Personality in Australia. Before the award night, the Australian television host successfully reduced her weight by five kilograms.

Height and weight

The journalist is 5’ 6” or 168 centimetres tall. Her weight is about 163 pounds or 74 kilograms, and she has green eyes and blonde hair.

Trivia

She actively supports St Kilda Football Club in the Australian Football League.

In 2009, she earned the Walkley Award for Broadcast and Online interviewing.

She is an avid horse rider who dreams of becoming an equestrian gold medallist at the Olympics.

On 7th May 2015, she was involved in a horse riding accident and was airlifted to Westmead Hospital.

She has a dog named Edith.

Tracy Grimshaw has had a long-running career in media. She is a famous Australian journalist working for Nine Network.

